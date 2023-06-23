BROCKWAY — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team used a pair of big innings and a strong outing by Abby Kalgren in the circle to open District 10 Tournament play with a 10-0, 5-inning mercy rule victory at Brockway Thursday evening.
Kalgren tossed a two-hit shutout, facing just two over the minimum for five innings as she struck out eight and walked none. Brockway’s lone base runners were Ella Reitz and Bailee Carberry, who singled in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
Meanwhile, Kalgren her own cause with a three-run double in the first inning as part of a nine-hit attack for DuBois against Brockway starter Navayda Smith. DuBois did most of its damage in the first (5 runs) and fourth (4 runs) innings before ending things via the 10-run mercy rule with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.
With the win, DuBois advanced to Saturday’s winners’ bracket final of the four-team tournament and will host Punxsutawney at Heindl Field at 8 p.m. Punxsy pulled away late from Potter/McKean to secure a 19-9, 5-inning victory Thursday.
Kalgren made quick work of Brockway in the top of the first, getting a foul out to first baseman Elliette Brewer and a pair of strikeouts to retire the side in order.
DuBois then jumped on Smith for five runs in the bottom half of the first to grab control of the game.
Addison Lilja got things started with a leadoff single to right-center. She promptly stole second before Brielle Gray walked. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch before Lilja scored on a Stasija Daniluk infield single.
Brewer followed with a walk to load the bases for Kalgren, who blasted a three-run double to left to quickly make it 4-0. Kalgren scored two batters later on a Claire Gallagher groundout to put DuBois up 5-0.
Tessa Tekely kept the inning going with a two-out triple to right field but was left standing there.
Reitz led off the second with a single to right, but Kalgren countered with two strikeouts before Daniluk made a nice sliding catch in foul territory in left to end the inning and strand Reitz in scoring position.
Smith countered with a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, while Kalgren did the same in the top of the third. Smith then kept DuBois off the board for a second straight inning, working around a two-out double by Daniluk.
Kalgren handled the fourth all on her own, as she caught a popup and fielded two comebackers around a single by Carberry.
DuBois then put itself on the verge of victory with a four-run bottom of the fourth to extend its lead to 9-0.
Kalgren led off the fourth with a single and hustled to second on a fielder’s choice where Brockway’s shortstop hesitated to throw and allowed Lily Sachs to reach safely as well.
Both runners moved up a groundout before Tekely ripped a ball into the right-center field gap and sprinted around the bases for a three-run, inside-the park home run to put her team up 8-0.
Maggie Mauthe then reached on an error to keep the inning going and scored on a single to center by Addison Edinger, who took second on a late throw to the plate.
DuBois couldn’t push a 10th run across in the fourth though, as Smith got a popup and comebacker to end the inning. That only delayed the inevitable, though as DuBois quickly ended things in the bottom of the fifth.
Lilja reached on an error to open the inning before a walk-off single by Gray plated Lilja with the game-ending run.
Brockway will play at Potter/McKean Saturday at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
DUBOIS 10,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 00 — 0
DuBois 500 41 —:10
* There were 0 outs when game ended
Brockway—0
Sierra Fremer c 2000, Kat Lindemuth cf 2000, Bella Patton 1b 2000, Ella Reitz 3b-eh 2010, Mile Wanson eh-3b 2000, Payton Craft ss 1000, Meeca Smith 2b 1000, Mia Marchiori eh-lf 1000, Navayda Smith p 1000, Jenna Glasl lf-eh 1000, Stephanie Patterson eh-rf 1000, Bailee Carberry rf-eh 1010. Totals: 17-0-2-0.
DuBois—10
Addison Lilja c 3210, Brielle Gray ss 2111, Stasija Daniluk lf 2121, Elliette Brewer 1b 1100, Abby Kalgren p 2223, Lily Sachs 2b-eh 2100, Claire Gallagher eh-3b 2001, Tessa Tekely rf-eh 2123, Maggie Mauthe 3b-3h 2100, Addison Edinger eh-2b 2011, Sumari Carr cf 2000, Sydney Graham 3h-rf 2000. Totals: 24-10-9-10.
Errors: Brockway 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Brockway 2, DuBois 4. 2B: Daniluk. 3B: Tekley. HR: Tekely. SB: Lilja.
Pitching
Brockway: Navayda Smith-4+ IP, 9 H. 10 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: N. Smith.