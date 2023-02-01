DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics fell to Bellefonte on Monday evening, as the Red Raiders won 123.0-105.6.
Bellefonte’s Talia McCloskey finished first in the all-around (33.400) via taking top finishes on the bars (8.375) and floor (8.850) while finishing runner-up in on beam (7.850) and third on vault (8.375).
DuBois’ top gymnast on the evening was Mya Jones. She finished runner-up in the all-around (32.475) by winning on vault (8.400) and beam (8.075). Jones then came in runner-up on floor (8.350) while finishing third on bars (7.650).
Unfortunately for the Lady Beavers, Bellefonte would take the rest of the top five in the all-around to pick up the team victory.
Other top five performances for DuBois saw senior Morgan Bogalad capture fourth on the floor with a score of 7.625 and fifth on the beam with a 6.725.
Riley Kemantick then placed fifth on the vault with a score of 8.000.
Bojaland finished sixth in the all-around (26.400) after the Bellefonte trio of Paige Jodon (30.125), Rebecca Burns (28.075) and Mady Miller (28.050) taking third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
DuBois’ Alvis Uong finished seventh in the all-around with a 24.775 while Kemantick rounded out the DuBois scorers in eighth with a 21.950.
Bellefonte’s Aubrey Tressler took part on vault (6th, 7.900), bars (4th, 7.375) and beam (3rd, 7.350) before not competing in floor for an all-around score.
Bojalad finished sixth on the bars (5.950) and ninth on vault (6.100).
Uong finished seventh on the beam (6.475) and floor (6.600) and eighth on the vault (7.700) and bars (4.000).
Meanwhile, Kemantick finished eighth on beam (6.025) and floor (6.425) and ninth on bars (1.500) to round out the Lady Beavers.
DuBois is back in action tonight at St. Marys.