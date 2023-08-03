DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team didn’t let a tough opening loss Tuesday be a defining moment at the Eastern Regional Tournament as the host squad bounced back with two big wins Wednesday to reach Day 3 of the tourney.
And, DuBois did it in totally different fashion — notching a 13-3, 6-inning mercy rule victory against Seymour, Connecticut in its first game in the afternoon before besting Portland, Maine, 3-1, in the final game of the day late Wednesday night.
That matchup with Maine lasted over three hours despite the teams scoring just four combined runs. Maine scored a run in the bottom of the first and took that lead into the sixth before DuBois tied the game on a RBI groundout by Seth Wilmoth.
DuBois then grabbed the lead with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Easton Harris put DuBois up 2-1 with a RBI double before a bases-loaded walk by Isaac Dennison forced in a big insurance run with two outs to make it 3-1.
Evan Burton then worked a round a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh to keep Maine off the board to finish off the thrilling victory. Burton tossed four scoreless innings of relief, allowing just three hits to get the win.
DuBois plays its third straight elimination game tonight at 8 p.m. against the loser of today’s winner’s bracket contest between Delaware and New Jersey, which will be played at 2 p.m.
A full story on the victory against Maine will appear in Friday’s Courier Express.
As for Wednesday’s opening game, DuBois did get off to a slow start again vs. Connecticut. However, once the runs started to come in the fourth inning they didn’t stop as the host squad scored five times in the fourth and fifth to put itself on the verge of a mercy-rule victory at 13-3.
Connecticut staved off elimination — at least for an inning — before a walk-off single by Evan Burton plated Seth Wilmoth with the game-ending run. The win was the first for a DuBois team at an Eastern Regional (in any age division) since Aug. 5, 2013 when the Junior League baseball squad beat New Jersey state champs Manchester, 3-1, to reach the winner’s bracket final of the regional in Freehold, N. J.
Burton’s big hit not only advanced DuBois but also saved the team some pitching as it was going to have to replace reliever Brody Knouse if the game went to the seventh.
Instead, DuBois ended things early and made a winner out of Knouse, who tossed five strong innings in relief of Wes Clyde. Knouse allowed two runs, both earned, on two hits while striking out six and walking six.
Clyde was pulled after an inning with the score tied 1-1 to keep him eligible to pitch Wednesday night if DuBois won, and he did just that throwing the first three innings vs. Maine.
As for Knouse, he was backed by an offense that scored 13 runs on 11 hits as the DuBois offense broke things open in a game.
Jackson McCall, playing in just his second game since returning from a hand injury, led that attack by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. He did that despite taking a foul pitch off his throwing hand after taking over the catching duties in the fourth inning.
Teammate Bryson Kail was the only other player on either team to have a multi-hit game as he finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Clyde and Chad Gerg both added a pair of RBIs, while Wilmoth, Burton, Knouse, Jack Statler and Brady Glass each scored twice in the win.
DuBois’ opponent did strike first for the second game in a row in Wednesday’s opener as Matthew Delgais led off the game with a single vs. Clyde and scored on a triple to to right by Zack Laruszko.
Clyde then helped his own cause by picking off Lawruszko at third before walking the two hitters. He limited the damage to just one run through as he used back-to-back strikeouts to end the the inning.
DuBois answered right back with a run of its own in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a two-out error that allowed Wilmoth to reach. He promptly scored on a double to right-center by Kail.
DuBois only got the one run though, as the inning ended on a strange play after Kail stole third. Connecticut catcher Anthony Garofola tried to pick off Kail at third but his throw hit Burton’s bat and Burton was ruled out for interference to end the inning.
Both teams went down in order in the second, then DuBois took its first lead with a run in the third.
The host team loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Easton Harris and McCall and a Chad Gerg walk. Connecticut cut down a runner at the plate on a grounder, but Clyde followed with a single to center to plate McCall to put DuBois up 2-1.
That’s all DuBois could muster out of the inning though, as Connecticut starter Aidan DeNigris worked out the jam he helped create.
Connecticut then got that run back in the fourth to even things at 2-2 when Lawruszko scored on a DeNigris sac fly to center. Lawruszko had walked with one out, then stole second and third.
DuBois countered that run with a big five-run bottom of the fourth to grab control of the game at 7-2. And, it did all that damage with two outs after DeNigris had struck out the first two batters.
Kail jump-started things with a single to left and quickly stole second. He scored when Jack Statler reached on an error that prolonged the inning. DuBois once took advantage of a miscue and loaded the bases as Glass was hit by a pitch and Harris walked.
McCall plated a run with a single to right, while a walk by Gerg forced home Glass. Isaiah Chewning then got down a perfect squeeze bunt that went for a hit and scored Harris, who dove into the plate and beat a high throw.
Clyde capped the inning with a bases-loaded walk of his own that brought in courtesy runner Burton to make it 7-2.
Connecticut got a run back in the top of the fifth, but DuBois was right back to work in the bottom half and enjoyed another five-run outburst to put itself on the verge of a mercy-rule victory.
DuBois loaded the walks with one out on three straight walks by Kail, Burton and Knouse, which spelled the end for Connecticut Connor Shea. Michael Benedetto came on and was greeted rudely by Statler, who smacked a RBI single to left.
Burton then scored on a balk call before a pair of walks produced another run. McCall plated the fourth run of the inning with his third single of the day, before Gerg made it 12-3 with a RBI fielder’s choice that saw all the runners be safe because of an error at second base.
DuBois couldn’t push across one more run to end things early in the fifth, but did do that an inning later when Burton’s walk-off single brought home Wilmoth, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
DUBOIS 13,
CONNECTICUT 3, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Connecticut 100 110 —:3
DuBois 101 551 — 13
* There was 1 out when the game ended
Connecticut—3
Matthew Delgais rf 3110, Zack Lawruszko cf 1111, Connor Shea ss-p-2b 1000, Aidan DeNigris p-ss 0001, Michael Benedetto lf-p 2000, Anthony Garofalo c 1100, Aiden Petzold eh 1000, Payton Motyl 3b 2001, Brody Christiani eh 2010, Lucas Figueroa 1b 0000, Stephen Fainer eh 2000, John Coppola 2b-lf 2010. Totals: 17-3-3-3.
DuBois—13
Wes Clyde p-3b-ss 3012, Isaac Dennison c-eh-3b 3000, Seth Wilmoth ss-2b 4200, Bryson Kail cf 3121, Evan Burton 1b 3211, Brody Knouse 3b-p 2210, Jack Statler 2b 3211, Brady Glass eh 1200, Easton Harris eh 1111, Jackson McCall eh-c 3132, Chad Gerg rf 1002, Isaiah Chewning lf 3011. Totals: 30-13-11-11.
Errors: Conn 3, DuBpos 1. LOB: Conn 6, DuBois 12. 2B: Kail. 3B: Lawruszko. SF: DeNigris. HBP: Dennison (by Benedetto), Glass (by DeNigris). SB: Delgais, Lawruszko 3, Shea 2, Garofola; Wilmoth, Kail 3, Burton. CS: Motyl (by McCall), Figueroa (by Dennison). PO: Lawruszko (by Clyde), Delgais (by Knouse).
Pitching
Connecticut: Aidan DeNigris-3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Connor Shea-2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Michael Benedetto-1 IP, 4 H. 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Wes Clyde-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Brody Knouse-5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knouse. Losing pitcher: DeNigris.