PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team opened District 10 Tournament play with a convincing 8-0 victory at Punxsutawney Sunday afternoon.
DuBois’ Lance Davidson was dominant on the mound, as the righty tossed a one-hit shutout while striking out 11, walking one and hitting a batter. He faced just one over the minimum for six innings despite Punxsy having three base runners, as DuBois’ defense took care of two of those runners.
Davidson also played a part in a DuBois offensive attack that collected nine hits — four for extra bases — against a pair of Punxsy pitchers.
JT Hughes was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI for DuBois, while Davidson, Brycen Buzard and Brody Knouse were all 2-for-3.
Knouse blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs, while Davidson had a double and three RBIs. Buzard was the lone player to score twice in the game.
Punxsy’s Max Roberts opened the game with a bang as he hit a shot to deep right field, but Hughes was able to track down the fly ball. Davidson then hit mound foe Nolan Stahlman, who was promptly picked off first base by catcher Jackson McCall.
Davidson followed that up with a strikeout, setting the tone for what proved be an outsanding performance.
Punxsy’s lone hit came in the second when Garrett Jacobson singled to right with one out. However, Davidson quickly got Logan Knoerr to hit into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
Punxsy’s only other runner came with one out in the fourth when Stahlman walked. He was left standing at first, though, as Davidson retired the last eight batters he face — the final five via strikeout — to finish off the complete-game shutout.
With the Punxsy offense being silenced by Davidson, DuBois got all the runs it would need in the bottom of the first.
Buzard led off the inning with a single to right and hustled around to third when Luke Reed reached on an error.
Davidson then plated Buzard on a groundout before Knouse blasted a long two-run home run to right-center to quickly make it a 3-0 game.
DuBois took that 3-0 into the bottom of the third, where it added a run when Evan Burton reached on a two-out error and scored on Hughes’ second double of the game to right.
DuBois then put the game all but out of reach with a three-run fourth to push the lead to 7-0 with Davidson cruising on the mound.
Pinch-hitter Ace Johnson got things started with a walk with one out.
Buzard followed with a single to center before Reed hit a comebacker that advanced the runners but resulted in the second out.
Punxsy decided to make a pitching change at that point with Davidson stepping to the plate, as Greyson Pearce came on to relieve Stahlman.
Davidson greeted Pearce with a two-run single to right, then Knouse plated Davidson with a single of his own after Davidson had advanced to second on a wild pitch.
The 7-0 lead was more than enough for Davidson, but his offense tacked on one more run in the fifth for good measure.
Hughes opened the frame with a single, his third hit of the day, while McCall was hit by a pitch. Mateo Gallegos replaced McCall as a special pinch-runner but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice hit Nate Witherite that left runners on the corners.
A groundout by Johnson then brought home Hughes to set the eventual final score of 8-0.
With the win, DuBois advanced in the winners’ bracket and will play Potter/McKean on Thursday in DuBois. Potter/McKean upended Warren, 4-1, in its All-Star opener on Sunday.
Punxsy dropped into the losers’ bracket and will play at Brookville on Tuesday.
DUBOIS 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 000 — 0
DuBois 301 31x — 8
Punxsy—0
Max Robert cf 3000, Nolan Stahlman p-ss 0000, Brayden Brooks 2b 2000, Gavin Neal 3b-c 2000, Garrett jacobson 1b-3b 2010, Logan Noerr ss 1000, Greyson Pearce p 1000, Zak Windsor c 1000, Ashton Buffington ph-1b 1000, Ben Smith lf 1000, Brycen West lf 1000, Kolbi Pennington rf 1000, Kolsten Gould rf 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
DuBois—8
Brycen Buzard ss 3220, Mateo Gallegos ph-spr 0000, Luke Reed cf 3100, Lance Davidson p 3123, Brody Knouse 3b 3123, Evan Burton 1b 2100, Brady Baronick ph-1b 1000, JT Hughes rf-2b 3131, Jackson McCall c 2000, Porter Price lf 1000, Nate Witherite ph 2000, Luca Morelli 2b 1000, Ace Johnson ph-lf 1101. Totals: 25-8-9-8.
Errors: Punxsy 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Punxsy 1, DuBois 5. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Davidson, Hughes 2. HR: Knouse. HBP: Stahlman (by Davidson), McCall (by Pearce). PO: Stahlman (by McCall).
Pitching
Punxsy: Nolan Stahlman-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Greyson Pearce-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Davidson-6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Stahlman.