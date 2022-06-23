DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team opened District 10 play Wednesday with a strong 11-1, 5-inning victory against a scrappy Bradford squad at Heindl Field.
DuBois’ Abby Kalgren silenced the Bradford bats, tossing a four-hitter. She allowed one earned run in the second when Bradford collected two of its. Otherwise, Kalgren was in control as she struck out nine and walked just one.
Kalgren also was part of a DuBois offensive attack that was forced to earn the runs it scored, as Bradford largely made plays on defense outside of a pair of throwing errors on stolen bases. All told, DuBois scored its 11 runs on 13 hits as Bradford starter Daisy Greene walked just two batters.
Leadoff hitter Jillian Morgan finished 3-for-4 with a RBI for DuBois, while Elliette Brewer proved the power with a 2-for-3 day that featured two doubles — one of the book-rule variety — and three RBIs.
Kalgren added two hits, including a double and a RBI, while Addison Lilja also had a pair of hits. Tessa Tekely had two RBIs.
Bradford won the pregame flip and choose to be the home team.
However, DuBois took advantage of batting first and quickly put three runs on the board to grab the lead.
Lilja got things started with an infield single with one out. She promptly stole second and took third when the throw went into center. She then scored on an infield single by Tekely, who was erased from the base paths when Brielle Gray hit into a fielder’s choice.
DuBois wasn’t finished in the inning though. Kalgren reached on DuBois’ third infield single of the inning before both runners scored to make it 3-0 on a Brewer double to left. Brewer was thrown out trying to stretch the hit in a triple.
Kalgren made quick work of Bradford in the bottom of the first, as Kalgren recorded a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning. DuBois then had a quiet top of the second before Bradford scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning when Greene doubled to right center and came home on a single to center by Jackie Sipko.
DuBois answered right back with its second three-spot of the game in the third to push the lead to 6-1.
Morgan jump-started the inning with and infield single, then stole second and took third on an errant throw. She held at third as Lilja beat out her second infield single of the game.
Tekely plated Morgan on a fielder’s choice where the Bradford third base never made a throw to first or home. Lilja eventually raced home on a wild pitch, while a groundout by Kalgren brought home Tekely to make it 6-1.
DuBois added on from there to finish off the mercy-rule victory as Kalgren kept Bradford off the scoreboard in the final three innings. She worked around a walk in the third in and singles in the fourth and fifth innings.
Meanwhile, DuBois tacked on a run in the fourth.
Pinch-hitter Addison Edinger drew a walk with one out, while Morgan legged out another infield hit for DuBois. Lilja then bunted over the runners, nearly beating the throw to first.
That set the table for pinch-hitter Sydney Graham, who hammered a pitch up the middle off the pitcher’s glove for an infield single scored Edinger to make it 7-1.
DuBois then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a four-run fifth to take an 11-1 lead.
Kalgren led off the inning with a double down the left-field line and scored when Brewer belted a double to deep left-center that one-hopped over the wall. Jenna Mowrey followed with a walk, while a single to left by Kendall Lashinsky chased home Brewer.
Edinger scored Mowrey on a groundout before Morgan capped the inning with a single to center that scored Lashinsky with DuBois’ 11th and final run.
With the lopsided victory, DuBois advances to Friday’s winners’ bracket final in the four-team bracket. DuBois will play at St. Marys at 6 p.m. St. Marys mercy-ruled Warren, 15-0 in 4 innings, in the other opening game Wednesday.
Bradford will host Warren in an elimination game Friday as well.
DUBOIS 11,
BRADFORD 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 303 14 — 11
Bradford 010 00 — 1
DuBois—11
Jillian Morgan 1b 4131, Addison Lilja c 3220, Tessa Tekely rf-spr 2212, Sydney Graham ph-rf 2011, Brielle Gray ss 3100, Abby Kalgren p 3121, Elliette Brewer 1b 3123, Grace Reynolds lf 1000, Jenna Mowrey ph-lf 1100, Sumari Carr cf 1010, Kendall Lashinsky ph-cf 2111, Lilly Sachs 2b 1000, Addison Edinger ph 1101. Totals: 27-11-13-10.
Bradford—1
Kendall Cruz c 1000, Carly Pascarella ph 1000, Mackenzie Gomez 2b 2000, Sam Miller ph 10000, Casey Poe ss 2000, Daisy Greene p 2110, Bella Zandy 3b 2000, Jackie Sipko 1b 2021, Addy Brown cf 2000, Bri Leo cf 0000, Shelby Shirley lf 1000, Jayda Wikson lf 1000, Delany Jordan rf 1000, Bella Krouse rf 1010. Totals: 19-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 2. LOB: DuBois 5, Bradford 4. 2B: Kalgren, Brewer 2; Greene. SAC: Lilja. SB: Morgan, Lilja, Carr; Cruz. CS: Carr.
Pitching
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Bradford: Daisy Greene-5 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Greene.