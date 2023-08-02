DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Stars were forced to play from behind from the get-go Tuesday in the opening game of the Eastern Regional Tournament and were never able to pull even as they dropped a tough 5-4 contest to Massachusetts at Stern Family Field.
Massachusetts, represented by North Reading, jumped on DuBois starter Seth Wilmoth for three runs in the top of the first and never relinquished the lead against the host team for the tournament.
DuBois battled back with a run at 3-2 on a RBI triple by Evan Burton in the fifth, but Massachusetts pushed two huge insurance runs across the plate in the seventh on a two-run single from Jakob Hulett.
That hit proved to be the difference in the game, as DuBois plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Bryson Kail two-out single to make it a 5-4 game. Kail had the big offensive game for DuBois, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
That’s as close as DuBois got though, as Massachusetts reliever Charlie Scott struck out Brody Knouse to end the game with a pair of runners on base. Scott earned the save for starter Tyler Boviard, who tossed 4 2/3 strong innings to get the win. Boviard allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out four and walking one.
DuBois honored the late Andy Gilbert, who passed away a year ago Tuesday, prior to Tuesday’s opening game. Gilbert was a DuBois Little League Board for several years and was the president of the league for three years. He was also the PA District 10 Little League Safety Officer and instrumental in setting up state tournaments for Little League in DuBois.
Gilbert’s nephew Madix Clark threw out the ceremonial first pitch to represent the Gilbert family.
Once the action got underway, Massachusetts wasted little time grabbing the lead.
Christian lava led off the game with a single down the right-field line and promptly stole second. Wilmoth countered with a strikeout, Glenn Mello followed with a single before swiping second himself.
That brought Charlie Cooper to the plate and delivered a two-run single to left to put his team up 2-0. Branden Levine made it three singles in a row before Scott ripped a double to center to score Cooper for a 3-0 lead.
DuBois caught a break on the play, as Levine rounded third too far and was thrown out. Wilmoth then struck out James Wyatt looking to end the inning with a runner in scoring position.
DuBois got one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to some two-out magic.
Wilmoth started that two-out rally with a single to right and scored from first when Kail doubled to right-center. Kail then stole third with an errant throw going into left field.
Kail took off for the plate, but left fielder Scott had backed up the throw and fired home. Kail was then caught in a rundown before being tagged out to end the inning.
Pitching and defense took over the game after that as neither team scored in the second, third and fourth innings. DuBois mustered just three runners during that stretch on a leadoff walk by Knouse in the second, then an error and fielder’s choice in the fourth. Knouse was trying to steal third to end the second.
Meanwhile, Wilmoth enjoyed a 1-2-3 top of the second and worked around a two-out single in the third. Massachusetts then put two on with no outs in the fourth but a popup and 6-3 double play started by Wes Clyde promptly ended the inning.
DuBois got back on the board in the fifth with another two-out run.
Knouse got things rolling this time as he reached on an error with two away and hustled around the bases to score on Burton’s triple to right against Lava, who had just relieved Boviard. Burton was left standing at third though, as Lava got Jack Statler to ground out to second.
Clyde relieved Wilmoth in the fifth and worked around a pair of two-out walks as right fielder Isaiah Chewning snagged a liner to end the inning. Clyde was then pulled in the sixth to keep him eligible to pitch today, as Kail came on and struck out Levine to strand a runner at third.
Kail wasn’t so fortunate in the seventh though.
Scott led off the inning with a double to left that Easton Harris lost in the sun, while Wyatt walked. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before a Hulett single to right plated the duo to put Massachusetts up 5-2.
Ryan DiCarlo then got down a sack bunt to move Hulett over to third. DuBois made another pitching change at that point to keep Kail eligible to throw today as well if needed.
Burton came on and needed just six pitches to get out of the inning with a strikeout and comebacker. The damage had already been done though, as Hulett’s big hit proved to be the game-winner after DuBois scored two runs itself in the bottom of the seventh.
Jackson McCall, playing his first All-Star after being injured, got the bottom of the seventh going with a walk with one out. Clyde followed with a grounder to short, but a throwing error saw both runners reach safely.
Lava then walked Isaac Dennison to load the bases before getting Wilmoth to foul out to first for the second out. Kail then came through with a clutch two-out single that chased some McCall and Clyde to pull DuBois within a run at 5-4.
DuBois, which scored all four of its runs with two outs, couldn’t pull even though as Scott finished off the win with his strikeout of Knouse.
With the victory, Massachusetts moved on to play Delaware in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. today, while DuBois looks to bounce back in an elimination game vs. Connecticut at 2 p.m. Connecticut lost 8-2 to Maryland on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS 5,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
Massachusetts 300 000 2 — 5
DuBois 100 010 2 — 4
Massachusetts—5
Christian Lava ss-p-cf 3110, Tyler Boviard p-ss 3020, Glenn Mello cf-lf 3120, Charlie Cooper 1b 3122, Branden Levine 3b 2010, Charlie Scott lf-p 3121, James Wyatt c 2100, Jakob Hulett eh-rf 3012, Ryan DiCarlo eh 2000, Drew Nichols rf-eh 2000, Harry Agganis 2b 2000. Totals: 28-5-11-5.
DuBois—4
Wes Clyde ss-p-cf-3b 3100, Isaac Dennison c 2000, Seth Wilmoth p-ss 3110, Bryson Kail cf-p 3023, Brody Knouse 3b-1b 12100, Evan Burton 1b-p 2011, Jack Statler 2b 2000, Brady Glass eh 2000, Easton Harris lf 2000, Isaiah Chewning rf 2000, Chad Gerg eh 2000, Jackson McCall eh 1100. Totals: 26-4-4-4.
Errors: Mass 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Mass 7, DuBois 4. DP: Mass 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Scott 2; Kail. 3B: Burton. SAC: DiCarlo. SB: Lava 2, Mello 2; Clyde 2. CS: Knouse (by Wyatt).
Pitching
Massachusetts: Tyler Boviard-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SOl Christian Lava-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Charlie Scott-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-4 2/3 IP, 7 H. 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Wes Clyde-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO; Bryson Kail-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Evan Burton-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boviard. Losing pitcher: Wilmoth. Save: Scott.