DUBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team put together a Senior Night to remember on Monday, sweeping a tri-meet against Ridgway and Bellefonte while posting the program’s best team score in at least six years.
The Lady Beavers, who honored seniors Madee Finalle and Madison Rhine prior to the meet, easily outdistanced both the Lady Elkers (122.50-93.50) and Lady Red Raiders (122.50-89.65) on the night.
Finalle finished third in the all-around in her final regular season home meet with a score of 28.450. She placed third on both the vault (7.775) and floor (8.300) while adding fourths on bars (5.350) and beam (7.025).
Rhine competed in three of the four events, with her best finish being an eighth on bars (2.975). She was ninth on both beam (4.100) and floor (6.125).
The Lady Beavers’ big night was led by sophomore Lauren Stroka, who won the all-around with a strong score of 34.800.
Stroka won all four individual events, posting her highest score on the vault with a 9.100. She was just under that number on the floor (8.950), while recording an 8.550 on bars and an 8.200 on beam.
Fellow sophomore Mya Jones took second place in the all-around (31.400) vs. Ridgway behind her teammate and was third against Bellefonte. Jones was the runner-up to Stroka on the vault (8.225), bars (7.650) and floor (8.400) and added a third on beam (7.125).
Lady Beaver junior Morgan Bojalad helped her team with a fourth-place in the all-around (27.850) vs Ridgway. Her best individual finish was a third on bars (6.050). She added a fourth on floor (7.850), fifth on beam (6.900) and a sixth on vault (7.050).
Fellow junior Ziba Navaey also competed for the Lady Beavers and collected a seventh place on floor (7.625) and an eighth on beam (5.625).
Ridgway’s top two competitors were Marissa Gulnac and Abby Haight.
Gulnac took home fifth in the all-around with a score of 27.775, while Haight was right behind her with a 26.075.
Gulnac took second on the beam (7.325) and added a pair of fifth places on bars (5.050) and floor (7.750). She also was fifth on vault (7.650).
As for Haight, her best finish was a fourth on vault (7.750). She was sixth on bars (4.550), beam (6.075) and floor (7.700).
Bellefonte’s Talia McCloskey posted the second-best all-around score on the day with a 32.750. She was second behind Stroka on the vault (8.425), bars (8.-75) and beam (8.050).