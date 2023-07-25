DUBOIS — It took a decade, but the DuBois Little League is finally sending an All-Star team back to the Eastern Regional — albeit in a completely different fashion this time around.
The two teams to span that decade have the same thing in common, as it was the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team to do so both times.
With DuBois hosting the Junior League Eastern Regional this year for the first time, and because of that get a “host” team for the event. It was decided that whoever won the District 10 title would take that berth and not have to play at the sectional or state level.
DuBois secured that bid Monday evening with a hard-fought 5-2 victory against St. Marys at Stern Field to finish off a perfect 4-0 run through the District 10 tourney.
It wasn’t easy though, as St. Marys took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth behind a strong start by Wyatt Brem. However, DuBois got to Brem for three runs un the bottom of the fourth, eventually knocking the righty from the game.
DuBois then tacked on two more runs in the fifth against reliever Matthew Gilmore to add a little insurance for the late innings.
Isaac Dennison, DuBois’ starting catcher, took the mound for the first time All-Star play and gave his team six strong innings to get the win while throwing to Brody Knouse.
Dennison allowed two run, both earned, on seven hits while striking out five and walking just one. Teammate Seth Wilmoth came on and tossed a scoreless seventh to finish off the game and earn the save. He worked around an error with one out to do so.
With the win, the DuBois Juniors will now get to play in the Eastern Regional on its home field next week. Regional play begins Tuesday, but DuBois has a bye into Day 2 where it plays the winner of the Rhode Island-Massachusetts game. Delaware also has a bye into Day 2.
The last DuBois squad to reach an Eastern Regional was the 2013 Junior League baseball squad managed by Ken Snedden — a team that won District 10, Section 1 and Pennsylvania State Tournament titles to make that trip to regionals in Freehold, N.J.
“The best part of this whole thing is that we started out with this group when they were six or seven years old,” said DuBois manager Tim Kail. “They pretty much have been the same team the whole way up, so it’s great for them. And, they have been busting their butt for this. They are a good ball team.
“And, it was nice to see them come back today. They didn’t get down when we were losing 2-0 and they fought. They need to learn that. It’s not always going to be easy in this game.
“Ike did an excellent job on the mound and Brody catching for us did great. Then you had (Isaiah) Chewning doing the bunt (single in 4th), and that was perfect. We created some runs and put the ball in play, and that’s all you have to do sometimes.
“Now, we get to go to next week (regionals), and we’ll see what happens there. No matter what, it will be a great experience for the kids.”
St. Marys, which lost to DuBois 6-2 back on July 16, battled its way back to the title game with three straight wins in the loser’s bracket and had the momentum through three and half innings Monday.
St. Marys grabbed the lead with a run in the first against Dennison.
Gilmore got things started with a single to left with one out, while Brem followed with a single of his own. Dennison then got Jack Breindel to fly out to center for the second out, but Chase Simbeck came through for the visitors with two away.
He punched a Dennison pitch the other way in to shallow right field for a single to plate Gilmore to make it 1-0. He quickly stole second, but Dennison limited the damage to just one run as he struck out Eknor Singh to end the inning.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the bottom half of the inning Wes Clyde led off with a single and made his way around to third on a pair of groundouts. However, Brem stranded him there with a fly out.
Dennison enjoyed quiet second and third innings, while Brem stranded a DuBois runner in the second and two more in the third.
St. Marys then doubled its lead in the fourth when Brem drew a two-out walk and scored on a Breindel triple to right. Again, Dennison limited St. Marys to just a run with another strikeout — this one of Simbeck.
Just when it looked like St. Marys had all the momentum, DuBois quickly took it away in the bottom of the fourth.
Wilmoth led off the frame with a single and went to second on a fielder’s choice that resulted in the first out. Knouse followed with a walk, with Wilmoth taking third on a wild pitch on ball four.
That brought Evan Burton to the plate, and he dropped a single into right field that scored Wilmoth. Knouse, who hustled around to third, then came home on a Jack Statler groundout to tie things at 2-2.
DuBois then caught a break as Brady Glass reached on a two-out error that allowed Burton to score to put the home team up 3-2. DuBois proceeded to lead the bases on a walk and bunt single by Isaiah Chewning round a pitching change, but reliever Gilmore got out of the jam with a groundball.
St. Marys tried to counter in the fifth, getting two-out singles from Brayden Barnett and Ethan Galmish, but Dennison once again shut things down with a strikeout. Galmish was 2-for-2 on the day.
DuBois in turn extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs.
Clyde led off with a single and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Dennison followed with a single of his own to put runners on the corners.
Wilmoth then plated Clyde with a sac fly to right, while Dennison scored on a Bryson Kail groundout to make it 5-2. Clyde and Burton each had two hits for DuBois on the day.
That three-run cushion proved to be more than enough for DuBois in the final two innings.
Dennison tossed a 1-2-3 sixth, with right fielder Chad Gerg making a nice sliding catch for the second out, while Wilmoth worked around an error in the seventh to finish off the victory.
DUBOIS 5,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 100 100 0 — 2
DuBois 00 320 x — 5
St. Marys—2
Gideon Cronk 1b-ss 3000, Matthew Gilmore ss-p Wyatt Brem p-1b 2110, Jack Breindel 3b 3011, Chase Simbeck cf 3011, Eknor Singh lf 2000, Paxton Herzing c 2000, Brayden Bennett rf 2010, Ethan Galmish eh-rf 2020, Landon Smith 2b 2000, Adam Beimel eh 2000, Jay Vollmer eh 2000. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
DuBois—5
Wes Clyde 3b-ss 2120, Isaac Dennison p-3b 3110, Seth Wilmoth ss-p 2111, Bryson Kail cf 3001, Brody Knouse c 1100, Evan Burton 1b 3121, Jack Statler 2b 3001, Brady Glass eh 3000, Easton Harris lf 2000, Isaiah Chewning rf-eh 2010, Chad Gerg eh-rf 1000. Totals: 25-5-7-4.
Errors: SM 2, DuBois 1. LOB: SM 5, DuBois 8. 3B: Breindel. SF: Wilmoth. SB: Brem, Simbeck; Glass 2, Gerg.
Pitching
St. Marys: Wyatt Brem-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Matthew Gilmore-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Isaac Dennison-6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Seth Wilmoth-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennison. Losing pitcher: Brem. Save: Wilmoth.