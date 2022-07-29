DUBOIS — Coming off its first loss of the summer, the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team bounced back in a big way Thursday evening at the state tournament with a 10-0, 5-inning victory against Greater Wyoming Area at Stern Family Field.
DuBois, which lost 8-3 to Upper Moreland late Wednesday night, used dominant pitching and its speed on the bases Thursday to stay alive. Three DuBois pitchers combined to throw a four-hit shutout while not walking a batter.
Wes Clyde led that trio as he tossed the first three innings to get the win. He allowed two hits while striking out seven. Isaac Dennison then tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Mason Dinkfelt came on to get the final out on a strikeout. Dennison, pitching for the first time in All-Stars this summer, also recorded a “K” while giving up two hits.
That trio was backed by offense that had seven hits and stole 12 bases en route to finishing the game off via the 10-run mercy rule in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the fifth.
Brayden Zatsick hit a shallow popup that the left fielder made a nice sliding catch on near the shortstop area. Samson Deeb, who was at third, still tagged up and beat the throw to the plate — sliding in just ahead of the catcher’s tag to give DuBois a 10-0 victory.
Deeb enjoyed a big day, going 3-for-3 with four runs and four stolen bases, including one of of home. Teammate Walker Thomas also had four steals while going 2-for-3 with a RBI double. Grady Galiczynski added a hit and three RBIs in the win.
“It was a nice bounce back. We needed that win,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “The guys who threw today pitched very well, and we still have a lot of pitchers available for the next two days. We have to win four games to win it, so that’s a long road to battle back.
“We face Keystone next and had to walk off against them in the first game. So, that’s going to be a clutch game for us.”
Greater Wyoming won the pregame flip and chose to be the visitors, a decision that didn’t pay off — especially in the first when Clyde retired the side in order on just eight pitches. And, two of those outs were strikeouts.
DuBois then got Clyde the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Deeb led off with a single, then promptly stole second before scoring on a Thomas double down the left-field line. Thomas swiped third but was stranded there as DuBois led 1-0.
Greater Wyoming tried to counter in the second, getting a leadoff single by Ricky Rowles and an infield single with two away from Connor Krakorsky. Clyde stranded both runners though with a strikeout to end the frame.
DuBois doubled its lead with a run in the bottom of the second, doing so with two outs after Landon Pawl smacked a single to left. He quickly stole second, but was then caught between second and third a couple plays later on a pickoff play.
Fortunately for Pawl and DuBois, Greater Wyoming starter Robbie Yatsko made a bad throw to third, allowing Pawl to score.
Clyde responded by striking out the side in order in the third before DuBois broke the game open with a four-run third.
Deen jump-started the inning with an infield single before stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch. Thomas was then hit by a pitch before the DuBois duo pulled off a double steal, with Deeb using a nice slide around the Greater Wyoming catcher to swipe home on the throw to second.
Noah Farrell was then hit by a pitch as well before Yatsko got a strikeout. Galiczynski didn’t let Yatsko off the hook though, as he ripped a two-run single to right to plate both runners to make to 5-0. Galiczynski scored a couple batters later to cap the inning when a fly ball to shallow left field was dropped.
Dennison came on in relief in the fourth and retired the side in order, then DuBois pushed three more runs across in the bottom half to go up 9-0.
Deeb once again was the catalyst, this time drawing a leadoff walk. He stole second and went to third on a Thomas single. Farrell then hit into a fielder’s choice tat saw Deeb be safe at the plate.
Madix Clark and Galiczynski then both plated runs on groundouts to put DuBois on the verge of the mercy rule.
Greater Wyoming tried to make things a little harder for DuBois in the fifth, getting a single with one out from Krakosky, who finished 2-for-2. However, DuBois catcher Pawl threw himn out trying to steal second.
That proved to be a key play, Yatsko followed with his team’s fourth and final single of the day. That spelled the end for Dennison because of the his pitch count, and DuBois turned to Dinkfelt who struck out Nicholas Little on four pitches to end the inning.
DuBois then ended things early in the bottom of the fifth, with Deeb once again being in the middle of things. He singled to center with one out, then took second on a wild pitch and third when Thomas reached on an error.
Greater Wyoming then intentionally walked Farrell to load the bases and set up a forceout at the plate. That ultimately didn’t matter as Deeb used his speed to score the game-winning run on Zatsick’s shall sac fly that barely left the infield.
DuBois and Keystone battle in an elimination game at 1 p.m. today, with the winner playing again at 4 p.m. against West Side for a berth in Saturday’s championship game. West Side lost a tough 4-3 game to Upper Moreland in the winners’ bracket final Thursday night.
DUBOIS 10,
GREATER WYOMING 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
GWA 000 00 — 0
DuBois 114 31 — 10
* There was 2 out when the game ended
Greater Wyoming—0
Isaac Olmstead cf-rf 1000, Massiah Agosto cf 1000, Chris Viadock lf 1000, Cam McDermott lf 1000, Michael Wassel rf 1000, Tylor Smith rf-c 1000, Ricky Rowles 3b 3b 1010, Marco Altavilla ph-p 1000, Prestyn Reeves c 2000, Cole Ricko 2b 2000, Connor Krakosky ss 2020, Robbie Yatsko p-3b-cf 2010, Nicholas Little 1b 2000. Totals; 18-0-4-0.
DuBois—10
Samson Deeb p 3430, Walker Thomas rf 3221, Noah Farrell 3b 2200, Brayden Zatsick rf 1001, Madix Clark ph-rf-1b 2001, Grady Galiczynski 2b 3113, Bryson Kail cf 2000, Jonathan Reed 2b 0000, Camdyn Long 1b 1000, mason Dinkfelt ph-1b-p 0000, Landon Pawl c 3110, Wes Clyde p 2000, Isaac Dennison p 1000. Totals: 23-10-7-6.
Errors: GWA 4, DuBois 0. LOB: GWA 3, DuBois 7. 2B: Thomas. HBP: Thomas (by Yatsko), Farrell (by Yatsko), Long (by Altavilla), Dinkfelt (by Yatsko). SB: Deeb 4, Thomas 4, Farrell 2, Kail, Pawl. CS: Krakosky (by Pawl).
Pitching
GWA: Robbie Yatsko-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 HB; Marco Altavilla-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Wes Clyde-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO; Isaac Dennison-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Mason Dinkfelt-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Clyde. Losing pitcher: Yatsko.