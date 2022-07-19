DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team opened the Section 1 Tournament in dominant fashion Monday night, rolling past Titusville, 18-0 in 5 innings, at Stern Family Field.
Four DuBois pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, while its offense used patience at the plate to couple 11 hits with 14 walks en route scoring those 18 runs to end the game early in the fifth via the mercy rule.
Noah Farrell led DuBois’ offensive outburst, going 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Mason Dinkfelt came off the bench to go 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
They were the only players in the game with multiple hits, although teammate Walker Thomas did draw four walks em route to stealing four bases and scoring four times.
All that offense was more than enough for the quartet of Grady Galiczynski, Samson Deeb, Farrell and Wes Clyde — who all threw under the pitch limit to be available for tonight’s winner’s bracket game against CCMS.
Galiczynski tossed the first 1 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out three. Deeb relieved Galiczynski in the second and threw 1 2/3 innings on no-hit ball himself. He struck out two and allowed a walk with one out in the third for Titusville’s first base runner.
Farrell went the next 1 1/3, allowing no hits himself while striking out two. Clyde tossed the fifth to finish off the victory and worked around two-out singles by Landen Baker and Cole Averill to preserve the shutout. Titusville had just the three runners in the game.
“We changed our approach the plate tonight,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “Everybody was patient and we turned that into 12 hits. That afforded us to not lose a single pitcher and makes everyone available (tonight), which puts is pretty good shape.”
With its pitchers shutting down the Titusville bats all night, the DuBois offense scored early and often in the rout.
The District 10 champions jumped on Titusville starter Cayden Currier for four runs in the first while batting around.
Deeb led off the game with a single and quickly stole second before Thomas walked. Farrell then flew out to right as Titusville’s Jake McCloskey made a nice sliding catch. Deeb tagged on the fly ball, while Thomas promptly stole second on the ensuing pitch.
Bryson Kail then walked to load the bases for Brayden Zatsick, who smacked a two-run single to left. Galiczynski then walked to reload the bases for Landon Pawl, who plated a run with a sacrifice fly to the second baseman in shallow right-center. A heads up Kail tagged and scored on the play.
DuBois plated its fourth run on a failed pickoff play at first, as Zatsick easily trotted home from third on the bad throw to make it 4-0.
DuBois doubled that lead in the second with four more runs as it sent nine batters to the plate.
Thomas got things started with a leadoff walk, then stole second and scored on a single to center by Farrell. Currier then got a strikeout, but Farrell — who had stolen third — scored on a sac fly to left by Madix Clark.
Walks by Galiczynski and pinch-hitter Isaac Dennison then spelled the end for Currier. However, reliever Aaron Burrows didn’t fare much better, as pinch-hitter Dinkfelt and Clyde greeted him with back-to-back RBI singles to put DuBois up 8-0.
DuBois pushed that advantage to 10-0 in the third on a two-run single by Galiczynski that plated Thomas and Farrell, both of whom had walked.
Titusville held DuBois off the scoreboard in the fourth, but the District 10 champs then exploded for eight runs in the fifth to win going away.
Thomas jump-started another inning with a walk and stole second before coming home on a triple to right-center by Farrell. Kail was then hit by a pitch before he and Farrell scored on a double to left by Clark.
Galiczynski and Dennison followed with walks to load the bases for Dinkfelt, who ripped a two-run single to center. Farrell added a two-run single later in the inning, while Deeb, who walked, scored DuBois’ 18th and final run on an error that ended a rundown that initially saw Deeb caught between second and third before he scored.
Titusville will play Union City in a losers’ bracket game today at 4 p.m. Union City lost the opening game Monday to Cambride Springs/Cochranton/Mid-East/Saegertown (CCMS), but a score for that game was not available.
DuBois and CCMS will then play at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship game.
DUBOIS 18,
TITUSVILLE 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 442 08 — 18
Titusville 000 00 — 0
DuBois—18
Samson Deeb ss-p-ss 4210, Walker Thomas lf 1400, Noah Farrell 3b-ss-p-3b 4334, Bryson Kail cf 1200, Jonathan Reed ph-cf 2000, Brayden Zatsick rf 1112, Madix Clark ph-rf 1113, Grady Galiczynski p-3b-2b 1212, Landon Pawl c 0001, Isaac Dennison ph-c 1200, Camdyn Long 1b 1010, Mason Dinkfelt ph-1b 3123, Wes Clyde 2b-p 3011. Totals: 23-18-11-16.
Titusville—0
Brody Sellen 2b 1000, Peyton Sloan 2b-p 1000, Aaron Burrows ss-p-3b 2000, Connor Murrow cf 2000, Wyatt Obert c-3b-o-1b 2000, Alex Heartshorne 1b 1000, Jude Vogan 1b-p 1000, Jakle McCloskey rf 1000, Alex McIntyre rf 1000, Landen Baker 3b-c 2010, Bryce Campbell lf 0000, Cole Averill lf 1010, Cayden Currier p-ss 2000. Totals: 17-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Titusville 3. LOB: DuBois 6, Titusville 3. DP: Titusville 1. 2B: Clark. 3B: Farrelll. SF: Clark, Pawl. HBP: Kail (by Obert). SB: Deeb 2, Thomas 4, Farrell 1; Campbell.
Pitching
DuBois: Grady Galiczynski-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Sansom Deeb-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Noah Farrell-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Wes Clyde-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Titusville: Cayden Currier-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 1 SO; Aaron Burrows-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Peyton Sloan-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Wyatt Obert-0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Jude Vogan-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Currier.