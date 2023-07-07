PUNXSUTAWNEY — Deuces were wild for the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team Thursday evening as the squad punched its ticket to the District 10 championship game with a convincing 8-1 victory at Punxsutawney.
DuBois scored two runs in each of the first four innings, with Kellan Hoover blasting a pair of solo home runs and Brock Fike a two-run homer to fuel the win.
Hoover finished 3-for-3 with the two homers, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Kody Knisley also finished 3-for-3 with a double and run scored. Brycen Buzard was the only other player — DuBois or Punxsy — with multiple hits as he went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
Buzard and Axton Carr were the beneficiaries of all that offense — 12 hits in total for DuBois — as they combined on a two-hitter.
Buzard threw the first four innings to get the win. He took a no-hitter into the fourth before Scout Ryen blasted a solo home run with two outs to account for Punxsy’s lone run. That also was the only hit Buzard allowed, as he struck out seven and walked two — both in the first inning.
Carr tossed the final two innings, giving up a leadoff single in the fifth before retiring the final six batters he faced. He recorded two strikeouts in that closing stretch.
With the win, DuBois earned a couple extra days off as it will host the District 10 championship game on Monday.
Punxsy dropped into the loser’s bracket and travels to St. Marys on Saturday to see earns the right to battle DuBois for the District 10 title.
St. Marys, whose lone loss is to DuBois (5-1), won its second straight consolation bracket game Thursday, hammering Potter/McKean, 14-3 in 4 innings.
Punxsy tried to make some noise to start the game, as Jace Kerr and Logan Noerr drew walks around a flyout. However, Buzard settled in after that second free pass and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
That started a string of 10 straight outs and 11 in 12 batters. The lone blemish in that stretch was Ryen’s two-out homer to left with two outs in the fourth. That blast was just a blip for Buzard on the day.
While he held the Punxsy hitters at bay, the DuBois offense went to work building an 8-1 lead after four innings with two runs in each inning.
Hoover opened the bottom of the first with a bang, as he launched a solo homer to center to quickly put DuBois up 1-0.
Buzard followed with a single and went to second when Lance Davidson reached on an error. Kerr, who started for Punxsy, countered with a strikeout before Brady Baronick smacked a single to left to load the bases.
Kerr then got a popup for out No. 2 but hit Carr to force in a run. Carr appeared to be hit in the protective flap on the front of his helmet but stayed in the game.
DuBois only got the two runs, though, as Kerr left the bases loaded when first baseman Ryen snagged a hard hit ball by Fike. DuBois left the bases loaded three times in the game and stranded 12 total runners despite scoring eight runs.
Knisley led off the bottom of the second with a double to center, but Kerr responded with a pair of strikeouts as he looked to strand Knisley. However, Landon Liddle drew a walk to extend the inning.
That spelled the end for Kerr, as Noerr came on in relief. Hoover greeted him with a single to center to load the bases., then Buzard then helped his own cause with a two-run single to right that plated Knisley and Liddle to double DuBois’ lead to 4-0.
DuBois made it 6-0 in the third when Luca Morelli reached on a third strike in the dirt with one out and scored when Fike blasted a two-out, two-run home run to right.
DuBois proceeded to load the bases with two outs on a Knisley single, a Tyler Farrell walk and Bryson Maicki hit by pitch. Unfortunately for DuBois, a foul out to the catcher promptly ended the threat.
Punxsy finally broke through against Buzard in the top of the fourth when Ryen hammered his solo home to left. DuBois got that run right back in the bottom half as Hoover went deep for a second time to open the frame.
Buzard followed with a walk, but was erased when Davidson lined into a double play. DuBois’ wasn’t quite done in the inning, though, as Cooper Knouse ripped a two-out book-rule double to center.
Knouse scored a batter later when Baronick reached on a dropped fly ball in left field. That run ended the scoring as Carr came on to throw to shutout innings to finish off the DuBois victory.
DUBOIS 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 100 — 1
DuBois 222 20x — 8
Punxsutawney—1
Jace Kerr p-2b 1000, Scout Ryen 1b 2111, Logan Noerr ss-p-ss 1000, Kolston Gould lf-eh-3b 2010, Ben Smith 2b-ss-p 2000, Jennings Stamler c 2000, Brad States cf-eh 2000, Gavin Miller eh-rf 2000, Jackson Matley eh-cf 2000, Maddox Wasicki rf-eh 2000, Wes Bartlebaugh 3b-eh-3b 1000, Blake Bargerstock eh-lf 1000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.
DuBois—8
Kellan Hoover cf 3232, Brycen Buzard p-2b 2122, Lance Davidson ss 2000, Cooper Knouse 2b-3b 3110, Brady Baronick 1b 3010, Luca Morelli c 3100, Axton Carr 3b-p 2001, Brock Fike eh 3112, Kody Knisley lf 3130, Tyler farrell eh-rf 2010, Brsyon Maicki eh-rf 2000, Landon Liddle rf-eh 1100. Totals: 29-8-12-7.
Errors: Punxsy 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Punxsy 3, DuBois 12. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Knouse, Knisley. HR: Hoover 2, Fike; Ryen. HBP: Davidson (by Noerr), Carr (by Kerr), Maicki (by Noerr).
Pitching
Punzay: Jace Kerr-1 2/3 IP, 4 H. 4 R, 3 ER., 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Logan Noerr-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Ben Smith-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Axton Carr-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Buzard. Losing pitcher: Kerr.