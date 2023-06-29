DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team used some timely hitting and a strong performance in the circle from Abby Kalgren to blank rival Punxsutawney, 10-0 in 5 innings Wednesday evening at Heindl Field to capture the District 10 championship.
Kalgren tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none in a game that was the polar opposite of Saturday night’s winner’s bracket final between the two teams at Heindl Field.
DuBois also won that matchup, coming away with a wild 20-14 victory that saw the lead change hands five different times. The teams also combined for 28 hits in that contest but had just nine together on Wednesday.
DuBois got all the offense it ultimately needed in a three-run bottom of the first highlighted by a two-run triple by Stasija Daniluk. The hosts continued to add from there, taking on a run in the second and more in the third before scoring three times in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
DuBois then won the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the fifth when Tessa Tekely hit a bases-loaded sac fly to left that plated Maggie Mauthe to end things via the 10-run mercy rule.
Mauthe, who walked to lead off the inning, battled her way out of a long rundown between third and home to remain on base to be bale to score on Tekely’s walk-off sac fly.
DuBois’ Sumari Carr was the lone player on either team to have multiple hits on the day. She finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
With the win, DuBois advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 4 in Saegertown. District 10 title is also the second in a row at the Junior League level for a large portion of DuBois’ squad, who were 13-year-olds last summer when they also reached sectionals.
“Our girls played well and we played as a team,” said DuBois manager Andy Lilja. “We played pretty well defensively and cut out some mistakes (from last meeting). We threw out a runner out try to steal second base and we hit out cuts, and Abby pitched phenomenal.
“We made a few miscues as far as running the bases, but I like the aggressiveness. We need to clean that up, but I like the way the played. They went out with a fire and played hard, and we took advantage of some mistakes.
“I’m real proud of girls and the coaching staff and proud to represent DuBois. Nine of the 12 girls were on the Junior League team last year and got knocked off in sectionals, so they are hungry to keep going. We’ll clean up a little but like we cleaned up a little bit from Saturday’s game and keep attacking.”
Kalgren worked out of a pair of mini-jams in the first two innings, then got stronger as the game progressed.
Punxsy threatened in the top of the first as Bella Young singled and Jemma Agnello was hit by a pitch with one out. However, Kalgren got Emma Young to fly out to center and Jacelyn Keibler to line out to shortstop to end the inning.
Punxsy also put two on with one out in the second as Ava Snyder singled and Mylee Cressley reached on an error. Kalgren responded with a strikeout before getting Alison Kemmerer to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Kalgren settled in from there as Punxsy had just two base runners over the final three innings but neither got past second base.
Ella Wachob reached on a leadoff error in the third was later erased at second on an inning-ending fielder’s choice. Emma Young late singled with one out in the fourth but was gunned down trying to steal second by catcher Addison Lilja.
Kalgren retired the final four batters of the game from there — three via strikeout.
Meanwhile, her offense grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first and continued to add on from there every inning.
Lilja led off the bottom of the first with a walk and stole second before Brielle Gray was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a groundout before scoring when Daniluk ripped a triple into the left-field corner. Daniluk in turn scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 after one inning.
DuBois tacked on a fourth run in the second when Lily Sachs drew a leadoff walk, reached second on an error and later raced home on a wild pitch.
Punxsy cut down a run at the plate when Addison Edinger, who had walked, tried to score on a wild pitch herself only to have catcher Agnello get back to plate to tag her out.
DuBois pushed the lead to 6-0 with two more runs in the third.
Carr led off the inning with a triple to left field and scored on a two-out single by Gray, who took second on a wild pitch and quickly stole third. That agressive base running paid off when Tekely singled to left to bring home Carr.
A three-run fourth then put DuBois on the cusp of winning via the mercy rule at 9-0, although two runners being tagged out at home trying to score on wild pitches could have ended the game a bit sooner.
Elliette Brewer reached on an error to open the fourth, a miscue that saw her hustle all the way around to third. She then tried to score on a wild pitch but was tagged out by Agnello.
Kalgren followed with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Sachs then reached on an error that allowed Kalgren to score and Sachs to reach second. Unfortunately for DuBois, Sachs also was tagged out at home trying to score on a wild pitch.
DuBois’ didn’t go away quietly with two outs, though, and loaded the bases on a Claire Gallagher infield single and walks by Edinger and Graham.
That brought Carr to the plate, and she smacked a two-run single to center to make it a 9-0 game. Carr was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double though to end the inning.
Needing a run to end things in the bottom of the fifth, DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Mauthe, Lilja and Gray before Tekely’s walk-off sac fly.
DuBois finished 3-0 on District 10 Tournament play, while Punxsy was 2-2.
DUBOIS 10,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 00 — 0
DuBois 312 31 — 10
* There was 1 out when game ended
Punxsutawney—0
Lindee Reed ss 2000, Bella Young 1b 2010, Jemma Agnello c 1000, Emma Young 2b 2010, Jacelyn Keibler lf 2000, May Smart cf 2000, Ava Snyder rf-eh 2010, Mylee Cressley 3b-eh 2000, Hope McCombs eh-rf 1000, Alison Kemmerer eh-rf-p 1000, Alexis Covatch p-rf 1000. Totals: 19-0-3-0.
DuBois—10
Addison Lilja c 1100, Brielle Gray ss 1211, Tessa Tekely lf-eh 2012, Stasija Daniluk eh-lf 2112, Elliette Brewer 1b 2000, Abby Kalgren p 1100, Lily Sachs rf-eh 1100, Claire Gallagher 3b 2110, Addison Edinger 2b 1100, Sydney Graham eh-rf 1000, Sumari Carr eh-cf 2122, Maggie Mauthe cf-eh 1100. Totals: 17-10-6-7.
Errors: Punxsy 3, DuBois 3. LOB: Punxsy 5, DuBois 4. 3B: Daniluk, Carr. SF: Tekely. HBP: Agnello (by Kalgren); Gray (by Covatch). SB: Lilja, Gray. CS: E. Young (by Lilja).
Pitching
Punxsy: Alexis Covatch-4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Alison Kemmerer-1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Covatch.