DUBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team, primed for its home opener tonight against an always tough St. Marys squad, enters the year with a small but talented roster.
DuBois has just give gymnasts this season, but three of those — senior Morgan Bojalad and juniors Mya Jones and Lauren Stroka — competed at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships a year ago.
The Lady Beavers lost a pair of gynmnasts to graduation in Madee Finalle and Madison Rhine. Finalle joined Bojalad, Jones and Stroka in competing at the Classic a season ago.
Finalle recorded Top 10 finishes in the Bronze Division in the all-around (9th, 29.817), floor (8th, 7.775), beam (9th, 7.550) and bars (6.525). She also was 17th on vault (7.967),
As for that trio of returnees, they combined to win six medals at the PA Classic.
Jones did most of that damage, as she put together an impressive showing in the Bronze Division as a sophomore, winning the most medals (5) of any area gymnast to compete. She captured silver in the all-around (31.883) despite tying for the best score St. Marys’ Adyson Azzato, who took home gold based on a tiebreaker.
Jones also placed fourth in all four individual events — posting her best score came on vault (8.533), followed by floor (8.100), beam (7.950) and bars (7.250).
Stroka also won some state hardware at the Classic, who won a silver medal on the vault with a score of 9.333 while competing up two levels in the Gold Division. She also was 18th on floor (8.825), 28th on beam (8.075) and 31st on bars (7.500) on her way to a 21st-place finish in the all-around (33.733).
As for Bojalad, she also competed in the Bronze Division and collected a 10th-place finish on floor (7.660).
Rounding out this year’s roster are juniors Alvis Uong and Riley Kematick, who are newcomers to the team.
ROSTER
Senior: Morgan Bojalad. Juniors: Lauren Stroka, Mya Jones, Alvis Uong, Riley Kematick