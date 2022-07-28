DuBOIS — In the opening game of the Junior League All-Star baseball state tournament Tuesday, the DuBois Juniors were outhit 6-4 by Keystone but walked away with a 7-6 victory. But on Wednesday night, the shoe was on the other foot as this time DuBois outhit its opponent in Upper Moreland by an 8-5 margin but ended up on the losing end, falling to the Section 8 champion, 8-3.
With the score tied 3-3 after three innings, DuBois racked up seven of its eight hits in that timeframe. But once Upper Moreland turned to Cannon Campell on the mound, it was all Upper Moreland from there. Campbell didn't allow a single hit in three and 2/3 innings of work, walking just two while striking out five while continually keeping the DuBois hitters off-balance with his mix of off-speed pitches.
Upper Moreland also took advantage of a combined seven walks and three hit batters throughout, as its four-run top of the fourth was on just one hit — a two-RBI double by Jimmy Murray.
Of DuBois' eight hits — all of which were singles — Walker Thomas led the way, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs while also making a diving catch out in left field.
Upper Moreland also got to DuBois starting pitcher Johnathan Reed early, scoring three in the top of the first inning. Reed actually retired the first two batters with three total pitches, but Upper Moreland would then rally back with a single by Ronnie Raby and a hit-by-pitch to Murray. That led to a two-RBI Lucas Zipper double for the quick 2-0 lead just five batters into the game. Zipper would later score on a throwing error with Chase Rampulla at the plate for the 3-0 lead.
DuBois would answer with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning as Noah Farrell got things going with two outs, hitting a single to right and then taking second after Upper Moreland starting pitcher Nick Simons wasn't paying attention. Two walks by Simons would then load up the bases as Thomas then had his two-RBI single into shallow center, cutting the deficit to 3-2 as Upper Moreland then went to Luke Sword on the mound until Campbell took over in the bottom of the fourth.
DuBois tied the game up in the bottom of the third, doing all of its work with two outs once again. Grady Galiczynski singled up the middle and Thomas then singled to left. That allowed Mason Dinkfelt to pick up an RBI single to center to tie things up, as he then advanced to second on the throw to get Thomas out at third.
After Reed walked two of the first three Upper Moreland hitters in the top of the fourth, DuBois went to Samson Deeb on the mound. But two consecutive walks — the latter of which to Raby with the bases juiced — gave Upper Moreland a 4-3 lead. That set up Murray's double that brought in Zach O'Connor and Sword — with Raby then also scoring on the throw to second to try and get Murray out.
Upper Moreland would then tack on another run in the top of the sixth inning as Sword, who was on base with a single, made it home on a DuBois throwing error to first.
The loss put DuBois in the losers bracket as they will now take on Greater Wyoming at 4 p.m. today, needing a win to keep its state championship hopes alive. Greater Wyoming, the Section 5 champion, had Wednesday off after getting trounced by Section 7 champ West Side on Tuesday, 20-0, in four innings.
UPPER MORELAND 8,
DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
UM;300;401;0;—;8
DuBois;201;000;0;—;3
Upper Moreland—8
Zach O'Connor 1b 4100, Luke Sword lf-p-lf 2210, Ronnie Raby ss-3b 3221, Jimmy Murray 3b-p 2112, Lucas Zipper c 4112, Elijah Davies cf 1000, Michael Harter ph 2000, Chase Rampulla 2b-ss 3000, Chase Moore rf 0100, Nick Simons p-lf 1000, Tommy Jeinnings 2b 2000, Cannon Campbell p 0000, Jacob Spaetti rf 0000, Josh Darsney 2b 1000. Totals: 25-8-5-5.
DuBois—3
Samson Deeb ss-p-ss 3010, Bryson Kail cf 4010, Noah Farrell 3b-ss-3b 4110, Brayden Zatsick rf-pr 0100, Madix Clark p 3000, Grady Galiczynski 2b-3b-2b 1110, Walker Thomas lf 4032, Camdyn Long 1b 1000, Mason Dinkfelt ph 3011, Landon Pawl c 1000, Isaac Dennison ph 1000, Jonathan Reed p 1000, Wes Clyde 2b-rf 2000. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
Errors: UM 0, DuBois 2. LOB: UM 6, DuBois 10. DP: UM 0, DuBois 1, 2B: Zipper, Murray. SB: Deeb. CS: Spaetti (by Pawl). HBP: Murray 2 (by Reed), Spaetti (by Reed); Dennison (by Campbell).
Pitching
Upper Moreland: Nick Simons-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Luke Sword-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Cannon Campbell-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Jimmy Murray-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Johnathan Reed-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 3 HB; Samson Deeb-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Madix Clark-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Campbell. Losing pitcher: Reed.