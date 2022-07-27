DUBOIS — DuBois’ Madix Clark has yet to reach the varsity level but the Junior League All-Star is already building a reputation for having a flair for the dramatic.
Clark delivered his second walk-off hit of the summer Tuesday night, with Keystone being his latest victim on the opening day of the state tournament.
DuBois, which jumped out to an early 3-0 lead found itself down 6-4 and on the wrong side of a momentum swing entering the bottom of the seventh as Keystone had just scored twice to take the lead. However, the Section 1 champs had a rally left in front of the home fans.
Wes Clyde and Samson Deeb opened the frame with walks against reliever Blake Walker, the fifth Keystone pitcher of the day. The Section 3 champions then put Darius Shade, who pitched 3 1/3 innings earlier in the game, back on the mound in hopes of finishing off the victory.
Shade struggled to find the zone as well, walking Grady Galiczynski and then Noah Farrell, a free pass that forced home Clyde to make it a 6-5 game.
Clark then stepped to the plate and ripped a Shade pitch into left for a walk-off single that scored both Deeb and Galiczynski, who made a nice head first slide around catcher Austin Frank to get to the plate for the game-winning run.
Clark’s hit was one of four for DuBois in the game and just the second after that three-run bottom of the first. DuBois, which was out hit 6-4, was patient at the plate, though, and drew 10 walks off five different pitchers.
All those free passes proved costly for keystone, as all seven DuBois runs were scored by players who reached base on a walk.
Like Keystone, DuBois also tried to manage its arms and sent six players to the mound in the game. The sixth of those pitchers, Jonathan Reed, recorded the win in relief after getting the final out in the top of the seventh on a fly out to right.
DuBois pitchers walked six in the game, but only one of those free passes came around to score. Instead, it was errors that hurt the Section 1 champs Tuesday. DuBois committed four errors, which led to all six Keystone runs being unearned.
DuBois was able to overcome all those miscues, due in large part to Clark’s seventh-inning heroics. Clark, who also had a two-run, walk-off double in the District 10 title game vs. St. Marys, was 2-for-3 with three RBIs Tuesday.
Ironically, that also was his stat line in the St. Marys game back on July 11 — a game DuBois also won 7-6.
“The kids didn’t quit,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “They struggled a little with the errors, which is unlike us, but there were some crucial errors that gave them their runs. But, Madix Clark was clutch again for us, and he’s going to be our representative for the opening ceremony (today). He’s earned it.
“We lost a couple pitchers (pitch count eligibility), but in a tight game like that they lost pitchers too. They were cheering til the end and stayed pumped up and that got us through. That was a big one to win though with how things went.”
Galiczynski started on the mound and worked around a two-out double by Hunter Donley in the top of the first.
The DuBois offense then got him the lead with a big three-run bottom of the first.
Deeb and Galiczynski drew back-to-backs to open the inning, which led to a quick hook for Keystone starter Austin Andrus. Josh Ludlow came on and allowed a single to Noah Farrell to load the bases with no outs.
Ludlow then helped his own cause by catching a squeeze bunt that was popped up by Brayden Zatsick, then doubling Farrell off first. DuBois was far from done in the inning though.
Walker Thomas drew a walk to keep the inning going. Deeb then scored on a wild pitch, while Galiczynski trotted home on a balk call. Bryson Kail finished off the first-inning rally with a single to left to plate Thomas to make it 3-0.
Keystone tried to counter in the second, getting a walk and Dane hanna double with two outs, but Galiczynski stranded both runners in scoring position with a groundout.
Shade took over in relief in the bottom of the second and retired DuBois in order in the second, third and fourth innings. That allowed Keystone to not only get back into the game but take the lead in the fourth.
Keystone used a hit batsman, two walks, an infield single and two DuBois errors to plate a pair of unearned runs in the third. DuBois reliever Wes Clyde wiggled his team out of the inning with a tough defensive play with the bases loaded.
Clyde hustled off the mound to field a chopper up the third base line and quickly threw home to catcher Landon Pawl for a forceout to end the Keytone rally.
Keystone then suffered a big loss in between innings when starting shortstop Hunter Donley was hit in the face with the throw down to second prior to the bottom of the third inning. Donley looked to be unaware the throw was coming and was forced to exit the game. He was 2-for-2 with a double at the time.
The incident appeared to shake up both teams, but once action resumed both teams got back to playing baseball, and Keystone grabbed the lead with two more runs in the fourth on a two-run single by Blake Walker after a dropped fly ball in left helped extend the inning.
Trailing 4-3, DuBois finally got to Shade in the fifth as pinch-hitter Mason Dinkfelt drew a leadoff walk. Shade responded with a strikeout, but a walk by Galiczynski ended his first stint on the mound on the day.
Watt Probst came on and quickly got a fielder’s choice for the second out, but Clark beat out an infield single that scored Dinkfelt with the tying run.
Both teams went quietly in the sixth before Keystone grabbed the lead in the seventh against Brayden Zatsick.
Walker led off the frame with a triple to right-center, but he was then caught in a rundown on a grounder hit to third baseman Farrell. However, a DuBois throw during the rundown hit Walker as he dove back to third and went down the fight field line.
Walker scored, while Probst, who hit the ball, wound up at third. Nolan Cross then singled home Probst to make it 6-4 as it appeared it had all the momentum.
That was far from the case though, as DuBois staged its rally in the bottom of the seventh to advance in the winners’ bracket to play Upper Moreland tonight at 8 p.m.
DUBOIS 7,
KEYSTONE 6
Score by Innings
Keystone 002 200 2 — 6
DuBois 300 010 3 — 7
* There were no outs when game-winning run scored
Keystone—6
Cole Cooper rf-cf-2b 1200, Darius Shade ss-p-ss-p 3200, Hunter Donley cf-ss 2020, Austin Andrus p-lf 2000, Blake Walker 3b-ss-3b-p-ss 4122, Watt Probst c-3b-p-3b 4100, Nolan Cross 2b-1b 3011, Aiden Jones ph 0000, Austin Frank 1b-3b-c 0000, Hayes Miller ph 2001, Dane Hanna rf-lf-cf 2010, Jared Bishoff ph 1000, Josh Ludlow p-rf 4000. Totals: 28-6-6-4.
DuBois—7
Samson Deeb ss-p-ss 2200, Grady Galiczynski p-3b-2b-3b-2b 1200, Noah Farrell 3b-ss-3b-p-3b 3011, Brayden Zatsick rf-c 1000, Madix Clark ph 3023, Walker Thomas lf 2100, Bryson Kail cf 3011, Landon Pawl c 1000, Jonathan Reed ph-p 1000, Camdyn Long 1b 2000, Isaac Dennison ph 1000, Wes Clyde 2b-p-2b-rf 1100, Mason Dinkfelt ph 0100. Totals; 21-7-4-5.
Errors: Keystone 0, DuBois 4. LOB: Keystone 9, DuBois 4. DP: Keystone 1. 2B: Donley, Hanna. HBP: Cooper (by Galiczynski). SB: Cooper, Donley, Hanna 2; Thomas. CS: Cooper (by Pawl).
Pitching
Keystone: Austin Andrus-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Josh Ludlow-1 IP, 2 H. 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Darius Shade-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Watt Probst-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Blake Walker-1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Grady Galiczynski-2+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Samson Deeb-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Wes Clyde-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Noah Farrell-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Brayden Zatsick-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Jonathan Reed-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Reed. Losing pitcher: Shade.