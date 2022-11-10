DUBOIS — The DuBois football team’s struggles in the postseason have been well chronicled in recent years, and the Beavers will get yet another chance tonight to end a playoff winless drought that has now reached 26 years.
The Beavers haven’t walked off a football field victorious in the postseason since blanking Hollidaysburg, 24-0, in the opening round of the District 6/9 Class 4A playoffs way back in 1996.
DuBois lost the following week and hasn’t won in the postseason since, a losing streak that has reached 16 games in that now 26-year stretch. Being the largest school in District 9, the Beavers had experienced several difference paths in the football postseason, most of which have ended in losses to Altoona State College or McDowell during that time.
With the PIAA’s switch to six classes in football, DuBois has faced a different set of postseason opponents in recent years, but the result has been the same.
DuBois lost to Johnstown, 48-21, in the District 6/9 4A semifinals in 2016 in a game the Beavers led 17-14 late in the first half before the Trojans pulled away. A year later (2017), rival Clearfield ended the Beavers season with a 45-14 win in the D-6/9 Class 4A semifinals.
The Beavers made a return to the playoffs last season — this time in a District 8/9 Class 4A subregional game — and came oh so close to ending all those years of postseason futility.
However, University Prep handed DuBois a heartbreaking 14-13 loss at Mansell Stadium. The Beavers were in prime position for the win, holding a 13-6 lead while having the ball at the Prep 3-yard line in the fourth quarter to go up two scores.
That’s when disaster struck for the Beavers. A bad snap on that second-and-goal play led to a 15-yard loss. DuBois got nine of those yards back on a run by quarterback Cam-Ron Hays to set up a fourth-and-10. The Beavers decided to try a 28-yard field, but Prep blocked Charlie Harman’s kick.
University Prep got the ball at its own 12 and promptly drove 82 yards on eight plays, getting a 7-yard TD run from Tarrell Allen-Tooks with 3:20 to play.
A Panther tried to pick up the loose ball past the line of scrimmage and was tackled the 12-yard line. Paul Helvy ensuing 2-point run proved to be the difference in the Panthers advancing.
A new year has brought with it yet another new postseason opponent, as DuBois (5-5) plays host to Juniata (7-3) tonight in a District 6/9 Class 4A subregional game.
The teams have one common opponent in Clearfield and both played the Bison early in the season.
Juniata bested the Bison, 20-7, at home in the season opener, while DuBois lost at Clearfield, 41-7, in Week 3. DuBois entered that matchup 2-0, while the Bison were 1-1.
Scoreboard comparison isn’t always a good thing to do in football, largely because of all the variables involved from week-to-week. Although, on paper Juniata would have to be the favorite coming in based on its season work.
The Indians haven’t put up gaudy offensive numbers in going 7-3 — having run for 1,831 yards and thrown for 929 and scored 22.8 ppg.
However, their defense has allowed only 78 points (7.8 ppg) all year, with 41 of those coming in back-to-back losses in Week 2 and 3 to Selinsgrove (17-14) and West Perry (24-0). Juniata has pitched three shutouts on the season.
Juniata’s ground attack has produced five running backs with a 160 or more yards on the season. Senior Waylon Ehrenzeller leads the way with 568 yards and nine touchdowns, buut he hasn’t played since having one carry in 13-7 win at Boiling Springs in Week 7.
Junior Seth Laub (61-397, 5 TDs), senior Aaron Kanagy (62-259, 8 TDs), junior Heath Hutchinson (38-206, 1 TD) and senior Jordan Dickinson (38-166, 2 TDs) have all also factored into the ground game this season.
Hutchinson ran for 128 yards and touchdown and Kanagy 79 yards and two scores in a 19-3 win at Susquenita in Week 10.
Kanagy also has completed 61 of 142 passes for 929 yards with five TDs and 12 interceptions. His favorite receivers are freshman Jasper Shepps (14-331, 2 TDs) and senior Casey Smith (14-214, 0 TDs).
Defensively, senior Jonathan Kuaffman leads the team in tackles (57) and sacks (4), while sophomore Lane Peiper has 56 tackles and three sacks. Shepps and senior Caleb Smith each have five interceptions.
On the other side, DuBois has proven to be a little more balanced offensively — something that has come about more so in recent weeks when head coach TJ Wingard made a big change and put freshman Trey Wingard at QB and moved Cam-Ron Hays from QB out to receiver.
Hays hauled in eight catches for 211 yards and a score in a wild 36-35 loss to Hollidaysburg in Week 10, while Wingard completed 18 of 25 passes for 301 yards and three scores.
Wingard is 36 of 61 for 555 yards with six TDs and one interception in limited action on the year, while Hays completed 66 of 117 passes for 596 yards with six TDs and six interceptions.
Hays also is the team’s leading receiver (18-332, 2 TDs) in his limited time there, while Nathan Kougher (20-275, 3 TDs) and Kaden Clark (21-167, 4 TDs) also have made an impact in the passing attack, which has largely been a compliment to the team’s ground game.
Seniors Dalton Yale (100-487, 3 TDs) and Austin Henery (82-379, 6 TDs) lead that attack, with Hays (52-286, 6 TDs) and Brendan Orr (23-123, 2 TDs) also playing a role.
Defensively, DuBois is led by Yale (78 tackles) and sophomore Carter Wilson (68 tackles), with Yale adding four sacks. Landon Schrock leads the team with five sacks, while juniors Garrett Nissel and Zack Gallagher have three each.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.