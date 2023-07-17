DUBOIS — The St. Marys and DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball teams finished even in hits (7-7) Sunday afternoon, but it was DuBois that made more out of its opportunities to come away with a 6-2 victory at Stern Family Field.
DuBois jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning and forced St. Marys try to play catch up from there. St. Marys got as close as two runs twice — at 3-1 and 4-2 — but that early deficit proved too much to overcome as DuBois secured a spot in Thursday’s winner’s bracket final against Smethport/Mt. Jewett, which bested Punxsutawney, 8-1, Sunday.
That winner’s bracket final will be played in Smethport on Thursday at 6 p.m.
As for Sunday, both Dubois and St. Marys played well defensively, with each side committing just one error,. However, it was DuBois’ pitching that proved to be the difference as the duo of Seth Wilmoth and Wes Clyde worked around seven hits to keep St. Marys at bay.
Wilmoth started and threw the first four innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits to get the win. He struck out five and walked just one. Clyde tossed the final three innings to earn a save. He gave up an earned run on two hits while striking out one and hitting a batter.
Evan Burton was the big hitting star for DuBois, as he was the lone player on either team to have multiple hits. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs with both those hits and all three RBIs coming with two outs. DuBois scored four of its six runs with two outs on the day.
Wilmoth worked around a two-out single by Wyatt Brem in the top of the first before DuBois jumped on St. Marys’ starter Jack Breindel for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Breindel hit Clyde to start the inning, then Isaac Dennison singled to center. Dennison was erased on a fielder’s choice, but Bryson Kail plated a run with a groundout to short. Brody Knouse then delivered a clutch two-out single to right to plate Wilmoth, who had reached on the fielder’s choice, to put DuBois up 2-0.
Chase Simbeck led off the second with a single for St. Marys, but three straight strikeouts by Wilmoth quickly ended the inning.
DuBois then tacked on a run in the bottom of the second when Brady Glass worked a walk with one out and scored when Easton Harris doubled to deep left-center. Harris was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Wilmoth worked around another leadoff single in the third, this one by Ethan Galmish, while St. Marys turned a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom half after Chad Gerg drew a leadoff walk to help keep it 3-0.
St. Marys finally broke through against Wilmoth in the fourth, as his defense let him down a little.
Matthew Gilmore reached on a leadoff error, then Gideon Cronk hit a fly ball into shallow right-center that saw two DuBois collide as the ball dropped for a hit. Wyatt Brem then walked to load the bases with no outs.
Wilmoth countered by getting Breindel to fly out to shallow left and Simbeck to foul out to first. Just when it looked like Wilmoth and DuBois might escape again, Payton Herzing ripped a two-out single to left to plate Gilmore to make it a 3-1 game.
That’s all St. Marys could muster after loading the bases with no outs, as Landon Smith popped up to short to end the inning and leave the bases full.
DuBois got that run right back in the bottom of the fourth when Kail singled to right, stole second and scored on a two-out single to right by Burton. Jack Statler followed with a walk, but Breindel stranded both DuBois runners by getting Glass to fly out to left.
Clyde came on in relief in the fifth and gave up a leadoff single to Eknoor Singh, but DuBois promptly turned a 4-6-3 double in what proved to be a quick inning.
St. Marys did get to Clyde for a run in the sixth when Brayden Barnett was hit by a pitch with one out and later scored on a Cronk groundout to pull his team back within two at 4-2.
However, DuBois pushed two more runs across in the bottom of the fifth to push its lead out to 6-2.
Wilmoth got things started with an infield single with one out. He quickly stole second before Kail flew out to deep center field. Knouse kept the inning going with a two-out walk and took second on a wild pitch/
Burton then delivered his second two-out single to right in the game — this one scoring a pair of runs to set the eventual final at 6-2.
DUBOIS 6,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 101 0 — 2
DuBois 210 102 x — 6
St. Marys—2
Matthew Gilmore 3b-p 3110, Gideon Cronk ss 3011, Wyatt Brem 1b 2010, Jack Breindel p-3b 3000, Chase Simbeck cf 3010, Payton Herzing c 3011, Landon Smith 2b 2000, Eknoor Singh lf 2010, Jay Vollmer eh 1000, Adam Beimel eh 2000, Brayden Barnett rf 1100. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
DuBois—6
Wes Clyde ss-p 2100, Isaac Dennison c 3010, Seth Wilmoth p-ss 3210, Bryson Kail cf-eh-cf 3111, Brody Knouse eb 2111, Evan Burton 1b 3023, Jack Statler 2b 2000, Brady Glass eh-rf 1100, Easton Harris lf 2011, Isaiah Chewning rf-cf-eh 2000, Chad Gerg eh-rf 1000. Totals: 24-6-7-6.
Errors: SM 1, DuBois 1. LOB: SM 7, DuBois 4. DP: SM 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Harris. SAC: Vollmer. HBP: Barnett (by Clyde); Clyde (by Breindel). SB: Gilmore; Wilmoth, Kail, Burton, Gerg.
Pitching
St. Marys: Jack Breindel-5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Matthew Gilmore-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Wes Clyde-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Wilmoth. Losing pitcher: Breindel. Save: Clyde.