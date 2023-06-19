ST. MARYS — The District 10 Little League All-Star softball tournament kicked off Saturday with four lopsided matchups, including one in St. Marys between a pair of local teams that saw DuBois hammer St. Marys, 18-1, in four innings at Benzinger Park.
The games were the first ones played with the new Little League rule where all teams now bat every player on its roster every time through the lineup. The rule basically takes over for the old “mandatory” play rule.
So, coaches now have the option of playing the same nine players in the field during a game or can make unlimited changes in the field with players still hitting in the same spot.
In the DuBois-St. Marys game, both teams had 11 players (DuBois had one on vacation), but the Warren-Brookville opening-round game Saturday saw Brookville bat 12 and Warren 11.
The new real didn’t seem to phase DuBois on Saturday, as 10 of 11 players collected a hit — with the 11th reaching twice on walks — while all 11 scored at least one run. Ten different players crossed the plate in a huge 11-run top of the fourth that eventually ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule after four innings.
Allie LaBue and Capri Weyand led the DuBois offensive attack as each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. LaBue had a double and two RBIs, and Weyand a triple and RBI. Reese Glass added a three-run, inside-the-park home run, while Calli Bash had an inside-the-park home run of her own.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for LaBue, who enjoyed a dominant afternoon in the circle. LaBue struck out 10 of the first 11 batters she faced before St. Marys struck for a run in the bottom of the fourth to avoid the shutout.
Ashlyn Beimel ended LaBue’s run of eight straight strikeouts that stretched from the end of the first inning into the third fourth with a walk with one out. She then stole second before Violet Eckels lined out to second baseman Josie Suhan, who nearly doubled-off Eckels at second to end the game.
Instead, St. Marys’ Adelyn O’Dell got to bat and blooped a single over Suhan’s head into shallow right field that scored Beimel. O’Dell was St. Marys’ only other baserunner in the game as she doubled with one out in the first.
O’Dell got to third on a wild pitch, but LaBue halted any thoughts of a St. Marys rally there as she recorded her 11th and final strikeout to end the game.
While LaBue down St. Marys, her offense went to work at the plate, DuBois scored three runs in both the first and third as it built a 7-0 lead before blowing the game wide open with huge 11-run fourth.
St. Marys starter Violet Eckels started the game off with a pair of strikeouts around a triple by Presleigh Evock. However, Evock scored ona wild pitch before LaBue kept the inning going with a single to center. She wound up at third on the play as St. Marys had a couple bad throws back into the infield. Errors plagued St. Marys all game, as it finished with eight.
Campbell Johnson followed with a single to score LaBue to make it 2-0. She quickly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before Paitlyn Lange walked. The runners then pulled off a double steal, with Johnson swiping home on the throw down to second to put DuBois after 3-0 after one inning.
DuBois tacked on a fourth run in the second when Suhan singled to left with one out and hustled around to third when the ball got past the outfielder. She then scored on a wild pitch on a strikeout when the St. Marys catcher threw to first to complete the out.
DuBois added to its lead in the third when Bash hit an inside-the-park home run to left with one out. Eckels then snagged a sharp comebacker for the second out, but DuBois wasn’t done in the inning.
Johnson extended the inning with a walk, then stole second and went to third when the throw wound up in center field. Johnson then raced home on a wild pitch. Lane would reach on a third strike in the dirt, then used her legs to score DuBois’ seventh run. She stole second and third and scored when the throw to third was off the mark.
Holding a 7-0 lead, DuBois put the mercy rule into play as it exploded for 11 runs on seven hits and four errors in the top of the fourth.
Weyand jump-started the inning with a leadoff triple to right-center before scoring on a Suhan groundout. Hayes followed with a walk and Emery Tekely singled to right before both scored on Glass’ inside-the-park home run to center that put DuBois 11-0.
Evock then reached on an error, while Bash hustled to first on another strikeout in the dirt that went to the backstop. Both scored on a LaBue double, while LaBue came home when Johnson reached on another error.
Lange followed with a double that plated Johnson and took third on a bad throw back into the infield. Lange came home on a single by Abegail Snell before Weyand finished off the scoring. Weyand’s single to left plated Snell, while Weyand hustled around the bases to score the 18th and final run when the ball went between the outfielder’s legs.
Next up for DuBois is a trip to Punxsutawney Wednesday in a winners’ bracket game.
St. Marys plays at Warren on Monday in an elimination game.
DUBOIS 18,
ST. MARYS 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 313 (11) — 18
St. Marys 000 1 — 1
DuBois—18
Reese Glass 1b-eh 3113, Presleigh Evock 3b 3210, Calli Bash ss 3211, Campbell Johnson c 2311, Paitlyn Lange eh-lf 2211, Abegail Snell cf 3111, Capri Weyand rf-1b 3221, Josie Suhan 2b 3111, Joanna Hayes lf 1100, Emery Tekely 3h-rf 2110. Totals: 28-18-12-11.
St. Marys—11
Ashlyn Beimel cf 1100, Violet Eckels p 2000, Adelyn O’Dell 1b 2021, Joclyn Eckert c 2000, Daelynn Dinsmore 3b 1000, Ava Keebler ss 1000, Laynae Walker 2b 1000, Kaylee Zore eh-lf 1000, Isabella Wykoff lf-eh 1000, Kylee Morgan rf-eh 1000, Madaline Beck eh-rf 1000. Totals: 14-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, St. Marys 8. LOB: DuBois 2, St. Marys 2. 2B: LaBuem Lange; O’Dell. 3B: Evock, Weyand. HR: Glass, Bash. SB: Johnson 2, Lange 3; Beimel.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie LaBue-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-4 IP, 12 H, 18 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: LaBue. Losing pitcher: Eckels.