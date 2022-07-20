Trailing 3-2 after three innings Tuesday evening at Stern Field, the DuBois Junior League All-Stars exploded for 15 runs in the fourth and fifth to run away from CCMS in an 18-3, 5-inning decision.
The win propels DuBois to the Section 1 Championship on Thursday.
DuBois only had six hits, but had plenty of baserunners as five CCMS pitchers combined to issue 19 walks and hit three batters. Thirteen of those 22 free passes came around to score for DuBois.
Visitors by coin flip, DuBois scored two runs in the top of the first without the aid of a hit.
Samson Deeb reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on another error and scored on a wild pitch. Walker Thomas was hit by a pitch, moved to second and third on the error and wild pitch and was plated by a Brayden Zatsick sacrifice bunt.
CCMS got a run back in the bottom of the first when Chase Koelle hit a two-out single and then came all the way around to score when Matt Ross reached on an error. The wild throw to first hit the ground in front of DuBois first baseman Camdyn Long and bounced into Ross’ leg as he stretched to the bag. That sent the ball down the right field line, allowing Koelle to score.
Ross also tried to come all the way around, but he was thrown out at the plate.
The game remained 2-1 until the bottom of the third when CCMS plated a pair of runs.
Kyle Jordan doubled to lead off the inning. moved to third on a Brady Rynd bunt single and scored when DuBois pitcher Grady Galiczynski’s pickoff attempt was wild.
Rynd moved to third and scored on Coleton Mattock’s RBI groundout.
DuBois responded with five runs in the fourth, chasing starting pitcher Koelle from the mound in the process.
Koelle did not give up a hit until Mason Dinkfelt’s one-out single in the fourth, but he struggled with his control, walking six and hitting another in his 3 1/3 innings.
Dennison’s single got the fourth-inning rally started for DuBois as Isaac Dennison, Deeb and Thomas each followed with walks off new CCMS pitcher Blake Leslie. Thomas’ walk forced in Dinkfelt to tie the game at 3-3.
Noah Farrell delivered a 2-run single after the bases-loaded walk, and Madix Clark and Galiczynski followed with base hits. Galiczynski’s plated another run to make it 6-3.
DuBois finalized the fourth-inning scoring when Johnathan Reed reached on a fielder’s choice, knocking in a run in the process.
After Deeb, who came on in relief of Galiczynski in the third, enjoyed a scoreless bottom of the fourth, DuBois piled up 11 runs in the fifth to take complete control.
DuBois only had two hits in the inning as CCMS continued to have trouble with the strike zone.
Deeb had an RBI single, while Clark belted a 2-run double.
After Clark’s double, Galiczynski walked to load the bases for Bryson Kail, who was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
CCMS pitchers then issued six consecutive bases-loaded walks before Clark’s sacrifice fly to center plated the 11th and final run of the inning.
CCMS scored a run in the bottom of the fifth before Farrell struck out the final two batters to end it.
Deeb was credited with the win after tossing two innings and allowing just one run on one hit, while walking two batters and striking out three. Galiczynski pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits.
Clark was the only DuBois player with multiple hits with two, while adding three RBIs.
Deeb scored four runs and knocked in two. Thomas had three runs and two RBIs, while Farrell collected two runs and three RBIs.
Koelle had two hits for CCMS.
CCMS plays today in the loser’s bracket final against the winner of yesterday’s Union City-Titusville game.
DuBois awaits whichever team survives the loser’s bracket in a championship game Thursday at 4. An if necessary game will follow.
DUBOIS 18,
CCMS 4, 5 INNINGS
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 5(11) — 18 6 3
CCMS 102 01 — 4 6 3
DuBois—18
Samson Deeb ss-p-ss 3412, Walker Thomas lf 2302, Noah Farrell 3b-ss-p 3213, Brayden Zatsick rf 0001, Madix Clark lf-rf 2123, Grady Galiczynski p-3b 2111, Bryson Kail cf 1101, Jonathan Reed cf 1001, Camdyn Long 1b 2100, Landon Pawl c 1000, Mason Dinkfelt ph 1311, Wes Clyde 2b 1101, Isaac Dennison 2b 0100. Totals: 19-18-6-16.
CCMS—4
Brady Rynd cf 3110, Coleton Mattocks c 2001, Quinn Simmerman ph 0100, Chase Koelle p-2b-ss 2120, Matt Ross 1b-p-2b 3010, Elijah Hochstetler ss-p 2000, Levi Gardner lf 3011, Blake Leslie 2b-p 1000, Ryder Bailey p-1b 2000, William Shaffer rf 1000, PJ Hirosky ph 2000, Kyle Jordan 3b 1110. Totals: 22-4-6-2.
LOB—DuBois 7, CCMS 6. DP—CCMS. 2B—Clark; Jordan, Ross. SAC—Zatsick. SF—Clark. HBP—Thomas, Kail, Dinkfelt; Simmerman. SB—Deeb 2, Kail, Clyde . CS—Pawl. WP—Deeb; Koelle, Leslie, Bailey.
Pitching
DuBois: Galiczynski—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Deeb—1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Farrell—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
CCMS—Koelle—3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO; Leslie—1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Bailey—2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Ross—0 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Hochstetter—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning Pitcher—Deeb. Losing Pitcher—Koelle.