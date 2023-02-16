The DuBois junior high wrestling team enjoyed arguably the best two-day stretch in program history over the weekend with a pair of impressive performances at two high profile events.
The Beavers opened the weekend by winning their first-ever team title at their annual Harley-Davidson Duals, and event that is in its 20th year now.
DuBois then had to pull off a tough back-to-back assigment on Sunday, which is when the Area V Tournament — which is the individual qualifying event for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High Championships — was scheduled for this year.
The Beavers showed few ill effects after a grueling day at the Harley Duals and had a program record 11 wrestlers qualify for junior high states with Top 4 finishes on the day. DuBois also won the team title with 197 points — 96 more than runner-up Curwensville. Port Allegany (91.5) was third, followed by Brookville (87.5) and Punxsutawney (87) in the Top 5.
DuBois opened the Harley Duals on Saturday with a 51-30 win against Curwensville, then bested Huntingdon (54-21), Fort LeBoeuf (60-18) and Reynolds (61-12) to win its pool.
That set up a finals showdown with Philipsburg-Osceola, which the Beavers had just beaten 41-25 last Wednesday for the time in recent memory. The Beavers showed that win was no fluke, as they bested the Mounties, 42-34, this time around in a match that had a much different look.
“Our team wrestled really well at the duals,” said DuBois junior high coach Beau Bash. “We thought we maybe had a shot at winning and felt like we could at least finish in the top three. So much depends on matchups, staying healthy and not having upsets. Our team has been very consistent this year, and we have won the matches we were supposed to win as well as steal a couple we shouldn’t win along the way.
“That pattern held true at the duals. We moved people all over during different matches and handed out some difficult assignments to some of our guys and they just continued to overcome adversity.
“We had just beaten Philipsburg in a tight match earlier in the week, and we knew they would be tough to beat again. We had already shown our hand during our first matchup with them and knew they would try to create some different matchups this time around.
“I think only about half of the matches with them on Saturday were actually rematches from Wednesday. They threw a completely different lineup at us to try and create some mismatches they could capitalize on. It was a good idea by the P-O staff, but Chase Pineiro and Evan Dixon both pulled off big upsets during the meet to make those moves a moot point. It was a great dual meet victory for.
“We would really like to thank Mick And Holly Means from DuBois Harley-Davidson, as they have been sponsoring our tournament for 20 years now. They have really helped our program over the last two decades and it is greatly appreciated.”
DuBois’ record-setting day at the Area V Tournament on Sunday was headlined by four champions in Mateo Gallegos (22-1, 89 pounds), Jordan Bowser (20-9, 96), Easton Harris (17-5, 117) and Brandt Bash (23-6, 140).
Gallegos collected a pair of tech falls in winning his crown, beating Brookville’s Parker McKillip, 26-11, in the finals in a matchup of local wrestlers, while Harris bested Brookville’s Jordan Hankey, 6-4, in the finals to win his title.
DuBois also got a second from, Kendahl Hoare (15-2, 192) and thirds by Kinley Knisely (20-9, 89), Peyton Geer (24-7, 110), Landen Buchanan (15-10, 157) and Shawn Hall (19-11, 172). Chase Pineiro (11-7, 117) and Nathaniel Clark (11-13, 212) added fourths to punch their tickets to states.
“We had our best ever showing at the Area V Championships,” said Beau Bash. “We have finished in first as a team there before, but never by such a wide margin. We just have a lot of guys getting better right now. They have bought into the process and have caught up to, or in some cases passed guys they lost to earlier in the season. It was really nice to see some guys who haven’t always been able to crack our lineup have their hard work validated on Sunday, as they beat other team’s starters to punch their tickets to states.
“Seeing Kinley Knisley dominate in his third place match the way he did, when he typically has to work behind Mateo Gallegos was really fun. Easton Harris has also been buried behind guys on our depth chart. He decided to drop a weight class for the tournament and it paid off with a championship at 117 pounds.
“As coaches, we always preach about the value of hard work and buying into the process. So, when guys believe in what you’re telling them and bust their butts for you, it is just extremely rewarding to see them succeed whenever they get a chance to prove themselves.”
DuBois led what proved to be a very successful day overall for the Tri-County Area in the Area V junior high tournament as a total of 38 local wrestlers qualified for states — 27 outside of DuBois.
Brookville landed seven qualifiers in placing fourth as a team, led by runner-ups McKillip (89) and Hankey (117). Teammates Blake Porter (124) and Bobby Hack (252) each placed third, while Gabriel Hannah (96), Brycen Coleman (172) and Zachary Phillips (192) were fourth.
Punxsy crowned one champ in Logan Moore (147), who will be joined at states by Joshua Dobson (2nd, 103), Heath Miller (3rd, 96) and Gavin Jacobson (4th, 110).
St. Marys, which was sixth in the team race (79 points) had six wrestlers punch their tickets to states in Jaxon Seeders (2nd, 82), Brody Wehler (2nd, 132), Ryan Penn (3rd, 82), Jack Keebler (3rd, 212), Konnor Myer (4th, 124) and Jackson Wehler (4th, 132).
Clearfield had one champ in Matthew Rowles (82), while Ryan Ludwig (2nd, 172), Matthew Peace (3rd, 192) and Brayden Wills (4th, 147) also qualified for states. Rowles tech falled St. Marys’ Seeders in the matchup of locals in the finals at 82.
Ridgway had a pair of champions in Nate Steger (103) and Markus Gerg (157), as did Johnsonburg in Mario Casilio (110) and Rocco Allegretto (132), while Ridgway’s Owen Steger made it to states as the runner-up at 110 to Casilio.
Nate Steger bested Puxnsy’s Dobson, 6-2, in the finals, while Allegretto beat St. Marys’ Brody Wehler, 11-2, for his title.
The area’s final state qualifier is Brockway’s Madox Decker, who bested DuBois’ Hoare 6-3 for the title at 192.
Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High Championships will held March 3-5 at the First Summit Arena in Johnstown.