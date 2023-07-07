COCHRANTON — After holding a three-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team looked to be on the verge of forcing the if-necessary game for the title against the CJS All-Stars — a team compiled of players from Cochranton, Jamestown and Saegertown.
But CJS had a big sixth inning, plating five run en route to an 8-6 win over DuBois for the Section 1 title.
Playing in four games in a two-day span, DuBois backed up its first day to make it into the championship game in the three-team tournament by beating Southeast in five innings once again Thursday, this time by an 11-1 final.
While DuBois fell to CJS, 7-3, on Wednesday, the team got the bats rolling against CJS pitcher Jaidin Frayer a bit earlier Thursday night amid the raindrops as they outhit CJS 8-6.
However, the big bottom of the sixth is what did DuBois in and ended the team’s postseason as manager Andy Lilja said the team has plenty to be proud of regardless of the outcome.
“As coaches, we’re proud of the girls,” Lilja said. “They came out and they had confidence today. All of the girls put the bat on the ball and they played well. Conditions were against us where we played game after game and they still battled.
“Our pitchers did wonderful through the whole tournament and so did our hitters, our catchers, our fielders. As a team, we couldn’t be prouder.”
DuBois came out of the gates firing on Thursday afternoon as they tried to make it to the title game as they put up four runs in the bottom of the first on Southeast and tacked on three more in the bottom of the second as they had eight hits among the two innings. Southeast’s only run came in the top of the second as Maylyn Sipes scored on an error.
DuBois outhit Southeast 12-5 as Sydney Graham was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Elliette Brewer, Brielle Gray and Lily Sachs were also 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Brewer and Gray had a double and Sachs tripled.
Claire Gallagher also had an RBI double as DuBois won the game via the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth with two outs as Graham’s final RBI single sealed the deal with darker skies approaching in the 11-1 victory.
That set up DuBois in a rematch from Wednesday evening against CJS and its stout pitcher in Frayer as DuBois needed to win Thursday evening to force the if-necessary game on Friday for the Section 1 title.
Frayer, however, helped out her own cause in the bottom of the second inning.
“(Frayer) was a good pitcher. She battled and you can’t say anything bad about them,” said Lilja.
With two outs, Claudia Lippert tripled to right-center off DuBois starting pitcher Abby Kalgren. One batter later, Frayer went yard over the left field fence for the quick 2-0 lead.
From that point, Kalgren didn’t allow a single hit for the next four innings as the only other CJS run came off a couple of errors.
Weather rolled into Cochranton as they were set to start the bottom of the third inning, causing a bit of a delay as both teams battled a steady, intermittent rain the rest of the way.
DuBois finally got to Frayer in the top of the fourth inning and it only took one swing of the bat to change momentum up to that point.
Addison Lilja, who led off the game with a single, matched that in the top of the fourth. Gray then walked before Tessa Tekely smashed a three-run home over the right-center fence to give DuBois a 3-2 lead.
“That was amazing — it was a game-changer right there,” Lilja said of Tekely’s three-run shot.
CJS tied up the game again in the bottom of the fourth as Lippert reached on an error to leadoff and Frayer was intentionally walked. Maya Moore put a ball into play and another DuBois error saw it go into the outfield as Lippert scored to tie things up.
DuBois quickly answered in the top of the fifth as they did their damage with two outs. Gallagher had a bloop single that went just over the second baseman. A wild pitch with Sumari Carr at the plate moved Gallagher to second.
Carr then had quite the battle with Frayer, fouling off plenty of pitches as she drew a full count before eventually smacking a line drive into center, bringing home Gallagher as DuBois led 4-3.
Maggie Mauthe then brought Carr home after she hit a double to left that just went off the left fielder’s stretched out glove for a 5-3 lead. Lilja then hit one down the third base line, going off another CJS outstretched glove to bring Mauthe home as DuBois led by three.
That lead by DuBois held until the bottom of the sixth as manager Lilja and the coaches decided to change things up, moving Gray inside the circle among other defensive changes.
“Hindsight’s 20/20,” Lilja said. “We thought she was out of gas and we made a judgment call to switch up the pitchers. It worked to an extent, there were some plays we didn’t make. Condition-wise, it slowed the ball down.
“A couple of those balls we struggled with the last inning in those conditions. If it were in dry conditions, it would’ve been a different story. But not one person on the team lost the game for us and everybody contributed. I can’t be prouder.”
An error allowed Kelley Enterline to reach base to lead off and Lippert had an infield single, beating the throw from third. But another throwing error on the play to get Enterline at third allowed her to score as DuBois’ lead fell to two.
With runners on second and third, Moore hit one to shallow left but a diving DuBois player was unable to haul it in, as DuBois led 6-5. One batter later, Hailey Obenrader’s double tied it up.
Madi Brenot then hit into a groundout to third, but it brought home Moore for what would be the winning run and a 7-6 lead. The team’s final run then saw Obenrader score on a wild pitch as DuBois trailed 8-6.
Frayer was able to retire the 8-9-10 batters in the DuBois lineup in the top of the seventh to give CJS the Section 1 title and the 8-6 victory.
DuBois finished as the runner-up as its postseason came to an end as they went 2-2 in the Section 1 tourney after taking the District 10 crown prior.
Lilja was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the title game as DuBois outhit CJS 8-6.
“DuBois should be proud of their girls for battling,” manager Lilja said. “They played their hearts out.”
DuBOIS 11,
SOUTHEAST 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Southeast 010 00 — 1
DuBois 431 12 — 11
Southeast—1
Jazzy Bridgman cf 2010, Ellie Chapman c 2010, Regan Kemp 1b-3b 2010, Danica Williamson rf-cf-2b 1000, Braylyn Gerdy eh-lf 2000, Maylyn Sipes lf-p-ss 2110, Harleigh Faulkner ss-2b 1000, Molly Irwin eh-rf 2000, Marie Troyer 3b 1010, Reese Eastman eh-1b 1000, Gabby Bedow p-1b 1000, Kayden Thomas 2b-p 1000. Totals: 18-1-5-0.
DuBois—11
Addison Lilja ss-c-ss 2000, Brielle Gray p-ss-p 3122, Tessa Tekely lf-cf 2110, Abby Kalgren 3b-p-2b 3000, Elliette Brewer 1b 3222, Lily Sachs 2b-3b 3322, Sydney Graham eh-lf-cf-rf 3033, Addison Edinger c-2b-c 2110, Claire Gallagher eh-3b 1111, Sumari Carr rf-lf-cf 2200, Maggie Mauthe cf-rf-lf 1000. Totals: 25-11-12-10.
Errors: Southeast 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Southeast 4, DuBois 4. DP: Southeast 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Gray, Brewer, Gallagher. 3B: Sachs. SB: Bridgman 2, Chapman; Carr 2, Brewer, Sachs, Graham. SAC: Faulkner.
Pitching
Southeast: Gabby Bedow-2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Maylyn Sipes-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Kayden Thomas-0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brielle Gray-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Abby Kalgren-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gray. Losing pitcher: Bedow.
CJS 8,
DuBOIS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 330 0 — 6
CJS 200 105 x — 8
DuBois—6
Addison Lilja c-ss 3131, Brielle Gray ss-p 1100, Tessa Tekely lf-1b-lf 3113, Abby Kalgren p-3b 3000, Elliette Brewer cr-1b 3000, Lily Sachs 3b-2b 3010, Sydney Graham eh-rf 2000, Addison Edinger 2b-c 3000, Claire Gallagher eh 3110, Sumari carr rf-lf-rf 3111, Maggie Mauthe cf 2111. Totals: 30-6-8-6.
CJS—8
Mackenzie Brauen 2b 3000, Kelley Enterline 1b 3100, Claudia Lippert c 3320, Jaidin Frayer p 1212, Maya Moore cf 3111, Hailey Obenrader ss 3111, Madi Brenot 3b 3001, Leah McGill rf-c 3000, Karina Ault lf 2010, Khloe Carter eh-rf 2000, Ava Allen eh 1000. Totals: 27-8-6-5.
Errors: DuBois 4, CJS 2. LOB: DuBois 5, CJS 6. 2B: Mauthe; Obenrader. 3B: Lippert. HR: Tekely; Frayer. SB: Lilja, Brewer.
Pitching
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Brielle Gray-1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
CJS: Jaidin Frayer-7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Frayer. Losing pitcher: Gray.