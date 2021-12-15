DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team finds itself in a familiar place, as the Lady Beavers enter another season with a small but talented roster that will feature just six competitors.
Head coach Nicole Finalle lost a pair of seniors to graduation in Meriele DeCicco and Kaden Vansteenberg but welcomes back four competitors from a year ago seniors Madee Finalle and Madison Rhine, junior Morgan Bojalad and sophomore Mya Jones. Newcomers this year are sophomore Lauren Stroka and junior Ziba Navaey.
Finalle, Bojalad, Stroka and Jones will be as all-around competitors this season, while Rhine and Navaey will compete on floor and balance beam.
Jones enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign for DuBois and was one just three area gymnasts to win a medal at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships.
Jones captured a silver medal on vault (8.575) and a bronze on bars (7.450) in the Bronze Division, while just missing out on a couple other medals (Top 5 for the division). She finished eighth on floor (7.750) and 12th on beam (6.825) on her way to a seventh-place finish in the all-around (30.600).
She wasn’t the only Lady Beaver back who competed at states though.
Madee Finalle also competed in the Bronze Division at the Classic last year and took home 11th on beam (7.100) and 14th on vault (7.925). Finalle also qualified for states two years ago in the Bronze Division in the all-around, while did Bojalad made it on vault.
The now departed DeCicco and Vansteenburg also were at states with Jones and Finalle.
Vansteenburg was 15th on vault (7.900) in the Bronze Division, while DeCicco competed as an all-around gymnast in the Silver Division. She just missed a medal on floor as she placed 12th with an 8.500 — just .025 out of the 10th and final medal spot. She also finished 18th (31.900) out of 31 competitors in the all-around, was 19th on vault (8.450), 26th on bars (7.300) and 29th on beam (7.650).
Stroka will help offset the loss of DeCicco, as she has extensive experience at the youth level within United States of America Gymnastics (USAG).
“It is a small group, but it has four gymnasts returning from last year,” said Nicole Finalle of her squad. “Newcomer Lauren Stroka will be a great addition to the team. She brings experience from competing for USAG for many years.
“Our team goal is to qualify for states as a team and also qualify as many girls (individually) as possible.”
DuBois opens its season tonight at home against Altoona.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madee Finalle, Madison Rhine. Juniors: Morgan Bojalad, Ziba Navaey. Sophomores: Mya Jones, Lauren Stroka.