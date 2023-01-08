ST. MARYS — The DuBois and Ridgway gymnastics team had a busy weekend, as they battled in a dual meet against each other Friday night before competing in the St. Marys Invitational on Saturday.
And, it was a stellar weekend for DuBois junior Mya Jones, who collected eight first places between the two events including placing tops in the all-around in both.
On Friday, Jones swept the meet against Ridgway, which DuBois won 99.2825-96.000. Jones captured the all-around with a 30.8575 after posting the best scores on vault (8.300), bars (7.350), beam (7.300) and floor (8.0575).
Teammate Morgan Bojalad was second to her teammate on bars (5.425), beam (6.925) and floor (7.825), while Riley Kematick posted a pair of fifths on vault (7.5) and beam (5.725).
Jones was right back at it on Saturday at St. Marys and nearly matched her overall score from Friday to win the all-around title in the Bronze Division at the Invite with a mark of 30.775.
The Lady Beaver took home individual event goldf on vault (8.550) and bars (7.050) and silver on floor (8.100). Jones also was fifth on beam with a 6.700.
As for Bojalad, she posted three Top 8 finishes at the Invite, including an eighth place in the all-around (26.150). She collected a sixth-place on floor (7.700), and an eighth on bars (5.750) while also coming in 13th on beam (6.700).
DuBois’ Alvis Uong was ninth in the Bronze Division all-around with a score of 24.600, while Kematick was right behind him in 10th (23.225). Uong’s best finishes were a sixth on vault (8.150) and an 11th on bars (4.600), while Kematick was 12th on bars (2.600) and 13th on both vualt (7.650) and floor (6.500).
DuBois finished fourth in the team standings with a 104.750. Moon won the team crown with a 143.125, with Waynesboro (124.450) and St. Marys (130.700) second and third, respectively. Ridgway (77.200) was fifth.
Ridgway also had three gymnasts compete in the Bronze Division Saturday, while St. Marys had entrants in the Bronze, Silver and Gold Divisions. However, results were not available for those girls who competed in the Silver and Gold events.
As for the rest of the local competitors in the Bronze, St. Marys’ Lexi Asti collected three Top 10 finishes on beam (3rd, 7.425), floor (5th, 7.750) and vault (10th, 7.950).
Teammate Jianna Gerg also posted a third on floor (7.850) and a 10th on beam (6.850), while Lili Chmelar was seventh on floor (7.600) and Sydney Smith eighth on beam (6.900).
The Lady Dutch did not have an all-around competitor in the Bronze.
As for Ridgway, Josie Gerber took home sixth in the all-around (27.300) and Abby Haight (27.000) seventh. Gerber’s best finish was a fourth on vault (8.350) while also placing eighth on floor (7.550) and 10th on bars (4.900). Haight had a pair of ninths on bars (5.200) and floor (7.450).
DuBois is now off until Jan. 18 when it travels to Bellefonte. St. Marys hosts Bellefonte on Thursday, while Ridgway goes to Altoona that same night.