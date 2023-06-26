DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team punched its ticket to the District 10 championship game late Saturday night as it outlasted Punxsutawney in a wild 20-14 victory at Heindl Field.
Both teams had girls playin travel tournament games earlier in the day, leading to the late start, and the wear of all that action on the field showed as the teams combined for 12 errors — six by each side.
Punxsy held the lead three times at 3-0, 6-3 and later 11-10 after a five-run top of the fourth. However, DuBois answered Punxsy throughout the game and used a seven-run bottom of the third to grab a 10-6 advantage before an eight-run fifth gave the home team the lead for good at 20-11.
Punxsy didn’t go away quietly and pushed three runs across in the seventh, but DuBois’ huge fifth-inning proved too much to overcome as the hosts moved into Wednesday’s championship game as the lone undefeated team left in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Punxsy dropped into today’s consolation bracket final where it hosts Brockway to see who gets the right to battle DuBois for the title.
Punxsy jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead on DuBois starter Brielle ray in the first Saturday without the aide of a hit.
Lindee Reed and Bella Young drew back-to-back walks to open the game before Jemma Agnello reached on a fielder’s choice that saw all three runners be safe.
Reed then scored on a wild pitch, while Young came home a groundout. Agnello later scored the third run on a fly ball that was dropped in center field that would have ended the inning.
DuBois countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first.
Addison Lilja ripped a leadoff single and stole second before Gray walked. Both scored on a double to center by Tessa Tekely that made it 3-2.
Gray then worked around a pair of singles in the second, then DuBois tied the game in the bottom of the second when Claire Gallagher drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a two-out error to make it 3-3.
Punxsy responded with a three-run top of the third to regain the lead.
Bella Young got things started with a single to left with one out and hustled all the way around to third on a bad throw back into the infield. She promptly scored when Agnello belted a triple to left.
Agnello in turn scored when a second fly ball to center in the game was dropped. Punxsy proceeded to load the bases with two outs but could only muster one more run on a Mylee Cressley RBI single to center as Gray worked out of the jam when she got Hope McCombs to foul out to third baseman Abby Kalgren.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the third as DuBois exploded for seven runs on five hits to take its first lead at 10-6.
Punxsy center fielder May Smart opened the inning with a nice running catch on a ball hit by Lilja, but that only delayed the inevitable.
Gray followed with a walk, while Tekely followed with a single to left that got past the outfielder. Gray scored on the error and Tekely wound up at third. Punxsy then got a fly out for out No. 2 before the flood gates opened for DuBois.
Elliette Brewer started that two-out rally with a walk before Kalgren ripped a two-run single. Lily Sachs then tripled into the left-field corner to plate Kalgren. Sachs in turn scored on a Gallagher double to right-center.
After Addison Edinger drew a walk, Sydney Graham plated a run on a wild pitch that saw all the runners reach safely before Sumari Carr capped the inning with an unusual RBI infield double. Carr hit a popup a couple feet in front in front of home plate. The catcher tried to hustle out to make a tough catch facing the circle, but the ball deflected off her glove and spun towards the backstop after doing so.
That spelled the end for starter Emma Young in the circle, as Punxsy went to reliever Alexis Covatch, who promptly struck out Maggie Mauthe to end the rally.
DuBois’ lead proved to be short-lived, as Punxsy pushed five runs across in the top of the fourth to go back in top 11-10.
Alison Kemmerer led off the frame with a single, but Kalgren, who came to pitch, retired the next two batters. However, Reed beat out an infield single to extend the inning. She then stole second and Kemmerer scored when the throw to second went into center field.
Bella Young then ripped a triple to left that scored Reed, while Young came home on a single by Agnello. A third dropped fly ball in the outfield led to two more runs as Punxsy regained the lead at 11-10.
The momentum swung back to DuBois in the bottom of the fourth as they scored a pair of runs on a bases-loaded walk by Stasija Daniluk and a dropped by ball in the outfield to back up 12-11.
Kalgren then held Puxsy scoreless in the fifth before DuBois put together its eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth that finally put the game away.
And, it was a leadoff error that played a key role in the big inning as Punxsy could have gotten out of it with no runs.
Instead, Gallagher reached on that miscue. Edinger then reached safely on a perfectly placed bunt before Covatch recorded back-to-back strikeouts.
Mauthe didn’t let Punxsy off the hook for the error though, as she ripped a two-run, two-out triple down the left-field line. That hit opened the flood gates again.
Mauthe would score on a wild pitch as Lilja and Gray drew walks. Tekely then ripped a two-run single past the shortstop. Tekely later scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Daniluk, beating the throw to home plate. Brewer then plated Daniluk with an infield single before scoring herself when she stole third and the throw went into left field.
Tekely led the DuBois attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. She was the lone DuBois player with multiple hits, but Daniluk, Kalgren and Mauthe all had two RBIs. Gray drew four walks in the game and scored all four times. Gallagher and Lilja each had three runs.
The game was completely over at that point, as Punxsy tried to make things interesting in the seventh with four straight singles.
Hits by Reed, Bella Young and Agnello loaded the bases before a single by Emma Young scored a pair. Jacelyn Keibler then plated another run on a groundout, but Kalgren stopped the damage there as DuBois pulled out the 20-14 victory.
Bella Young, Agnello and Cressley all had three hits for Punxsy, with Young and Angello each having a triple. Agnello also drove in a pair of runs. Keibler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Reed also had a pair of hits. Emma Young collected three RBIs.
DUBOIS 20,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 14
Score by Innings
Punxsy 303 500 3 — 14
DuBois 217 280 x — 20
Punxsutawney—14
Lindee Reed ss 3320, Bella Young 1b 3431, Jemma Agnello c 4432, Emma Young p-2b 4213, Jacelyn Keibler 2b-eh-lf 4022, May Smart cf 4010, Alexis Covatch 2b-p 3000, Mylee Cressley 3b 3031, Hope McCombs 3h 3000, Alison Kemmerer eh-rf 3110, Ella Wachob eh 3010, Ava Snyder rf-lf 3000. Totals: 40-14-17-9.
DuBois—20
Addison Lilja c 2310, Brielle Gray p-ss 0400, Tessa Tekely rf 3234, Stasija Daniluk ss-cf 2102, Elliette Brewer 1b 3211, Abby Kalgren 3b-p 3112, Lily Sachs 2b 4111, Claire Gallagher eh 3311, Addison Edinger eh 3210, Sydney Graham eh-lf 4001, Sumari Carr cf-eh-spr-lf 3011, Maggie Mauthe lf-3b 3112. Totals: 33-20-11-15.
Errors: Punxsy 6, DuBois 6. LOB: Punxsy 8, DuBois 7. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Tekely, Gallagher, Carr. 3B: B. Young, Agnello; Sachs, Mauthe. HBP: Daniluk (by E. Young). SB: Reed 2; Lilja 2, Brewer.
Pitching
Punxsy: Emma Young-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Alexis Covatch-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Brielle Gray-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Abby Kalgren-4 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: Covatch.