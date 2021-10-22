DuBOIS — If you look at the stat sheet, you’d have figured the Elk County Catholic Crusaders soccer team handily beat the DuBois Beavers amongst heavy rains Thursday night, as the Crusaders outshot the Beavers 28-9. But the Beavers had two goals in the first 5:14 of the game and held on to a 2-1 victory.
The game was played in spurts of heavier ain and was also delayed due to lightning for over a half hour at the 19:40 mark, as there was then only a five minute halftime.
DuBois’ Brayten Sedor and Ethan Wineberg each had a goal and assist in the contest.
“We started out really well and then after that rain break, we came back and our heads weren’t in it,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “We couldn’t pull back together the way we started and we were lucky enough to be able to hold on to it.”
The first score came just 1:02 into the game as Wineberg found Sedor up on the right side and he was able to cash it in.
Just 4:12 later, the duo switched things up — this time Sedor crossed it out to Wineberg to make it a quick 2-0 lead at the 5:14 mark.
“Ethan Wineberg, we can pretty much put him anywhere in the middle of the field and we know we’re going to get good work out of him,” Erickson said.
“We came out slow and they scored two,” Crusaders head coach Kelli Brannock said. “But they scored them running off the ball and moving. We just were asleep at the start of the game ... but we regrouped and played the way we can play.”
From there, the Crusaders were quite aggressive in their attack, peppering shots on goal with plenty coming from Anthony Messineo, Lance O’Neill and Timmy Brannock.
“I think we hit two crossbars and two posts,” Brannock said. “But the (DuBois) keeper did good. They stayed with it in front of the net and cleared them out. It is what is it.”
DuBois was just about to get ready for a corner kick when weather put a halt to things at 19:40. After the teams came back out, ECC was able to clear it out and get back on the offensive once again but the Beavers kept a 2-0 lead at the half.
After DuBois’ Edward Burkett ripped a shot off of the top of the crossbar early in the second half, ECC started getting more opportunities that either missed the mark or were stopped by goalkeeper Brohm Hemke.
Hemke had 12 saves on the evening.
“Brohm (Hemke) had some really good saves,” Erickson said. “A couple really good ones in the first half and a couple in the second half. He’s gotten a lot more aggressive and comes out and challenges the ball earlier. He’s come a long way this year, too.”
The Crusaders had a great opportunity to cut the lead to one with a Messineo penalty kick at 49:31, but the shot missed wide left.
They would finally cut the lead to 2-1 at 58:04 as Messineo fired away and got it past Hemke after an assist from Brannock.
“When we pointed out what we needed to fix, the players were able to fix it,” Brannock said. “That’s always a good thing. And we stayed in it — we didn’t give up after the two quick goals. We missed a PK that it easily could’ve been 2-2 there. But it’s just good to play well and end the game on a high note going into playoffs.”
After that, DuBois did a good job of clearing out potential Crusader scores and Hemke added in other saves as the Beavers held on for a 2-1 victory. Erickson said he was also proud of the victory as they were without a handful of starters.
“We were five starters short at the start of the game so ... it was good to get some other guys out on the field for some experience,” Erickson said. “We saw some different things where we can play some guys. And the starters we did have, we had them playing some different positions today.”
Both teams wrapped up their regular seasons as DuBois finished at 7-11 and ECC at 8-7-2 — as both await the playoffs next week.
“We’ve got to relax a little more out on the field ... and just working the ball from the back instead of getting anxious and trying to push forward too quick,” Erickson said. “That’s one thing we’re going to work on next week.”
“We’re happy with an above .500 record this year,” Brannock said. “We’re a young team but we’ve got a lot of work to do. If we could just play 80 minutes, we’d be good.”
DuBOIS 2,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
ECC 0 1 — 1
DuBois 2 0 — 2
First Half
D—Brayten Sedor, (Ethan Wineberg assist), 1:02.
D—Ethan Wineberg, (Brayten Sedor assist), 5:14.
Second Half
ECC—Anthony Messineo, (Timmy Brannock assist), 58:04.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 28, DuBois 9. Saves: ECC 2 (Ryan Jovenitti), DuBois 12 (Brohm Hemke). Corner kicks: ECC 12, DuBois 2.