DUBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team finished off an undefeated run to the District 10 title Monday night with a hard-fought 4-2 victory against St. Marys in the championship game at Way Memorial Field.
The two teams proved to be the cream of the crop in District 10, as they went a combined 10-2 in the tournament (DuBois 5-0, St. Marys 5-2) with DuBois handing St. Marys both of its losses.
DuBois won the first matchup 5-1 on June 30 to secure a spot in the winner’s bracket final, with a four-run top of the third being the difference in that contest.
St. Marys bounced back from that loss with three straight wins in the loser’s bracket to set up a rematch with DuBois for the title Monday night. And, St. Marys brought the fight to DuBois and held a 2-1 lead halfway through the game following a two-run top of the third against DuBois ace Lance Davidson.
However, DuBois had an answer and put together a three-run bottom of the fifth that helped propel the home team to a 5-2 victory and the District 10 title.
Kody Knisley jump-started that decisive bottom of the fourth when he was hit in the head by a pitch. Luca Morelli followed with a single to right before Cooper Knouse ripped a single to center that plated Knisley to tie the game.
Morelli also scored on the play as a throw home went out of play over top the third-base dugout. Knouse wound up at third as a result of that error, St. Marys’ lone miscue of the game, and raced home moments later on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 game.
Knouse played a big role in the win after being moved from No. 4 to No. 8 in the lineup. He finished the day 2-for-2 with a triple and tow RBIs and also made a couple nice plays defensively at second base.
“Coop is a good hitter and has been stressing a little in the 4-hole, so we slid him back (today) and he definitely stepped and hit the ball today,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “So, that was great to see.”
That three-run fourth proved to be enough for Davidson, who silenced the St. Marys bats over the final three innings and allowed just two runners on an error and fielder’s choice, both in the fifth inning.
Davidson went the distance on 72 pitches, allowing two runs, both earned, on five hits with all of that damage coming in the first three innings. He struck out nine and walked one.
“St. Marys is a tough team, and they are always going to bring it and was here to battle,” said Mike Davidson. “We had some guys step up in big situations, made some big pitches when we needed to and made some great plays in the field. It was a good all-around team win.
“That what it takes ... to be a team, and we just need to keep playing as a team. We’re going to keep getting after it and working hard, and we’ll be ready to go.”
Davidson got some help from his defense in the top of the first Axton Carr made a backhanded stop on the line at third and fired across the diamond for the second out. That play proved key as Greyson Meyer followed with a single to left. However, Davidson used a strikeout to leave Meyer standing at first base.
St. Marys starter Landry Brem then worked around singles by Kellan Hoover and Davidson in the bottom of the first.
St. Marys got a double by Leo Simbeck with one out in the second, but a pair of Davidson strikeouts quickly ended the inning.
DuBois then grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom half of the second.
Morelli started that rally with a single to right with one away and promptly scored when Knosue blasted a triple to center. However, DuBois could only muster the one run as Knouse was cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choide hit back to Brem.
St. Marys answered right back in the third and grabbed the lead with a pair of runs thanks in large part to the bottom of its order.
Knouse opened the inning with a nice sliding stop at second base for the first out, a play that loomed large as Kayd Caskey followed with a single and Will Chapman doubled to left-center to put two runners in scoring position.
Davidson countered with a strikeout, but leadoff man TJ Gornati drew a walk to load the bases. That brought Blake Stauffer to the plate, and he ripped a pitch where Brycen Buzard tried to make a diving stop. The ball deflected off his glove for a two-run single.
However, Gornati got caught rounding second base too far on the throw to the plate and was thrown out by catcher Morelli to end the inning. The two runs put St. Marys up 2-1 though.
Brem then worked out of a mini-jam in the bottom of the third to keep it a 2-1 game, but he wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth as DuBois put together its three-run rally to regain the lead at 4-2.
Davidson settled in on the mound from there and shut down St. Marys over the final three innings to finish off his complete-game effort. He also helped his own cause with a RBI double in the fifth that scored Liddle, who had led off the frame with a double of his own.
Davidson, Morelli and Liddle joined Knouse in going 2-for-2 in the victory as they accounted for eight of DuBois’ nine hits.
Next up for DuBois is a trip to the Section 1 Tournament, which begins July 18 in Saegertown.
DUBOIS 5,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 002 000 — 2
DuBois 010 31x — 5
St. Marys—2
TJ Gornati ss-p 1000, Blake Stauffer 2b 2012, Greyson Meyer cf 2010, JJ Hanslovan 1b 2000, Max Jovenitti c 2000, Leo Simbeck 3b 2010, Landry Brem p-eh 2000, Bryce Pistner eh 2000, Brayden Steinbach rf 2000, Kayd Caskey eh-ss 2110, Will Chapman lf 2110, Charlie Hasselman eh 2000. Totals: 23-2-5-2.
DuBois—5
Kellan Hoover cf 3010, Brycen Buzard ss 2000, Lance Davidson p 3021, Brady Baronick 1b 3000, Brock Fike eh 2000, Kody Knisley lf 1100, Luca Morelli c 2220, Bryson Maicki eh 2000, Tyler Farrell eh 0000, Axton Carr 3b 2000, Landon Liddle rf 2120. Totals: 24-5-9-3.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 4, DuBois 8. 2B: Simbeck, Chapman; Davidson, Liddle. 3B: Knouse. HBP: Carr (by Brem).
Pitching
St. Marys: Landry Brem-4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; TJ Gornati-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Lance Davidson-6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Brem.