DUBOIS — There was a quick change over in sports season over the weekend, as high sports ended on Friday with the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team winning a PIAA Class A title and the District 10 Little League All-Star Tournaments beginning Saturday with the 11-12 year old softball division.
DuBois will field eight All-Star teams this summer — three in softball and five on the baseball side.
The Minor League Softball team (10 years and under) will be managed by Lorianne Barbey and opens play on June 25 against either Potter/McKean or Bradford.
The Minor League roster features Joanna Hayes, Campbell Johnson, Abegail Snell, Alyson Kalgren, Ana Cooper, Bryanna Wilmoth, Capri Weyand, Eberlee Smochek, Emery Tekely, Hailee Brubaker, Josie Knepp, Kenley O’Donnell and Lizzie Lepionka.
Barbey will be assisted Keith Lepionka and Stan Smochek.
The Little League team (11-12 year olds) opened D-10 play on Saturday with a 19-1, 3-inning victory vs. Warren.
The team is comprised of Abby Freemer, Allie LaBue, Brianna Brubaker, Calli Bash, Elizabeth Green, Ella Gibson, Megan Orzechowski, Presleigh Evock, Reese Glass, Reese Pfingstler, Sydnee Smiley and Theresa McBride.
The Little League team is managed by Zac Evock, with Doug Pfingstler and Zac bash serving as assistants.
DuBois’ final softball All-Star team this summer is the Junior League squad (13-14 year olds), which will be run by the Snyder family. Michelle Snyder will be the manager, with husband Dan and daughter Allie serving as assistant coaches.
The roster features Elliette Brewer, Sumari Carr, Addison Edinger, Sydney Graham, Brielle Gray, Abby Kalgren, Kendall Lashinsky, Addison Lilja, Jillian Morgan, Jenna Mowrey, Grace Reynolds, Lilly Sachs and Tessa Tekely.
The Junior Leaguers open District 10 play Wednesday at home against Bradford.
On the baseball side, DuBois has teams entered in all five age groups.
The Minor League squad will be led by manager Brandon Lyle and assistant coaches Don Maicki, Bobby Liddle, Ashley Carr and Dave Herzing.
The roster is comprised of Landon Liddle, Axton Carr, Bryson Maicki, Vince Davidson, Alex Lyle, Dylan Colbey, Mason Blasco, Owen Sweeney, Darin Herzing, Owen Bundy, Ryan Mitchell, Rocco Morelli and Max Sayers.
The Minor Leaguers start play June 27 with a game in Bradford.
This year’s 11-year-old All-Star team is made up of Tyler Farrell, Brock Fike, Hunter Shepler, Kellan Hoover, Carsen Delaney, Blake Barrett, Colton Sachs, Levi Strong, Locke Lander, Kody Knisley, Cooper Knouse and Brock Yale.
Jason Yale is the manager and will have Ricky Knisely and Brandon Knouse as assistants.
DuBois is one of two teams in the age group in District 10 and will battle Potter.McKean in a best-of-three championship series. The first game of that series is in July 6 in Roulette, with Game 2 in DuBois July 8. An if-necessary game would be played July 10.
The District 10 champion will host the Section 1 Tournament beginning July 15.
The Little League squad, which opens play June 26 against either Punxsutawney or Fox Township, features a roster of Brycen Buzard, Lance Davidson, Luca Morelli, JT Hughes, Luke Reed, Ace Johnson, Mateo Gallegos, Brady Baronick, Jackson McCall, Brody Knouse, Porter Price, Nate Witherite and Evan Burton.
The team will be coached by Ricky Buzard, Mike Davidson, Dom Morelli, Josh Johnson, Ardie McCall, Eric Burton and Dan Baronick.
Up the Junior League level, Chris Deeb is once again the manager and has Shane farrell and Greg Zatsick as assistant coaches.
The Junior League squad is comprised of Madix Clark, Wes Clyde, Samson Deeb, Isaac Dennison, Mason Dinkfelt, Noah Farrell, Grady Galiczynski, Bryson Kail, Camdyn Long, Landon Pawl, Jonathan Reed, Walker Thomas and Brayden Zatsick.
There also will be a best-of-three championship series for the Junior League with DuBois and St. Marys vying for the title. Game 1 is July 9 in St. Marys and Game 2 in DuBois on July 11. An if-necessary game would be played July 13.
In Senior League, DuBois and Ridgway — which is a combination team of players from Ridgway, Fow Township and St. Marys — will battle for the District 10 title in a best-of-3 three series.
That series gets underway in Ridgway on Friday. Game 2 is Sunday in DuBois, with a potential Game 3 to be held on June 28.
DuBois’ Senior League roster is made up of Trent Miller, Lucas Delaney, Alexander Sago, Quin Morgan, Michael Stainbrook, Gavin Walls, Jeremiah Mondi, Lynx Lander, Ricky Clark, Anthony Sago, Nicoli Feshuk, Brandt Bash and Bryson Billock.
Scott Sago will manage the Senior Leaguers and be assisted by Tim Stainbrook and Ricky Clark.