The DuBois junior high wrestling team capped a historic weekend by qualifying a program record 11 wrestlers to the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships from the Area V Tournament at Clearfield on Sunday. That performance came on the heels of the Beavers winning its first-ever team title Saturday in the 20-year history of their annual Harley-Davidson Duals. Beavers who qualified for junior high states (in no particular order) are Mateo Gallegos, Jordan Bowser, Easton Harris, Brandt Bash, Kendahl Hoare, Kinley Knisely, Peyton Geer, Landen Buchanan, Shawn Hall, Chase Pineiro and Nathaniel Clark.