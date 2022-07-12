DUBOIS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star baseball team appeared to be on the verge of forcing a third winner-take-all District 10 championship series game Monday night.
However, rival DuBois snatched victory — and the title — away from the Elk County squad with a thrilling 7-6 walk-off victory on a two-run double by Madix Clark in the bottom of the seventh at Stern Family Field.
The matchup certainly had a strange feel to it most of the night, as St. Marys grabbed a 5-0 lead after the top of the fourth despite having just one hit at that point. And that hit — a two-out single by Jack Neil — came in the fourth. Neil later scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to make it 5-0.
Instead, St. Marys used small ball to build that lead — coupling 10 walks with eight stolen bases in the game as DuBois starter Samson Deeb struggled to find the strike zone. A pair of DuBois errors also led to three of St. Marys’ six runs being unearned. Neil’s single was St. Marys’ lone hit of the game.
St. Marys starter Cameron Coudriet also was dealing on the mound as the righty took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth. That’s when the momentum started to swing in DuBois’ favor.
Noah Farrell broke up Coudriet’s no-hit bid with a double after Grady Galiczynski had walked. Clark then singled to center to plate Galiczynski and get DuBois on the scoreboard at 5-1. Clark was far from done on the night though.
DuBois chipped away from there, scoring twice in the fifth and once in the sixth against reliever Mason Nicklas. DuBois still trailed 6-4 at that point, as St. Mary had tacked on a run in the top of the sixth on a squeeze bunt by Tysen Beimel.
DuBois reliever Wes Clyde, who came on in the fourth, then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the seventh. Walker Thomas ended the inning with a nice over-the-shoulder catch running out towards the warning track in left-center.
Clyde then jump-started the decisive bottom of the seventh with a leadoff walk. Nicklas then got Deeb to fly out to center before Galiczynski blooped a single into right field.
Farrell stepped in and smacked a RBI single to left to plate Clyde before Clark hammered a double that chased both Galiczynski and Farrell, who slid head first across the plate before quickly bouncing up to join the DuBois victory celebration in the middle of the diamond. Farrell also had two hits, including a double, in the win.
“Both games were a comeback, and the kids persevered and never let their heads down,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “We started hitting midway through the game and started playing defense and that was it. They just never got down on themselves.
“Our relievers (in both games) helped us immensely because they came in and seemed more relaxed than the starters and just threw strikes and let the defense work.
“And, offensively, the good thing is all the kids are hitting. We don’t have anybody on the team that isn’t hitting and we can’t count on in the batter’s box. That’s a good thing.”
The younger Deeb’s command issues reared its head from the get-go, as he walked four batters and hit another in the first. St. Marys managed to get three runs out of the inning, getting a squeeze bunt from Coudriet and a bases-loaded walk by Louie Nedzinski.
But, things could have been worse as Deeb picked a runner off third with the bases loaded to end the inning. Deeb picked off three runners in the game.
St. Marys added to that lead with a run in the second when Frankie Smith reached on a fielder’s choice., He proceeded to steal second and third before scoring on another fielder’s choice. Smith had four steals and scored three times while going 0-for-2.
Neil’s single in the fourth led to St. Marys’ fifth run as Deeb hit the 95-pitch limit in the inning. St. Marys’ scored that run when Charlie Geci was hit with the bases loaded, but Clyde limited the damage to just that one run in the frame
Clark’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth seemed to breath some life into DuBois, which came right back with a pair of run in the fifth.
Clyde was in the middle of that rally, as he drew a walk with one out. He promptly stole second and scored on a single to right-center by Deeb, who in turn came home when Farrell reached on a two-out error.
Beimel’s squeeze bunt in the sixth put St. Marys up 6-3, but DuBois countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
And, it was a two-out walk by Landon Pawl that led to the run. He then stole second before Camdyn Long plated him with a single to left to make it a 6-4 game.
That set the stage for Clark’s late-game heroics in the bottom of the seventh that not only won DuBois the title but clinched a berth to the Section 1 Tournament, which will be played at Stern Field July 18-21.
The win also came on the heels of DuBois using a late game charge to rally for a 9-4 victory at St. Marys in Game 1 on Saturday.
The Junior League State Tournament will also be held at DuBois this year.
DUBOIS 7, ST. MARYS 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 310 101 0 — 6
DuBois 000 121 3 — 7
* There was 1 out when the game ended
St. Marys—6
Frankie Smith cf 2300, Tysen Beimel lf 2002, Charlie Geci c 1101, Cameron Coudriet p-ss 2001, Mason Nicklas ss-p 4100, AJ Himes 3b 1000, Matthew Gilmore ph-3b 1000,Jayce Walter 2b 3000, Louie Nedzinski 1b 1000, Wyatt Brem 1b 1000, GideonCronk rf 0100, Jack Neil 1010. Totals: 19-6-1-4.
DuBois—7
Samson Deeb p-ss 3111, Grady Galiczynski 3b-2b 2210, Mason Dinkfelt ph 1000, Noah Farrell ss-3b 4121, Brayden Zatsick rf 0000, Madix Clark ph 3023, Walker Thomas lf 2000, Jonathan Reed ph-spr 0000, Bryson Kail cf 3000, Landon Pawl c 2100, Camdyn Long 1b 2011, Isaac Dennison ph 1000, Wes Clyde 2b-p 1200. Totals: 24-7-7-6.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 2. LOB: St. Marys 7, DuBois 4. DP: St. Marys 2. 2B: Farrell, Clark. SAC: Beimel, Coudriet. HBP: Geci 2 (2 by Clyde), Himes (by Deeb). SB: Smith 4, Geci 2, Gilmore, Walter; Deeb, Pawl, Clyde. CS: Geci (by Pawl). PO: Himes (by Deeb), Beimel (by Deeb), Gilmore (by Deeb).
Pitching
St. Marys: Cameron Coudriet-5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Mason Nicklas-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Samson Deeb-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Wes Clyde-3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 21 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Clyde. Losing pitcher: Nicklas.