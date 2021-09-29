The DuBois cross teams continued their highly successful seasons with a pair of strong showings in the last four days.
First, DuBois competed in the Blue Devil Invite Saturday on the tough course at Buhl Park in Hermitage and brought home nine medals and three Top 10 team finishes between the varsity and junior high races.
DuBois then made the trip to Ridgway Tuesday afternoon and swept a quad meet featuring Brookville, DuBois Central Catholic and Ridgway on both the boys and girls sides.
DuBois’ trip to Hermitage on Saturday was headlined by Morgan Roemer’s bronze medal showing in the varsity girls race with a time of 19:17. That is the fastest ever by a Lady Beaver in cross country — at any venue — according to head coach Cory Yarus. The previous fastest time was 19:39.18 run by Cassie Folmar in 2016.
Roemer was joined as medalists (Top 60) by teammates Sidney Beers and Morgan King, as the trio helped the Lady Beavers finished 10th out of 37 teams. Beers (20:34) crossed the finish line in 23rd place, while King (21:38) was 57th.
The Lady Beavers’ fourth-best runner was Delaney Yarus, who ran a personal-best 22:35.69 to finish 91st out of 160 runners.
DuBois also had three medalists on the boys’ side as the Beavers placed eight out of 40 teams.
Joey Foradora led the Beavers with a 12th place finish (17:17), while teammate A.C. Deemer was just three seconds back in 15th place. Christian Roemer also won some hardware with his 58th place finish (18:13).
Rudy Williams (67th, 18:32.43) and Ryan White (110th, 19:28.02) aided in the Beavers; eighth-place team finish, which was the best finish for the DuBois boys at the event.
DuBois also had three medalists in the junior high events.
On the boys’ side, Aaron Chewning (20:13) and Tyler Stevens (20:40) placed 20th and 26th, respectively, to help the Beavers finish third in the team standings (17 teams competed).
Addison Love finished 22nd (11:58) in the junior high girls race as the Lady Beavers were 23rd our of 30 teams.
As for Tuesday, DuBois dominated the quad-meet in Ridgway with DCC and the host squad having just a couple runners combined between them.
DuBois swept Brookville, winning 22-33 on the girls side and 19-41 in the boys race. The Beavers also notched wins against Ridgway (17-46) and DCC (15-49) using adjusted scoring, while the Lady Beavers beat both DCC (17-50) and Ridgway (17-460 doing the same.
The boys and girls all ran together, with DuBois capturing six of the Top 10 overall spots.
The all-around winner was Deemer, who posted a time of 17:51. He was followed across the line by Foradora (18:26) and Roemer (18:33), who were second and third, respectively.
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber (18:50) was fourth, while Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle (19:07) was fifth. DuBois’ White (19:13) and Williams (19:35) then crossed in sixth and seventh.
Roemer dominated in winning the girls race and finished eighth overall with a time of 20:35. Beers (22:42) was second amongst the girls and 20th overall.
Raiders Alec Geer (20:38) and Jack Gill (20:38) finished ninth and 10th to round out the overall Top 10, while DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo (21:00) was 11th overall and 10th in the boys race.
Roemer and Beers were followed by King (23:28) in the girls race, with Brookville’s Erika Doolittle (23:30) and Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson (24:17) were fourth and fifth.
Delaney Yarus (24:31) was sixth, while Brookville’s Ella Fiscus (24:59), Anna Fiscus (25:31) and Chloe Smith (25:58) were sixth through ninth. DuBois’ Hillary Beer (27:35) closed out the girls Top 10.
The DuBois boys are now 12-0 on the season, while the Lady Beavers are 11-1.
“The boys secured commanding leads from the start and never looked back today,” said Cory Yarus. “DuBois brought in three runners before Brookville returned one. It is very advantageous to secure those top three scoring slots. I am so incredibly proud of our front five boys. They have closed their splits and are pushing one another to finish faster each race. We have incredible depth working to our fortune this season.
“The Lady Beavers looked strong on the hill climbs today — orm and breathing technique came together well to produce a great outcome. We are still healing a few of our runners and look forward to adding them back into the roster later this season.
“They were disappointed with the loss to St. Marys last week and wanted to show that even a young squad can bounce back quickly. They should feel very proud of today’s performance.”
In the junior high event, Brookville’s TY Fiscus (10:41) won the boys race, while Love (12:24) won the girls race.
DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg Thursday for a tri-meet that also features Central Mountain.