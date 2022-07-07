DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team opened Section 1 Tournament play Wednesday evening with a tough 6-1 loss to Cochranton, then came right back and battled Northwestern deep into the night in an elimination contest.
Results from that second contest were not available at press time.
Cochranton, which beat Northwestern 6-3 in the tourney’s opening game Tuesday night, used an opportunistic offense and a strong outing by pitcher Jaidin Frayer to best host DuBois Wednesday to reach this evening’s championship game. Either DuBois or Northwestern will have to beat Cochranton twice to claim the title.
Cochranton finished with just a 9-6 advantage in hits in the game, but the District 1 champs made the most of those hits while also capitalizing on three DuBois errors.
Frayer proved to be the wildcard in Cochranton’s victory. DuBois put the ball in play against her throughout the game, amassing six hits to go along with three walks and two errors.
However, the District 10 champions struggled to put together any big rallies as the strikeout proved to be Frayer’s best friend on the evening. She struck out 14, including three each in the second and fourth innings, en route to stranding 10 DuBois runners on base — five in scoring position.
All told, Frayer allowed one earned run even though DuBois had at least one runner on in all seven innings.
Conversely, Cochranton left just two runners on base as DuBois starter Abby Kalgren did a nice job limiting the damage down by Cochranton. Kalgren allowed six, only three of which were earned, on nine hits while striking out two and walking none.
DuBois, the visitors via the pregame coin flip, got a two-out single by Tessa Tekely in the first, but she was stranded there as Frayer struck out Brielle Gray to end the inning.
Cochranton then grabbed the lead — one it would never give up — in the bottom half of the first.
Leah Sample led off with a single to center and promptly stole second before Addi Custead reached on an error. Claudia Lippert then smacked a single to center to plate Sample to make it 1-0.
Kalgren then got a big play from her defense, as third baseman Jillian Morgan turned a 5-3 double play before a Kalgren strikeout quickly ended the Cochranton inning. Morgan had a strong game in the field, recording two putouts and six assists.
DuBois tried to make some noise in the second with two outs as Grace Reynolds walked and Kalgren singled to left. Frayer ended thoughts of a rally there, striking out Lilly Sachs — her third K of the inning — to strand both runners.
Cochranton countered with an unearned run in the bottom of the second to double its lead to 2-0.
Payton Miller led off with a single to left and hustled all the way around to third on a bad throw back into second base that found its way into right field. Miller scored a batter later when Madi Brenot hit a sac fly to left.
Tekely hit her second two-out single of the game in the third, but again was left standing at first.
Cochranton then created some more breathing room with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to push its lead to 4-0.
Sample and Custead opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Sample was erased at third on a grounder hit to shortstop Gray. Frayer stepped in and hit a sinking liner into center that DuBois’ Sumari Carr tried to make a shoetop catch on.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Carr came up empty on the all or nothing attempt as Frayer wound up with a two-run triple. That’s all Cochranton got in the frame though, as Frayer was tagged out at home by Kalgren trying to score on a wild pitch. A hustle play and nice throw back to the plate by DuBois catcher Addison Lilja resulted in the out.
DuBois once again tried to start a rally in the fourth, as Jenna Morey walked and Sydney Graham reached on an error around a pair of strikeouts. Frayer ended the inning there, tough, recording her third strikeout of the inning and 10th of the game.
Kalgren enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, while Frayer worked around a two-out error in the fifth.
Cochranton then plated two more runs in the bottom half of the fifth, although a mistake by the District 1 champs ended the ining early and cost them at least one run.
Kalgren retired the first two batters, but a single by Custead extended the inning. Lippert then reached on an error that allowed Custead to score. A Frayer single brought home Lippert, with Frayer being replaced by special pinch runner Sample.
Claire McCartney then ripped a single of her own that appeared to plate Sample to make it 7-0. However, Sample wasn’t eligible to be a special pinch runner because she was in the game at that time — something DuBois pointed out. After a conference, Sample was called out because of the illegal substitution, which was the final out of the inning.
DuBois couldn’t take advantage of the break, though.
Sumari Carr doubled inside the third-base bag out in the sixth, but she only got as far as third before being stranded there.
DuBois finally got to Frayer for a run in the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Kendall Lashinsky led off with a double the other way as Cochranton’s second baseman couldn’t quite make a nice running catch near the foul line and had the ball tip off her glove.
Morgan followed with an infield single to put runners on the corners. Tekely then plated Lashinsky on a groundout, but that’s all DuBois got as Cochranton left fielder’s made a nice running catch to end the game, sliding to her knees to make sure she secured the ball.
COCHRANTON 6,
DUBOIS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 1 — 1
Cochranton 112 020 x — 6
DuBois—1
Jillian Morgan 3b 4010, Addisonb Lilja c 2000, Addison Edinger ph-c 2000, Tessa Tekely rf-cf 4021, Brielle Gray ss 3000, Elliette Brewer 1b 4000, Sumari Carr cf 2010, Jenna MOwrey ph-rf 0000, Grace Reynolds lf 2000, Abby Kalgren p 2010, Sydney Graham ph-spr 1000, Lilly Sachs 2b 1000, Kendall Lashinsky ph 2110. Totals: 29-1-6-1.
Cochranton—6
Leah Sample rf-spr 3120, Addi Custead ss 3220, Claudia Lippert c 3211, Jaidin Frayer p 3023, Claire McCartney 1b 3010, Payton Miller cf 3110, Madi Brenot 3b 2001, Maggie Jackson 2b 2000, Alivia Miller 2b 1000, Makenna Mase lf 1000, Braileigh VanSise lf 1000. Totals; 25-6-9-5.
Errors: DuBois 3, Cochranton 2. LOB: DuBois 10, Cochranton 2. DP: DuBois 1. 2B: Carr, Lashinsky. 3B: Frayer. SF: Brenot. SB: Sample, Custead.
Pitching
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Cochranton: Jaidin Frayer-7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Frayer. Losing pitcher: Kalgren.