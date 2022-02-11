BELLEFONTE — DuBois sophomore gymnast Lauren Stroka won the individual battle Wednesday night at Bellefonte by taking home the all-around title, but it was the host Lady Red Raiders who captured the team win 124.650-120.200.
Stroka won three of the four individual events en route to posting a 33.525 in the all-around to edge Talia McCloskey by half a point.
Stroka’s best score came on vault, where she posted an 8.675 to claim top honors. She also had an 8.450 on floor and 8.350 on bars in winning those events. The Lady Beaver also had a third place on beam (8.075).
Teammate Mya Jones collected third-place finishes on vault (8.250) and floor (8.050) and fifths on bars (7.250) and beam (7.800) on her way to placing fifth in the all-around (31.350).
The only other Lady Beaver to compete in the all-around on the night was Morgan Bojalad, who was seventh (27.150). Her best finish was a fifth on floor (7.750). She also was seventh on beam (6.850) and eighth on both vault (7.125) and bars (5.400).
Madee Finalle posted sixths on beam (7.075) and bars (6.200) and a seventh on vault (7.850), while Madison Rhine was ninth on bars (3.000) and floor (4.450). Ziba Navaey added an eighth on beam (6.650) and floor (7.100).
McCloskey was Bellefonte’s top performer, collecting runner-up finishes on vault (8.325), bars (8.300) and floor (8.350) on her way to being second in the all-around to Stroka.
Teammate Aubrey Tressler posted the other individual win in the meet, claiming top honors on the beam with an 8.375.
Both teams will compete in the Central Penn Gymnastics League Championships, which is set for Friday at St. Marys.