BRADFORD — Coming off a tough 7-2 loss at Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, the DuBois baseball team made the long trek north on Route 219 to Bradford Wednesday and came home with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
The DuBois duo of Gavin Kaschalk and Tyler Chamberlin combined on a one-hitter, but the Beavers still found themselves trailing 2-1 after four innings thanks in large part to five errors.
Kaschalk got the start and gave up unearned runs in the first and fourth innings and left the game on the hook for a potential loss after his four innings of work. He allowed the Owls lone hit wile striking out five and walking three. Travis Barger had the lone hit in the second and didn’t even score one of the runs.
DuBois got on the board with a run in the second when Chamberlin smacked a leadoff single, took second on a wild pitch and scored when Trey Wingard singled. Wingard and Talon Hodge both had two hits for DuBois.
That’s all the Beavers could muster run-wise through five innings against Bradford starter Talan Reese.
However, DuBois got the Owl in the sixth when Noah Farrell ripped a double, stole third and scored on a Chamberlin sac fly to right to even the score at 2-2. That run also got Kaschalk off the hook for a potential hard-luck loss.
DuBois then took its first and only lead in the seventh.
Billy Gray drew a leadoff walk, while Kaschalk followed with a single to center. A pair of wild pitches then brought home Gray to put the Beavers up 3-2.
Chamberlin made that one-run lead stand up in the bottom of the seventh as he worked a leadoff error. Chamberlin tossed the final three innings, all scoreless, to get the win. He didn’t allow a hit while striking out six and walking one.
DuBois (2-3) is back in action Monday at home against Johnsonburg.
DUBOIS 3,
BRADFORD 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 010 001 1 —3
Bradford 100 100 0 — 2
DuBois—3
Talon Hodge ss-2b 4020, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 3000, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 1000, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Noah Farrell 1b 3110, Tyler Chamberlin cf-p 2111, Trey Wingard c 3021, Kam Knisley cr 0100, Billy Gray 3b 2110, Sam Keen dh 1000, Gavin Kaschalk p-ss 1010, Colby Clark rf 3000. Totals: 26-3-8-2.
Bradford—2
Evan Whitmore cf 3100, AJ Lama c 4000, Talan Reese p-2b 1000, Liam Haven 1b 3000, Wyatt STark 2b-3b 3001, Adam Ward ss 2100, Chase Gram dh 3000, Travis Barger rf 3011, Matt Perry lf 3000, Juan Gonzales 3b 0000, Noah Swanson p 0000. Totals: 25-2-1-2.
Errors: DuBois 5, Bradford 0. LOB: DuBois 5, Bradford 6. 2B: Farrell. SF: Chamberlin. SB: Hodge, Farrell; Stark.
Pitching
DuBois: Gavin Kaschalk-4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Bradford: Talan Reese-6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Noah Swanson-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB,0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Reese.
In other baseball games:
Johnsonburg 8,
Elk Co. Catholic 6
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team capitalized on a couple early errors to jump out to a 6-2 lead against Elk County Catholic Wednesday afternoon, held off a comeback bid by the Crusaders to come away with an 8-6 win for its third victory.
Elk County actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third as David Anderson and Joe Tettis hammered back-to-back homers with two outs against Rams’ starter Luke Zimmerman.
Johnsonburg countered with a 5-run bottom of the third to quickly garb the lead. Three errors proved to be the undoing for ECC in the frame as all five runs were unearned. The Rams didn’t have a hit in the inning but did draw three walks.
Johnsonnburg pushed that lead to 6-2 in the fourth on a RBI single by Aiden Zimmerman. The Rams then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to extend their lead to 8-2. Erik Panebianco had a sac fly in the fifth and Aiden Zimmerman another RBI single in the sixth. Zimmerman finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while younger brother Luke also had two hits.
Elk County didn’t go away quietly though, as it put together a seventh-inning rally against reliever Cam Larkin, who took over for the Rams after Luke Zimmerman went the first six innings.
The Crusaders managed to push four runs across on four hits against Larkin, with an error leading to three of those runs being unearned.
Anderson, Charlie Geci and Wil Wortman each had RBI singles in the frame. Anderson was 3-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs, while Geci and Wortman each added two hits.
However, it proved to be not quite enough as Larkin worked out of jam to secure the win for the Rams.
Luke Zimmerman notched the wins for the Rams, allowing two runs, both earned, on six hits in six innings of work. He struck out six and walked one.
Johnsonburg (3-1) plays at DuBois on Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6
Score by Innings
ECC 002 000 4 — 6
J’burg 005 111 x — 8
ECC—6
Isaac Dellaquila c 3100, Lance O’Neill 2b-p 3110, Noah Cherry 2b 0000, David Anderson p-2b p-2b 4233, Joe Tettis 3b 4121, charlie Geci lf 3021, Colby Nussbaum 1b 4001, Wil Wortman ss 4021, Tom Gilmore dh 4000, Frankie Smith cf 3110. Totals: 32-6-11-6.
Johnsonburg—8
Luke Zimmerman p-cf 3220, Aiden Zimmerman ss 4023, Kaden Dennis 2b 4210, Cam Larkin lf-p 3010, Erik Panebianco c 0101, Isaiah Jackson cf-lf 3012, Nick Myers 1b 3000, Derek Beimel 3b 2210, Michael Copello rf 2100, Franky Miller rf 1000. Totals: 25-8-8-6.
Errors: ECC 3, J’burg 1. LOB: ECC 8, J’burg 4. 2B: O’Neill. HR: Anderson, Tettis. SF: Panebianco. SAC: Panebianco. HBP: Dellaquila (by Larkin). SB: Wortman, F. Smith; L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman, Dennis, Larkin. CS: A. Zimmerman (by Dellaquila).
Pitching
ECC: David Anderson-4 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Lance O’Neill-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
J’burg: Luke Zimmerman-6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Cam Larkin-1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Anderson.
ST. MARYS 9,
BROOKVILLE 1
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team got its second win in a row as they took down Brookville, 9-1, on Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Paul and Carter Redmond combined for a two-hitter as Paul picked up the win, allow one hit in five innings of work while walking two and striking out eight Raiders.
Remond threw the final two innings, allowing one hit and one run (unearned) while walking one and striking out one.
At the plate, Vinnie Lenze was 2-for-4 with four RBIs while teammate Logan Mosier was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
Carson Weaver had both of Brookville’s hits on the afternoon as Bryce Weaver took the loss on the mound.
St. Marys (2-2) hosts Clarion-Limestone on Monday while Brookville hosts Karns City on Tuesday.