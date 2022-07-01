DUBOIS — It took a total team effort, but the DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team outlasted St. Marys Thursday evening to capture the District 10 championship with an 8-6 victory at the Highland Street fields.
It was the third meeting between the two teams in less than a week, with DuBois winning two out of three — and ultimately the one that mattered most to advance to the Section 1 Tournament.
DuBois won the first meeting, a wild 18-12 win in St. Marys last Friday in the winners’ bracket final. St. Marys then returned the favor by winning on DuBois’ home field, 7-4, Tuesday at Highland in the first D-10 title game.
That win set up Thursday’s winner-take-all championship contest, which featured a couple big momentum changes. The last of those went in DuBois’ favor, as it scored three runs in the top of the sixth to grab an 8-6 lead.
Jillian Morgan plated the first run of the inning, as she singled home Abby Kalgren, who had led off the inning with an infield single. Kalgren 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Addison Edinger, who walked as a pinch-hitter, then scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch, while Addison Lilja plated a big insurance run on a groundout to make it an 8-6 game.
DuBois reliever Kendall Lashinsky made that two-run lead stand up over the final two innings and proved to be her team’s unsung hero on the night.
Lashinsky also pitched in the first meeting in St. Marys, but she didn’t retire any of the four batters she faced. She allowed two walks and two hits, with three of those runners scoring in a game DuBois ultimately won 18-12.
Things went much different Thursday for Lashinsky, as DuBois coaches Michelle Snyder and husband Dan Snyder put their faith in the righty. Lashinsky entered in the bottom of the fifth after starter Kalgren had hit the leadoff batter in a game St. Marys was leading 6-5.
All Lashinsky did was toss three shutout innings to get the win. She allowed just one hit while striking out three, walking one and hitting a batter. Her key moment came in the sixth after St. Marys’ Allison Mertz hit a leadoff single and Sidney Reider was hit by a pitch.
Lashinsky struck out the next three hitters to strand a pair of runners in scoring position before retiring the side in order in the seventh. Lashinsky played a part in the final two outs, catching a popup for out No. 2 before fielding a comebacker off the bat of Sophia Surra and firing to first for the final out.
With the victory, the DuBois Little League All-Star program ended a near six-year drought without winning a District 10 championship. DuBois’ last district crown came six years ago today (July 1, 2016) when the 12-year-old All-Stars — also managed by Michelle Snyder — beat Punxsutawney, 5-3, for the title. Some of players on that DuBois were high school seniors this pas spring, including assistant coach Allie Snyder.
“St. Mary is a great team with a really long history of winning these games,” said Michelle Snyder. “We’ve told our girls since the very first day of practice that it was going to be a team effort, and they have bought into that.
“I couldn’t be more proud of every single one of them. They accept the role they have, and that changes day-to-day. They do whatever we ask them to do and give us 100 percent. They are excited to step in wherever they are needed.”
Snyder especially had high praise for the job Lashinsky did in the circle.
“Kendall came into a really high pressure situation and got the job done,” she said. ‘We’re really proud of her.”
DuBois came out strong as the visitors Thursday and scored twice in the top of the first.
Morgan was hit by a pitch to start the game, then stole second. Lilja then beat out a bunt single, and when a late throw went down the right-field line, Morgan raced home.
Tessa Tekely followed with one of her three singles on the day to put runners on the corners. Tekely quickly took second without a throw before Brielle Gray plated Lilja with a sacrifice fly to left.
St. Marys got one of those runs right back in the bottom of the first when Molly Hanslovan crushed a ball to center with two outs and raced around the bases for her second inside-the-park home run in as many games at Highland this week.
St. Marys starter Dana Beimel then stranded a pair of runners in the top of the second before her team pulled even in the bottom half when Samantha Kahnell reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a throwing error on a bunt single by Addison Beimel.
DuBois was aided by a base runner interference call in the inning that resulted in the second out. It appeared the ball had deflected off Kalgren’s glove on a ball hit by Surra. That deflection would have negated the interference, but umpires ruled they didn’t see the ball hit Kalgren’s glove.
The game went to the fourth tied 2-2 after that and DuBois regained the lead with a three-run frame.
Sydney Graham led off the inning with a single to center and scored from first on a double to left by Kalgren. After a popup, Morgan drew a walk before a sac bunt by Lilja put both runners in scoring position.
Tekely then came through with a clutch two-out single to left that plated special pinch runner Lilly Sachs. Morgan also scored on the play after the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
Any momentum DuBois had built with the inning was quickly taken away as St. Marys countered with a four-run bottom of the fourth against Kalgren.
Kalani Clinger was hit by a pitch to open the inning and hustled around to third on an errant late throw on a bunt single by Sophia Benjamin. Addison Beimel then hammered a two-run double to left. Beimel finished 2-for-4 with the double and two RBIs on the day.
Hanslovan drew a walk with one out and kept running to second. Beimel and Hanslovan both them scored on a wild pitch, with Hanslovan scoring after a throw back to the plate hit Beimel and bounced away from the plate.
The sequence put St. Marys up 6-5, but Kalgren stopped things from getting any further as she struck out counterpart Dana Beimel in a lengthy at bat to keep it a one-run game. That allowed DuBois to stage its late-game comeback with the three-run sixth.
DuBois will now host the three-team Section 1 Tournament beginning on Tuesday at Heindl Field. Cochranton will play the District 25 champion at 8 p.m., with the winner playing DuBois on Wednesday at 6 p.m. A losers’ bracket game will be played Wednesday at 8 p.m., with the championship game(s) being held on Thursday.
DUBOIS 8, ST. MARYS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 303 0 — 8
St. Marys 110 400 0 — 6
DuBois—8
Jillian Morgan 3b 3311, Addison Lilja c 2111, Tessa Tekely rf 4031, Brielle Gray ss 2001, Elliette Brewer 1b 3000, Sumari Carr cf 3000, Jenna Mowrey ph 1000, Grace Reynolds lf 1000, Sydney Graham ph-lf 3111, Abby Kalgren p-2b 4131, Lilly Sachs 2b-spr 2100, Kendall Lashinsky ph-2b-p 1000, Addison Edinger ph 0100. Totals: 29-8-9-6.
St. Marys—6
Addison Beimel cf 4122, Sophia Surra lf-3b-lf 5000, Molly Hanslovan ss-p 3211, Allison Mertz c 3030, Sidney Reider 1b-ss 2010, Dana Beimel p-rf 4000, Zoe Romanic 2b 3000, Macy Cherry rf 1000, Samanatha Kahnell 3b-spr 2100, Kalani Clinger 0100, Ruby Miller lf 1010, Sophia Benjamin 2b-lf-rf-1b 2110. Totals: 30-6-19-3.
Errors: SM 3, DuBois 3. LOB: SM 9, DuBois 8. 2B: Kalgren; A. Beimel. HR: Hanslovan. SF: Gray. SAC: Lilja; Benjamin. HBP: Morgan (by D. Beimel); Reider 2 (1 by Kalgren, 1 by Lashinsky), Clinger 2 (2 by Kalgren). SB: Morgan.
Pitching
DuBois: Abby Kalgren-4+ IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; 2 HB; Kendall Lashinsky-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
St. Marys: Dana Beimel-5+ IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Molly Hanslovan-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lashinsky. Losing pitcher: D. Beimel.