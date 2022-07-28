DuBOIS — In the opening game of the Junior League All-Star baseball state tournament Tuesday, the DuBois Juniors were outhit 6-4 by Keystone but walked away with a 7-6 victory. But on Wednesday night, the shoe was on the other foot as this time DuBois outhit its opponent in Upper Moreland by an 8-5 margin but ended up on the losing end, falling to the Section 8 champion, 8-3.

