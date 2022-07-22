DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Stars cruised to victory in its first two contests at the Section 1 Tournament, but Thursday’s championship game rematch against Cambridge Springs/Cochranton/Mid-East/Saegertown (CCMS) was far from easy.
The District 1 champs, who officially played under the name French Creek All-Stars, battled until the final out Thursday in a game DuBois won 4-2 to capture the Section 1 title and earn a trip to states right back at Stern Field next week.
The game was the polar opposite from the teams’ matchup in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final, which DuBois won 18-4 in five innings. DuBois also won its opener 18-0 in 5 innings against Titusville.
Runs were at a premium Thursday afternoon, especially for DuBois as it struggled to capitalize on its opportunities despite drawing 10 walks in the game.
DuBois was outhit 7-4, though, which led to the District 10 champs stranding 11 runners on base.
However, DuBois scratched out enough runs to back a strong day on the mound by the duo of Samson Deeb and Noah Farrell.
Deeb tossed the first 5 1/3 innings to get the win. He allowed two runs, both earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking three. He did get himself into trouble in his final inning in the sixth, as he left with one out and the bases loaded having already given up a run.
Farrell came on in a tough situation with the bases loaded and one out, but he slammed the door shut on French Creek.
He struck out P.J. Hirosky looking after going 3-0 — although a swing on that 3-0 pitch helped out. Kyle Jordan then popped up to deep at shortstop to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
Farrell’s work in the frame all but sealed the win, as he used a pair of strikeouts in the seventh to work around a hit with one out to send DuBois to the state tournament on its home field.
A vast majority of the players on the team have experienced states at younger divisions, but there are a few — Deeb, Farrell and Camdyn Long — who are headed to a state tournament for the first time. Playing in one in DuBois will be a first for the entire team though.
“It was a little closer than we would have liked,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “But, that’s not a bad thing for the kids. They (French Creek) pitched better and didn’t want to go home, so they came here ready to try to win.
“We left a lot of runners on throughout the whole game, which could have made it a much different game. Our hitting was struggling a lit bit today. We pitched well though. The plan was to push Sam as far as we could go, and then not pitch anyone else over 30 in case there was a second game today.
“This was a good game going into states for us though, because it’s going to wake the boys up ... that their hitting has to be better and situational hitting has to be better. But, we’re really excited to play in states here in our hometown.”
We have plenty of arms and made it through the whole tournament without losing a single pitcher to be ineligible.
The kids hit and had patience at the plate. It was a little closer than we would have liked
DuBois was the visitors again via the pregame coin flip and grabbed the lead right away with a run in the first.
Walker Thomas drew a walk with one and promptly stole second. Farrell followed with a walk before each moved up 90 feet on a balk call. DuBois then went with some small ball, as Brayden Zatsick put down a perfect squeeze bunt to plate Thomas to make it 1-0.
French Creek answered right back with a run in the bottom half of the first, though.
Brady Rynd smacked a leadoff single to center and went to second on a comebacker hit by William Shaffer. Deeb knocked the ball down but couldn’t field it cleanly, which took away the chance at a possible double play. Instead, Deeb got the out at first.
Chase Koelle followed with a single to right that scored Rynd. However, Koelle was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. The damage had aleady been done though as French Creek evened the score.
Both teams turned double plays in the second inning on line drives hit to an infielder.
DuBois then regained the lead with a pair of runs in the third.
The District 10 champs loaded the bases with one out on walks by Deeb, Thomas and Farrell. Pinch-hitter Madix Clark then hit a chopper to third was bobbled by Koelle, which allowed all the runners to reach safely. Deeb scored on the play.
Grady Galiczynski then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Thomas to put his team up 3-1. That’s all DuBois could muster out of the rally though, as Frnch creek starter Coleton Mattocks got a pair of popups to end the inning with the bases loaded.
Deeb had settled in at that point, only allowing three runners to reach in the seocnd trough fifth innings. One was on a walk in the second that was erased on the double play, while the others came on singles in the fourth and fifth innings.
Meanwhile, DuBois added to its lead with a run in the fifth, but French Creek reliever Blake Burchill did a nice job limiting the damage to keep his team in the game.
Farrell led off the fifth with a double to deep left-center and scored with one out on an infield single into the hole at short by Galiczynski, who was then picked off first for the second out.
DuBois’ wasn’t done in the inning, as it loaded the bases with two outs on a Bryson Kail single, a walk by Long and Landon Pawl being hit by a pitch. Burchill halted the rally there, though, getting Wes Clyde to ground out to second to end the inning.
French Creek put together one last rally in the sixth against Deeb.
Rynd led off with a single to center and quickly stole second before going to third on a groundout. Koelle then walked before Matt Ross singled home Rynd to make it 4-2. A walk by pinch-hitter Quinn Simemrman loaded the bases and also ended Deeb’s day on the mound.
Enter Farrell, who quickly got DuBois out of trouble to preserve a hard-fought win.
The state tournament begins Tuesday, with DuBois set to play the Section 3 champion at 5 p.m. That contest is the third game of an opening-day quadrupleheader.
DUBOIS 4,
FRENCH CREEK 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 102 010 0 — 4
French Creek 100 001 0 — 2
DuBois—4
Samson Deeb p-ss 3100, Walker Thomas lf 2200, Noah Farrell ss-p 1010, Brayden Zatsick rf 0001, Madix Clark ph 3001, Grady Galiczynski 3b 2012, Bryson Kail cf 3010, Jonathan Reed ph-spr 1100, Candyn Long 1b 1000, Landon Pawl c 2000, Isaac Dennison ph 1010, Wes Clyde 2b 2000, Mason Dinkfelt ph 2000. Totals: 23-4-4-4.
French Creek—2
Brady Rynd cf 4220, William Shaffer lf 4000, Chase Koelle 3b 2020, Matt Ross c 3011, Elijah Hochstetler ss 2000, Quinn Simmerman ph 0000, Levi Gardner 1b-p 1000, P.J. Hirosky ph 2000, Kyle Jordan rf 3000, Coleton Mattocks p 1000, Blake Burchill p-1b 2010, Blake Leslie 2b 2010, Ryder Bailey ph 1000. Totals: 27-2-7-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, FC 1. LOB: DuBois 11, FC 6. 2B: Farrell. SAC: Zatsick. HBP: Galiczynski (by Gardner), Pawl (by Burchill). SB: Deeb, Thomas 2; Rynd, Leslie. PO: Galiczynski (by Burchill).
Pitching
DuBois: Sansom Deeb-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 E, 3 BB, 2 SO; Noah Farrell-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
French Creek: Coleton Mattocks-3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Blake Burchill-2 1/3 IP, 4 H,1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Levi Gardner-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Mattocks. Save: Farrell.