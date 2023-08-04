DUBOIS — Just when it looked like missed opportunities might end the summer season for the DuBois Junior League All-Star team, the squad staged a late-game rally to knock off Maine, 3-1, in thrilling fashion late Wednesday night cap off a whirlwind two-day stretch for the host team of the Eastern Regional Tournament.
The game was DuBois’ third in a 33-hour period, and it looked like the District 10 champs might have finally run out of steam as they struggled to get going offensively against Maine starter AJ Lauture.
The righty allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings but he hurt himself with his command as six walks drove up his pitch count before finally hitting the 95-pitch limit with two outs in the fifth.
He left with a 1-0 lead, but Maine couldn’t finish off the win for him as walks ultimately were the team’s undoing. Maine outhit DuBois, 7-3, but had three pitchers issue 14 walks and hit another batter.
Lauture and reliever Yadier Lorda Flores initially worked around all those free base runners as DuBois left the bases loaded in the second fourth and fifth innings as it trailed 1-0. DuBois ultimately stranded 15 runners in the game, but the walks eventually caught to Maine as the host squad pushed three runs across in the final two innings to steal a victory and live to play another day.
An error opened the door in the sixth as Wes Clyde reached on that miscue to open the frame. Isaac Dennison followed with a single to right off Lorda Flores that chased Clyde around to third.
Seth Wilmoth then plated Clyde on a groundout to second to even the score at 1-1. DuBois proceeded to load the bases a fourth time on walks by Bryson Kail and Brody Knouse around a strikeout. However, Lorda Flores struck out Jack Statler to leave the bases full for a fourth time and keep it a 1-0 game.
DuBois reliever Evan Burton then worked a walk with one out in the bottom of the sixth to get his team back on the offensive with new found life after tying the game.
And, DuBois capitalized on that energy and momentum to grab the lead in the top of the seventh.
Brady Glass got things started with a leadoff walk and quickly took second on a wild pitch. Easton Harris then hammered a double to left that plated Glass to give DuBois its first lead of the night at 2-1 and send the hometown fans into a frenzy.
Harris proved to be Lorda Flores’ final batter, as Maine went to Gus Groh on the mound. The lefty recorded two quick outs on a grounder to short and flyout to center as it looked like Maine might escape down just a run.
However, command issues once agin surfaced for a Maine pitcher. Groh walked Isaiah Chewning and Clyde as DuBois loaded the bases in a fifth different inning. That brought Dennison to the plate and he walked on four straight pitches to force home Harris for a 3-1 lead before Groh got out of the jam.
Maine didn’t go away quietly though, as Lorda Flores led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left off DuBois reliever Evan Burton.
The DuBois defense picked up Burton though, as shortstop Wilmoth fielded a grounder off the bat of Johnny Bechard and threw to third to get Lorda Flores as he tried to move up.
Burton followed that with a strikeout, but Bailey Jordan kept Maine’s hopes alive with a single to right to put the tying run on base. Burton closed the door on any potential comeback hopes for Maine as he got John Eisenhart to ground out to Knouse at first to end the game and send DuBois on to Day 3.
Burton recorded the win after tossing four scoreless innings in relief of Wes Clyde, who actually started both games for DuBois on Wednesday. Burton gave up just three hits while striking out one and walking three.
Clyde went one inning in the opener (13-3, 6-inning win vs. Connecticut) and tossed the first three against Maine, allowing an earned run on four hits while striking out three and walking four.
Maine, represented by Portland, scored that one run in the top of the first with a two-out rally after Lauture led off the game with a single but was caught trying to steal by Dennison.
Groh started that two-out rally with a single, while Lorda Flores walked. Bechard followed with a single to left-center that plated Groh to give Maine the early 1-0 lead. Nalli then walked to load the bases, but Clyde helped himself when he picked off Lorda Flores at third to end the inning.
Maine never scored again despite having ample opportunities to do so just like DuBois. Maine stranded 10 runners in the game.
Clyde used a strikeout to work around a pair of two-out walks in the second. An error in the outfield in the third nearly cost DuBois a run, but Clyde stranded that runner at third to keep it 1-0 in his final inning of work.
Burton took over in the fourth and was greeted instantly by Lorda Flores, who ripped a single to left. He promptly stole second before Bechard lined out to center. Lorda Flores then tried to take third on a wild pitch, but an alert Dennison gunned him down for out No. 2. Burton did walk the next two hitters but stranded them.
DuBois got another big defensive play in the fifth when it turned an inning-ending double play. Right fielder Chad Gerg made a nice running catch on a ball hit by Anthony Profenno and got the ball quickly into the infield as Tommy Chase, who was hit by a pitch, took off third.
A strong relay throw to third was in time to get Chase as Clyde applied the tag. It was the fourth Maine runner DuBois threw out on he bases in the game.
Meanwhile, Lauture worked out of bases-loaded situations in the second and fourth. DuBois lone hit in the first four innings was a single by Dennison with one out in the fourth. Dennison was 2-for-3 with a RBI in the win.
Lauture and Lorda Flores combined to walk the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth before Lorda Flores ended the frame with a strikeout.
DuBois finally managed to break the ice against Lorda Flores in he sixth before completing its thrilling comeback with the two-run seventh.
DUBOIS 3,
MAINE 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 001 2 — 3
Maine 100 000 0 — 1
DuBois—3
Wes Clyde p-3b 3100, Isaac Dennison c 3021, Seth Wilmoth ss 4001, Bryson Kail cf 0000, Evan Burton 1b-p 1000, Brody Knouse 3b-1b 2000, Jack Statler 2b 3000, Brady Glass eh 1100, Easton Harris eh 2111, Jackson McCall eh 2000, Chad Gerg rf 1000, Isaiah Chewning lf 2000. Totals: 24-3-3-3.
Maine—1
AJ Lauture p-3b-cf 2020, Miles Lawrence ss 3000, Gus Groh cf-p 3110, Yadier Lorda Flores p-3b-cf 2020, Johnny Bechard c 3011, Jackson Nalli 2b 1000, Bailey Jordan eh 2010, John Eisenhart 1b 3000, Tommy Chase lf 0000, Sam Minervino rf 1000, Anthony Profenno eh 2000, Cal Day eh 2000. Totals: 24-1-7-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Maine 1. LOB: DuBois 15, Maine 10. DP: DuBois 1, Maine 0. 2B: Harris; Lorda Flores. HBP: Glass (by Lauture); Chase (by Burton). SB: Wilmoth, Kail, Burton, Knouse, Gerg, Chewning; Lorda Flores. CS: Gerg (by Bechard); Lauture (by Dennison), Lorda Flores (by Dennison). PO: Lorda Flores (by Clyde).
Pitching
DuBois: Wes Clyde-3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Evan Burton-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Maine: AJ Lauture-4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Yadier Lorda Flores-1 1/3, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Gus Groh-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Burton. Losing pitcher: Lorda Flores.