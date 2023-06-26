DUBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team opened District 10 play with a bang Saturday afternoon, using a huge first inning to propel itself past Brookville, 18-3 in three innings.
DuBois won the pregame coin flip and elected to be the visitors, then backed up that decision by scoring 13 runs on seven hits in the top of the first. That outburst was highlighted by a Lance Davidson two-run home run and a two-run triple from Kellan Hoover in his second at-bat of the inning.
The offensive explosion allowed DuBois to pull scheduled starter Davidson from the mound and save him for their next game.
However, the switch to reliever Cooper Knouse didn’t go as smoothly as DuBois had hoped, as he walked five of the eight batters he faced in the bottom of the first. That led to Brookville scoring three runs before Axton Carr came on to get the final out of the first before shutting shutting down Brookville over the final 2 1/3 innings to get the win as DuBois won via the 15-run mercy rule in three innings.
All told, DuBois racked up 18 runs on 12 hits in three innings. Davidson led that attack, going 2-fir-2 with a double, homer and four RBIs. Brock Fike, Bryson Maicki and Landon Liddle also went 2-for-2 on the day, with Fike having a double and two RBIs. Liddle added a RBI double, with Maicki also knocking in a run.
DuBois will now play at Bradford in a winner’s bracket game this evening, while Brookville dropped into the consolation bracket where it will play Wednesday against the loser of tonight’s game between Punxsutawney and Cameron County.
Brookville starter Owen Weaver opened the game by striking out Hoover, but Brycen Buzard reached on an error — a miscue that would come back to haunt Brookville with how the inning unfolded.
Davidson followed with a walk before Buzard scored on a wild pitch. Knouse and Brady Baronick then both reached on third strikes that went to the backstop, with Davidson scoring on the first of those. The inning could have been over at that point with no runs scoring.
Instead, DuBois was up 2-0 and was only getting started.
Luca Morelli followed with a RBI single to left before Carr popped up. Fike then belted a two-run double to left-center to ignite a huge two-out rally.
Kody Knisley and Maicki smacked RBI singles around a Tyler Farrell walk, while Liddle hammered a RBI double to center. That turned the DuBois lineup back over to the top, where Hoover hammered a two-run triple to right-center to make it 10-0.
Hoover scored on a wild pitch before Buzard drew a walk in his second at-bat of the inning. That spelled the end for Weaver, as Brookville went to Ethan Lauer in relief. Davidson greeted him with a two-run blast over the fence in right-center to punctuate the huge inning before Brookville got the final out on a grounder.
Brookville used patience at the plate in the bottom of the first to try to calw its way back into the game.
Landon Smith drew a leadoff walk before Davidson made a nice sliding catch at short on a soft liner hit by Landon Theiss for the first out. Weaver the hit a grounder to third, but the throw to second pulled Buzard off the bag as both runners reached safely. Brookville capitalized on that miscue.
A walk by Lauer loaded the bases before a walk by Colby Lewis forced in a run. A groundout by Connor Lewis, which could have ended the inning, scored a second run. Landon Ankeny and Gavin Mills followed with walks of their own, with Mills’ free pass plating Lauer to make it 13-3.
DuBois made the switch to Carr on the mound at that point, and he promptly fielded a comebacker and threw home for a forceout to end the inning.
DuBois got two of those runs back in the second.
Baronick led off the inning with a double to left-center, took third on a wild a pitch and scored on a Morelli sac fly to right. Carr got things going again with a walk and later scored when Knisley hit in a fielder’s choice to make it 15-3.
Carr quickly retired the side in order in the bottom of the second before DuBois put the mercy-rule into play with three more runs in the third.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on singles bu Maicki and Liddle and a walk by Hoover. Buzard then plated Maicki with a sac fly before Davidson ripped a two-run double to make it 18-3.
Brookville tried to extend the game, getting a Theiss walk and Weaver single with one out in the bottom of the third, but Carr retired the next two hitters to end the game.
DUBOIS 18,
BROOKVILLE 3, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois (13)23 — 18
Brookville 300 — 3
DuBois—18
Kellan Haines cf 2212, Brycen Buzard ss-2b 1201, Lance Davidson p-ss 2224, Cooper Knouse 2b-p-3b 3100, Brady Baronick 1b-eh 3210, Luca Morelli c 1112, Axton Carr 3b-p 1100, Brock Fike eh-lf 2122, Kody Knisley lf-eh 2112, Tyler Farrell eh-1b 1100, Bryson Maicki eh-rf 2221, Landon Little rf-eh 2221. Totals: 22-18-12-15.
Brookville—3
Landon Smith ss-p 1100, Landon Theiss cf 1000, Owen Weaver p-1b 2110, Ethan Lauer 1b-p-3b 1100, Colby Lewis 2b 1001, Connor Lewis 2b 1001, Landon Ankeny c 0000, Gavin Mills 3b-ss 0001, Blake Burkett eh 1000, Landen Coleman lf 1000, Cooper Peterson eh 1000, Reegan Painter eh 1000. Totals: 11-3-1-3.
Errors: DuBois 1, Brookville 1. LOB: DuBois 2, Brookville 5. 2B: Davidson, Baronick, Fike. 3B: Hoover. HR: Davidson. SF: Buzard, Morelli.
Pitching
DuBois: Lance Davidson-0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Cooper Knouse-2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Axton Carr=2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Owen Weaver-2/3 IP, 6 H, 12 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Ethan Lauer-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Landon Smith-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carr. Losing pitcher: Weaver.