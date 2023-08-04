DUBOIS — DuBois Little League teams have a flair for the dramatic in night games played at City Park in recent years, and Thursday night added a new chapter to those wild games as the Junior League All-Stars captured a 6-5 walk-off victory against Delaware to reach the Final 4 at the Eastern Regional Tournament.
The win was DuBois’ second in a row in its final at-bat, with the squad using a two-run top of the seventh Wednesday to complete a late-game rally to knock off Maine, 3-1.
DuBois actually played from ahead for the first time at the regional event Thursday, using a big five-run bottom of the first to seize control against Delaware. The state champs from Brandywine battled back to pull even at 5-5 in the sixth, though, capitalizing on two costly DuBois errors to push across three unearned runs.
The baseball gods were on DuBois’ side for a second night in a row though, as reliever Jackson McCall worked around a two-out single in the top of the seventh to set the stage for the wild finish. And, McCall was in the middle of those dramatics as well.
However, it was Jack Statler who jump-started the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single to center on the first pitch. Brady Glass then drew a walk before both runners advanced on a grounder to third. Delaware’s Wyatt Gates momentarily looked at Statler coming to third but decided to throw across to first for the out.
That brought McCall to the plate, and he hit a grounder to short with the infield playing up. Delaware’s Liam Heggan fired home, but Statler used a nifty slide to get around the tag of the catcher to give DuBois the 6-5 walk-off victory and send the large hometown crowd into a frenzy.
DuBois, which has now won three elimination games in a row, plays a fourth today at 5 p.m. against New York. The winner then plays again at 8 p.m. vs. the loser of the 2 p.m. game that pits Maryland vs. New Jersey.
“That was a huge win for these kids,” said DuBois manager Tim Kail. “We showed up to play tonight, but I think they just got a little wore out from (late game Wednesday) as the game went on. They came with that great first inning but then we were just flat.
“But, this is what they like to do — wait until the last minute to come back and win. They just continue to battle and we got good pitching from Ike (Dennison) and Jackson tonight. Our defense let us down a little, but these guys play as a team and get behind each other and never give up.
“And, winning three games is a big deal for these kids and shows they do belong here. We weren’t allowed to go to sectionals or states (being host team from District 10), but we’re showing we can do it now.”
Isaac Dennison, DuBois’ normal starting catcher, got the nod on the mound vs. Delaware and gave his team a gutsy effort. He took a shutout into the fifth before his defense let him down a little with the two key errors. All told, Dennison threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on nine hits while striking out four and walking a pair in a no-decision.
He worked around a a Nate Rogerson double and Gates single with two outs in the top of the first, then DuBois jumped on Delaware starter Heggan for five runs on six hits in the bottom half the inning.
Wes Clyde got things rolling with a leadoff walk and went to third on a single by Dennison. Seth Wilmoth then ripped a single of his own to left to plate Clyde, while Bryson Kail brought home Dennison on a groundout to make it 2-0. Evan Burton quickly made it 3-0 with a RBI single center.
Brody Knouse kept the inning going with an infield single before Heggan got the second out on a flyball to center. Knouse was the lone DuBois player with two hits in the game.
DuBois wasn’t done in the inning though, as Glass and Easton Harris delivered back-to-back RBI singles with two outs to push the lead to 5-0.
DuBois’ bats went silent after the big inning, though, as Heggan settled in and kept DuBois off the board for his final four innings of work. He gave up just one hit and walked three during that stretch, which gave Delaware a chance to fight its way back into the game.
Meanwhile, Dennison allowed just four hits in four scoreless innings before Delaware finally got to him for four runs in the fifth. The visitors opened the frame with three straight hits, including a RBI single by Lucas Raum. Duncan Anderson then scored a second run on a squeeze bunt.
It looked DuBois might limit the damage to just two runs, but a dropped popup by shortstop Wilmoth wit two away allowed two more runs to score as Delaware pulled within one at 5-4.
Delaware knotted thins up in the sixth when Braeden Quinn reached on a single with one out and later scored when DuBois right fielder Chad Gerg dropped a Raum fly ball that would have ended the inning. Raum was the first hitter McCall faced after Dennison reached the 95-pitch limit.
McCall ended the inning there with a strikeout of Anderson with two runners in scoring position, then played a key role in the seventh as DuBois lived to play another day with the dramatic walk-off victory.
DUBOIS 6,
DELAWARE 5
Score by Innings
Delaware 000 041 0 — 5
Maine 500 000 01 — 6
Delaware—5
Chase Wilson 2b 4110, Jackson Palmer lf 4000, Nate Rogerson c 4020, Wyatt Gates 3b 3010, Liam Heggan p-ss 3010, Braeden Quinn 1b 3110, Trevor Hosler ss-p 3110, Shane Warrington eh 2110, Lucas Raum cf 3121, Duncan Anderson rf 2001. Totals: 31-5-10-2.
DuBois—6
Wes Clyde 3b-ss 1100, Isaac Dennison p-3b 2110, Seth Wilmoth ss-2b 2111, Bryson Kail cf 3001, Evan Burton 1b 2111, Brody Knouse c 3120, Jack Statler 2b-eh-rf 3110, Brady Glass eh 2011, Easton Harris eh 3011, Jackson McCall eh-p 3001, Chad Gerg rf-eh 2000, Isaiah Chewning lf 2000. Totals: 28-6-8-6.
Errors: Delaware 1, DuBois 2. LOB: Delaware 8, DuBois 9. DP: Delaware 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Rogerson. SAC: Anderson. SB: Dennison, Wilmoth.
Pitching
Delaware: Liam Heggan-5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Trevor Hosler-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Isaac Dennison-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Jackson McCall-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Hosler.