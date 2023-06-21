The 2023 Little League All-Star season has already begun with the District 10 Tournament for 11-12-year old softball in full swing and Junior League softball set to start Thursday and Little League (11-12 year old) baseball on Saturday.
DuBois will field nine All-Stars teams this summer — four in softball and five in baseball — which is one more than the league had a year ago. The lone age division DuBois won’t have a team is Senior League softball, with there being no District 10 bracket for that age group.
The Little League (11-12 year olds) softball team won its opener against St. Marys, 18-1 in 4 innings, and travels to Punxsutawney tonight for a winners’ bracket game in the nine-team bracket.
The squad’s roster features Calli Bash, Presleigh Evock, Reese Glass, Joanna Hayes, Campbell Johnson, Allie LaBue, Paityn Lange, Theresa McBride, Abegail Snell, Josie Suhan, Emery Tekely, Capri Weyand. Doug Snell is managing the League League squad and is assisted by Josh Johnson and Zach Bash.
As for the Junior League softball All-Stars, they open Thursday as Brockway with a roster comprised of Elliette Brewer, Sumari Carr, Stasija Daniluk, Addison Edinger, Claire Gallagher, Sydney Graham, Brielle Gray, Abby Kalgren, Addison Lilja, Maggie Mauthe, Lily Sachs, Tessa Tekely.
The Juniors are managed by Andrew Lilja, who will be assisted by Mike Gray Sr., Doug Kalgren and Sarah Henninger. The Junior League bracket features four teams — DuBois, Brockway, Punxsutawney and Potter/McKean.
The DuBois Minor League (8-10 year old) softball team opens District 10 play Sunday at Bradford as part of a six-team bracket.
That squad is comprised of Alivia Barbey, Hailee Brubaker, Ana Cooper, Lexi Glass, Liza Gray, Jo Jo Helm, Rosie Helm, Regan Kennis, Avery Pfingstler, Gi Gi Sachs, Chloe Straub, Aubree Wright.
Lisa Pfingstler will manage the Minors, while John Helm and Greg Sachs will serve as assistants. The District 10 champion will then play in the Section 1 Tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Brookville on July 12-16.
DuBois final softball squad is the 11-year-old All-Stars, which are the the lone team in District 10 this year. It is still unknown when they will begin play and whether that will be in the Section 1 Tournament or directly at the state tournament, which will be held in Wellsboro this year from July 28-Aug. 3.
Keith Lepionka will manage the 11-year olds with Lorianne Barbey and Stan Smochek being his assistants. Team members are Jacie Bash, Elaina Deasey, Julia Dinkfelt, Abigail Gates, Alexis Gibson, Alyson Kalgren, Josie Knepp, Lizzie Lepionka, Makenzie Popson, Eberlee Smochek, La’Mya Stowe, Bryanna Wilmoth.
Over on the baseball side, action gets underway Saturday with a large 12-team bracket vying to be D-10 Little League champions and a berth to the Section 1 Tournament.
DuBois opens play Saturday at home against Brookville at Way Memorial Field.
This year’s DuBois Little League (11-12) roster features Brady Baronick, Brycen Buzard, Axton Carr, Lance Davidson, Tyler Farrell, Brock Fike, Kellan Hoover, Kody Knisley, Cooper Knouse, Landon Liddle, Bryson Maicki, Luca Morelli.
Mike Davidson will manage the team this summer, with Ricky Buzard and Dom Morelli serving as assistants.
The Minor League baseball team is comprised of Mason Blasco, Hank Benton, Owen Bundy, Owen Dennison, Cam Gasbarre, Jordan Lockett, Colten Michaux, Ryan Mitchell, Rocco Morelli, Atley Palumbo, Everett Reiter and Colby Shick.
That squad, managed by Luke Bundy, starts play June 27 in Warren. Wendy Benton, Brandon Reiter and Shawn Blasco will assist Bundy. There are nine Minor League teams in the D-10 tourney this year.
DuBois will also have an 11-year-old baseball All-Star team, which like softball, is the lone team in District 10. DuBois will advance right to the Section 1 Tournament, which starts July 14 in Fairview.
Members of the team are Keagen Allaman, Dylan Colbey, Bentley Frederick, Darin Herzing, Carter Hoover, Alex Lyle, Kip Null, Max Sayers, Liam Schwentner, Owen Sweeney, MJ Varacallo and Brock Yale. The manager is Brandon Lyle, while Jason Yale and Dave Herzing are his assistants.
Junior League baseball has seen a large increase in teams this summer — eight to be exact — likely due in large part to DuBois being awarded the Eastern Regional Tournament for the division. The District 10 champion automatically qualifies for Regionals as the host team and does not have to play in sectionals or states.
DuBois, which will be managed by Tim Kail, opens Junior League play on July 14 at Kane with a roster that features Evan Burton, Isaiah Chewning, Wes Clyde, Isaac Dennison, Chad Gerg, Brady Glass, Easton Harris, Brody Knouse, Bryson Kail, Jackson McCall, Jack Statler, and Seth Wilmoth. Patrick Dennison and Ardie McCall will assist Kail.
DuBois’ final All-Star squad will be in Senior League baseball, where manager Chris Deeb will guide a team comprised of Hunter Allman, Samson Deeb, Danny Dixon, Aaron Eberly, Noah Farrell, Boston Graham, Talon Hodge, Quin Morgan, Nick Roman, Walker Thomas, Gavin Walls and Brayden Zatsick.
Dan Dixon and Greg Zatsick will serve as assistant coaches for DuBois, which will play Cameron County is a best-of-3 championship series for the District 10 title. Game 1 is set for June 26 in Emporium, with Game 2 in DuBois on June 28. An if-necessary game would be played June 30.
The District 10 champ will host the Section 1 Tournament, with DuBois once again housing the Senior League State Tournament.