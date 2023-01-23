DUBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team placed three competitors in the Top 5 of the all-around Friday night en route to capturing a 107.70-104.60 Senior Night victory against Ridgway.
DuBois honored its lone senior, Morgan Bojalad, prior to the meet, then she went out and played a big role in the team’s victory by finishing second in the all-around to teammate Mya Jones.
Bojalad collected runner-up finishes on bars (6.375) and beam (7.550) on her way to placing second in the all-around with a score of 32.525. Bojalad added a fourth-place on floor (7.375) and an eighth on vault (6.800).
Jones dominated the meet, sweeping all four individual events while posting a 32.525 to take on top honors in the all-around. Her best score came on vault (8.700) followed by floor (8.400), beam (7.900) and bars (7.525).
Alvis Uong gave the Beavers a third gymnast in the Top 5 of the all-around as he placed fifth with a 24.600. His best finish was a fifth on bars (5.325). He also was sixth on vault (7.400), eighth on beam (5.950) and ninth on floor (5.925).
DuBois’ final competitor was Riley Kematick, who captured a third place on vault (7.850) and a fourth on beam (6.450). He also was eighth on both bars (2.125) and floor (6.050) as he was seventh in the all-around (22.475).
As for Ridgway, it was led by Josie Gerber and Abby Haight, who placed third and fourth in the all-around with scores of 26.950 and 26.775, respectively.
Gerber was second on vault (7.900) and third on floor (7.800) while adding a fourth on bars (5.400) and ninth on beam (5.850). Haight’s best finish was a third on bars (5.550). She also was fourth on vault (7.850) and fifth on both beam (6.325) and floor (7.050).
The Lady Elkers also got a second from Jaidyn Hodgdon on floor (8.050) as part of a sixth-place finish in the all-around (24.400). Hodgdon was seventh on the vault (7.400), bars (2.850) and beam (6.100).
Teammate Anin added a third on beam (6.575) and sixth on bars (5.150) and floor (6.900), while Celeste Cristini was fifth on vault (7.550), sixth on beam (6.150), seventh on floor (6.700) and ninth on bars (1.625) on her way to finishing eighth in the all-around (22.025).
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. DuBois competes at Altoona, while Ridgway travels to Bellefonte.