ST. MARYS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team rallied from three different early deficits to upend St. Marys, 9-4, Saturday at St. Marys Chevrolet Field in the opening game of the best-of-three District 10 championship series at Memorial Park.
DuBois fell behind 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 in the first three innings before putting together a strong finish that saw the visitors score two runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to win going away.
DuBois got a big day from the bottom half of its batting order in the comeback victory, as the 5-9 spots in the lineup posted 10 of the teams 12 hits and went a combined 10-for-17 with six RBIs and seven runs scored.
Bryson Kail (No. 6 batter) led that charge, going 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Walker Thomas, Camdyn Long and Wes Clyde also had two hits each, with Long and Clyde each driving in runs. Thomas scored twice.
As that group did its damage at the plate, reliever Grady Galiczynski silenced the St. Marys bats to allow the DuBois comeback effort. Galiczynski took the mound to start the fourth after DuBois had just taken a 5-4 lead and proceeded to throw four scoreless innings to finish off the victory.
Galiczynski retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced, allowing only a two-out walk to Louie Nedzinski in the fifth and and a single to Tysen Beimel with one out in the sixth. He struck out a pair.
Galiczynski wasn’t even phased when he was told by umpires in the middle of his outing that he had to change his cleats from metal spikes to turf shoes to pitch on the portable mound used on the grass field at Memorial Park Field. And, that happened despite there being no enforceable cleat rule for turf surfaces during Little League International tournaments.
“We spent more pitchers than we wanted to, but we still have some good pitchers left for the next game,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “Grady Galiczynski came in there at the end and threw a lot of strikes and did an awesome job for us to calm things down.
“And, we had some clutch hits from the middle and bottom of the order that probably set this game apart. When you can big hits from that part of the lineup, good things usually happen, and the middle and bottom really put us over the top for the win today.”
St. Marys starter Charlie Geci made quick work of DuBois in the top of the first, then he helped his own cause in the bottom half to give his team the lead.
Frankie Smith and Beimel drew back-to-back walks to open the frame before Smith scored on a Geci sacrifice fly to center. DuBois starter Samson Deeb then struck out Cameron Coudriet but proceeded to walk Mason Nicklas and AJ Himes to load the bases.
Deeb stopped the damage there, though, striking out Jayce Walter to end the inning and leaves the bases full.
DuBois answered right back with a pair of runs in the second to take the lead.
Thomas got things started with a single with one out and promptly stole second. Kail then singled to center, with Thomas being held at third. A wild throw home hit the netting above the backstop area, which was deemed to be out of play based on field rules. That error allowed Thomas to score and Kail to take second.
Landon Pawl stepped in and reached on another error, but St. Marys got an out on the play as Kail was thrown at the plate trying to score. DuBois wasn’t done in the inning, though, as Long delivered a clutch two-out single to left to plate Pawl to make it a 2-1 game. Long was thrown out trying to take second on the play however.
DuBois then went to Noah Farrell on the mound in the second, and he quickly retired the first two hitters of the inning. However, Smith drew a two-out walk, then stole second and third before scoring on a Beimel bloop single to right. Beimel in turn scored on a triple to right by Geci that put St. Marys back up 3-2.
DuBois tied the game in the third as No. 9 batter Wes Clyde ripped a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out double by Farrell.
St. Marys then regained the lead in the bottom half.
It loaded the bases on walks by Nicklas and Matthew Gilmore and a bunt single by Walter. Farrell promptly struck out the next two batters, but the third walk of the game issued to Smith forced in a run that put St. Marys back on top 4-3.
The final momentum swing happened in the top of the fourth, as DuBois took the lead for good with a pair of runs.
Pinch-hitter Jonathan Reed got things started with he opened the inning with an infield single. Fellow pinch-hitter Isaac Dennison was then hit by a pitch. After a comebacker resulted in the second out, Clyde singled home Reed before Dennison trotted home on a balk call to give DuBois a 5-4 advantage.
Enter Galiczynski in the bottom of the fourth, and that was it for the St .Marys offense in the game.
DuBois extended its lead in the fifth as St. Marys reliever Coudriet loaded the bases on three walks around a fly out. He was quickly pulled in favor of Nicklas, who allowed a sac fly to left by Kail and a RBI single to Pawl to make it 7-4.
Kail put an exclamation point in the DuBois victory in the top of the seventh when he crushed a two-run homer over the fence in left after Thomas had singled to set the final score at 9-4.
Game 2 is set for Monday night in DuBois at Stern Family Field at 6 p.m.
DuBois captures the District 10 title with a victory, while a St. Marys win would force a winner-take-all third game for the crown and a trip to the Section 1 Tournament — which will take place in DuBois.
DUBOIS 9, ST. MARYS 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 021 220 2 — 9
St. Marys 121 000 0 — 4
DuBois—9
Samson Deeb p-ss 3010, Grady Galiczynski 3b-p 3100, Noah Farrell ss-p-3b 4011, Brayden Zatsick rf 1000, Madix Clark ph 2100, Walker Thomas lf 3220, Bryson Kail cf 2123, Jonathan Reed ph-spr 1110, Landon Pawl c 3111, Isaac Dennison ph 0100, Camdyn Long 1b 3021, Mason Dinkfelt ph 1000, Wes Clyde 2b 4121. Totals: 30-9-12-8.
St. Marys—4
Frankie Smith cf 1200, Tysen Beimel lf 3121, Charlie Geci p 3012, Cameron Coudriet 2b-p-2b 4000, Mason Nicklas ss-p-3b 2100, AJ Himes 3b-p 2000, Matthew Gilmore ph-3b 0000, Jayce Walters c 4010, Louie Nedzinski 1b 1000, Wyatt Brem 1b 1000, Gideon Cronk rf 2000, Jack Neil ph-rf 1000. Totals: 24-4-4-3.
Errors: DuBois 0, St. Marys 2. LOB: DuBois 6, St. Marys 8. 2B: Farrell. 3B: Geci. HR: Kail. SF: Kail; Geci. SAC: Deeb. HBP: Dennison (by Geci). SB: Deeb, Thomas 2, Reed, Pawl, Long; Smith 3, Beimel 3.
Pitching
DuBois: Samson Deeb-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Noah Farrell-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Grady Galiczynski-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Charlie Geci-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Cameron Coudriet-1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Mason Nicklas-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; AJ Himes-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Galiczynski. Losing pitcher: Geci.