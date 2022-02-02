DuBOIS — The Brockway wrestling team saw its undefeated season come to a screeching halt Tuesday night at DuBois, as the host Beavers rolled to a 48-24 victory in a match that saw just four bouts wrestled on the mat.
Both teams came into the match fresh off wrestling in tournament over the weekend — Brockway at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament and DuBois at the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament.
However, it was the visiting Rovers who came out of those events more banged up and had five wrestler out of the lineup Tuesday evening. A couple of them were held as a precaution as the the top-seeded Rovers have their eyes set on being as healthy as possible for Saturday’s District 9 Class AA Team Wrestling Championships.
That led to a lopsided dual meet Tuesday where Brockway (11-1) forfeited six weights to the DuBois, while the Beavers (5-8) forfeited three weights themselves. Those nine forfeits alone gave DuBois a 30-18 advantage before the match even go underway.
The Beavers then took care of matters on the mat, winning three of the four contested bouts to double-up the Rovers on on the scoreboard in the end.
The headline matchup came at 132, where DuBois’ Brendan Orr upended Brockway’s Mark Palmer, 4-1.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Palmer broke the ice with an escape from the bottom position 33 seconds into the second period. The two then engaged in a long flurry towards the end of the period, one that saw Orr come away with a takedown to lead 2-1 after two periods.
Orr chose bottom in the third and battled for a reversal to go up 4-1 with 1:12 remaining. Orr then wrestled tough on top and rode out Palmer to come away with a big win. Palmer major decisioned Orr, 14-2, in last year’s dual meet.
DuBois also got wins on the mat from Tycen Roy (by fall) and Carter Wilson (decision), while Seth Stewart collected a fall for the Rovers. Roy’s return to the lineup was a pleasant surprise for the Beavers, as he was just cleared Monday to return from an injury that forced him to miss action since Dec. 15.
“I’m really pleased with the way we wrestled,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “Coming into the match with the number of guys we saw them weigh in, we kind of thought we had a chance. But, you still never know and have to go out and take care of business.
“The match of the night was obviously Brendan (Orr) and Palmer. Palmer beat Brendan last year 14-2, and I think Brendan has kind of wanted that one back for a while. He went went out and wrestled well, and that’s what you have to see this time of year heading into the postseason.”
The match started at the tradition 106-pound weight class with four straight forfeits.
DuBois’ Aubree Donahue got her hand raised at 106 before Rovers Weston Pisarchick (113), Colton Ross (120) and Parker Pisarchick (126) all won by forfeit to put Brockway up 18-6.
Orr then knocked off Palmer, then teammates Davey Aughenbaugh and Austin Mitchell received forfeits at 138 and 145, respectively, to give DuBois a 21-18 lead.
Wilson made it four wins in a row for the Beavers at 152 when he notched a 7-2 win victory against Blake Pisarcik.
The pair battled on their feet for most of the first, but Wilson got in deep late in the first and scored a takedown with nine seconds left to grab a 2-0 lead.
Pisarcik chose bottom to start the second period and quickly reversed Wilson to even the score. Wilson promptly returned the favor to regain the lead before pulling the Rover on his back for three nearfall points and a 7-2 lead.
Wilson took that lead to the third, where he elected to start down. He never got out, but it mattered little as Pisarcik was unable to turn Wilson, who came away with a 7-2 victory.
DuBois then pushed its overall lead to 36-18 as Cadin Delaney and Eric Guzman received forfeits at 160 and 172, respectively.
Brockway finally got back on the scoreboard at 189 when Seth Stewart pinned Beaver Garret Nissel in the second period.
Stewart controlled most of the first period, taking down the Rover before working to try to pin him. Nissel was able to avoid a pin in the late moments of the period, as Stewart was awarded three nearfall points at the buzzer.
The Rover started down in the second and scored a quick reversal on Nissel before pinning him in 2:42.
Roy’s return to the mat was a successful one.
The Beaver and Garrett Faust battled on their feet for most of the opening period in their 215-pound bout. Roy gained the upperhand late in the period when scored a takedown with eight seconds remaining.
Roy went down to start the second and wasted little time making his move. He promptly reversed Faust to his back and pinned the Rover just 11 seconds into the period.
“Tycen came into practice yesterday (Monday) and gave me a paper said he was cleared,” said Brown. “I was like, ‘wow.’ It was a pleasant surprise to get him back. I called him over five minutes later and was like, ‘Are you wrestling tomorrow (Tuesday)?’ He said I will if you need me to.
“We’ll see what we do with him the rest of the year. We want to keep him healthy for the postseason.”
Teammate Zack Gallagher then ended the night and the Beavers’ lopsided victory with a forfeit win at heavyweight.
“Credit to DuBois ... they came out and wrestled well here tonight,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “Our main goal and our main focus right now is on district duals on Saturday. We’re just trying to get healthy from everything, and that’s why we did what we did tonight (rest some guys).
“We’re hoping to have a full lineup come Saturday.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
DuBois travels to Altoona, while Brockway hosts Redbank Valley before battling Port Allegany in semifinals of the D-9 Duals on Saturday.
DUBOIS 48,
BROCKWAY 24
106—Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (0-6)
113—Weston Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (6-6)
120—Colton Ross (BW) won by forfeit. (12-6)
126—Parker Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (18-6)
132—Brendan Orr (D) dec. Mark Palmer, 4-1. (18-9)
138—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit. (18-15)
145—Austin Mitchell (D) won by forfeit. (18-21)
152—Carter Wilson (D) dec. Blake Pisarcik, 7-2. (18-24)
160—Cadin Delaney (D) won by forfeit. (18-30)
172—Eric Guzman (D) won by forfeit. (18-36)
189—Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Garret Nissel, 2:42. (24-36)
215—Tycen Roy (D) pinned Garrett Faust, 2:11. (24-42)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) won by forfeit. (24-48)