COCHRANTON — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team opened the Section 1 Tournament by splitting a pair of games Wednesday on a scorching hot day and evening in Cochranton.
DuBois opened the day with a convincing 13-3, 5-inning victory against District 3 champ Southeast, but DuBois lost the night cap 7-3 to the the District 1 champion CJS All-Stars, which is a combination team made up of players from Cochranton, Jamestown and Saegertown.
The split put DuBois right back where it started in the three-team event, as the D-10 champs play Southeast in an elimination game today at 3:30 p.m. The winner then plays CJS for the Section 1 title at 6 p.m.
A win by DuBois or Southeast this evening against CJS would force a winner-take-all championship on Friday to see who moves on to states in Berwick.
DuBois wasted little time grabbing control in the opener against Southeast as it scored twice in the bottom of the first after it made quick work of the D-3 champs in the top of the inning.
Jazzy Bridgman did lead off the game with a single, but was promptly throw out trying to steal second by catcher Addison Lilja. Starting pitcher Abby Kalgren then recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Lilja then jump-started things in the bottom of the first as she beat out an infield single to open the inning. She quickly stole second and scored when Brielle Gray doubled to left-center.
Gray in turn scored on a single to left by Tessa Tekely to make it 2-0. Tekely would make it to third with one out on a pair of wild pitches, but she was stranded there.
Kalgren proceeded to retire six of the seven batters she faced between the second and third inning, recording three strikeouts in the process, while the DuBois offense broke the game open during that same stretch with four runs n the second and three more in the third.
Claire Gallagher reached on an error to open the second but was erased when Addison Edinger hit into a fielder’s choice. Sydney Graham followed with a single to left and went to second on a late third as Edinger took the extra base.
Sumari Carr then smacked a two-run single to left to quickly double the DuBois lead. A Maggie Mauthe double plated Carr, while Mauthe came home on a groundout by Lilja to put DuBois up 6-0 after two innings.
In the third, Elliette Brewer got things rolling with a walk with one out. She stole second and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Lily Sachs single to right. Sachs later raced home when Addison Edinger smacked a RBI RBI single of her own to right with two outs.
Edinger would cap the inning when she sprinted home from third on a wild pitch to give DuBois a 9-0 lead.
Southeast broke free for a run in the fourth, as it capitalized on back-to-back errors to start the inning that allowed Marie Shroyer and Reese Eastman to reach safely. A third throwing error on the bases in that sequence allowed Shroyer to score to make it 9-1.
Kalgren limited the damage to just that one unearned run though, as she retired the ensuing three hitters, two via strikeout.
DuBois got that run back and then some in the bottom of the fourth as it enjoyed its second four-run frame of the game.
Lilja was again at the forefront of a rally, drawing a walk with one out and promptly stealing second. Gray followed with a walk of her own before Tekely singled home Lilja.
Kalgren then walked, spelling the end for Southeast starter Kayden Thomas. May Sipes came on in relief, and Brewer greeted her with a two-run single to right to put DuBois up 12-1.
Brewer took second on a late throw to the plate, then swiped third before scoring DuBois’ 13th and final run on a wild pitch.
The big inning put the 10-run mercy rule into play, but Southeast didn’t go away quietly. The District 3 champs scored two runs, one earned, on three hits and a DuBois error but Kalgren once again limited the damage as DuBois finished off Southeast early via the mercy rule, 13-3 in 5 innings.
Kalgren went the distance for the win, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits. She struck out seven and walked none.
Gray, Tekely and Sachs all had two hits for DuBois, with Tekely driving in a pair and Gray and Sachs one each. Brewer and Carr each had two RBIs.
Any momentum DuBois built with the win was quickly taken away in the second game, as CJS scored unearned runs in the first and second innings, thanks in large part to four DuBois errors, to grab control.
It looked like that might be enough for the District 1 champs, as pitcher Jaidin Frayer held DuBois in check for most of the game.
DuBois mustered just a handful of runners against Frayer in the first six innings.
Gray beat out an infield single in the bottom of the first but was stranded at second after a stolen base. Edinger reached on a leadoff error in the third but was left standing at second after a steal, while Lilja suffered the same fate in the fourth after legging out an infield hit to start the inning and stealing second.
Meanwhile, Gray, who started in the circle, kept CJS off the board in the third and fourth, but the D-3 champs pushed three runs across in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The big hit was a two-run double by Claudia Lippert. Maya Moore added a run-scoring single.
CJS tacked on its sixth run in the sixth when Ava Allen smacked a RBI single to right after DuBois’ fifth error of the game helped extend the inning. Hailey Obenrader made it 7-0 with a RBI single in the top of the seventh for CJS.
All told, Gray allowed seven runs, four earned, on nine hits while striking out 12 and walking five — two of which were intentional free passes to Frayer.
While DuBois didn’t win the game, it did leave on somewhat of a high note, finally cracking Frayer for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Gray started that rally with a walk with one out. Tekely then reached on an error before Kalgren hit a fly ball to right that was dropped. Both Gray and Tekely scored on that miscue, with Kalgren winding up at second.
Brewer then ripped a single to center to plate Kalgren to set the final score.
Frayer went the distance for the win, allowing three runs, all unearned, on three hits. She struck out 14 and walked a pair.
DUBOIS 13,
SOUTHEAST 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Southeast 000 12 — 3
DuBois 243 4x — 13
Southeast-3
Jazzy Bridgman cf 2010, Kayden Thomas p-ss 2000, May Sipes ss-p 2000, Regan Kemp 1b-rf 2110, Ellie Chapman c 2110, Hayleigh Faulkner 3b 2000, Bray Gerdy lf 2000, Danica Williamson 2b 2010, Molly Irwin rf-eh 2010, Gabbie Bedow eh-1b 1000, Marie Shroyer eh 1100, Reese Eastman eh-1b 1000. Totals: 21-3-5-0.
DuBois-13
Addison Lilja c 2210, Brielle Gray ss 2121, Tessa Tekely lf 3122, Abby Kalgren p 2000, Elliette Brewer 1b 2212, Lily Sachs rf-2b 3121, Claire Gallagher eh-3b 3000, Addison Edinger 2b-eh 2211, Sydney Graham eh-rf 1110, Sumari Carr cf 2212, Maggie Mauthe 3b-eh 2111. Totals: 24-13-12-10.
Errors: Southeast 3, DuBois 3. LOB: Southeast 3, DuBois 4. 2B: Gray, Mauthe. SB: Bridgman, Kemp, Williamson; Lilja 2, Brewer 2, Edinger. CS: Bridgman (by Lilja).
Pitching
Southeast: Kayden Thomas-3 2/3, 10 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; May Sipes-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Thomas.
CJS 7,
DUBOIS 3
Score by Innings
CJS 111 031 1 — 7
DuBois 000 000 3 — 3
CJS-7
Mackenzie Brauen 2b 4000, Kelley Enterline 1b 3310, Claudia Lippert c 4112, Jaidin Frayer p 2010, Maya Moore cf 4011, Hailey Obenrader ss 3011, Madi Brenot 3b 3110, Leah McGill rf 3000, Karina Ault lf 3110, Khloe Carter 3010, Ava Allen lf 2111. Totals: 34-79-5
DuBois-3
Addison Lilja c-eh-c 3010, Brielle Gray p 2110, Tessa Tekely lf 3100, Abby Kalgren 3b-p 3100, Elliette Brewer 1b 2011, Lily Sachs rf-2b-rf 3000, Claire Gallagher eh-3b 3000, Addison Edinger 2b-c-2b 3000, Sydney Graham eh-rf 2000, Sumari Carr cf 2000, Maggie Mauthe ss-3b-eh 2000. Totals: 28-3-3-1.
Errors: CJS 4, DuBois 5. LOB: CJS 13, DuBois 6. 2B: Lippert. HBP: Allen (by Gray). SB: Gray, Edinger.
Pitching
CJS: Jaidin Frayer-7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.
DuBois: Brielle Gray-7 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 12 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Frayer. Losing pitcher: Gray.