SENECA — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team opened the Section 1 Tournament with a bang Tuesday in Cranberry, as the District 10 champions racked up 17 hits in a 16-3 victory against Saegertown in a game that went the full six innings.
About the only thing that didn’t go DuBois’ way was a couple defensive lapses in the late innings that allowed Saegertown to score three unearned runs and twice extend the game when DuBois was on the verge of a 10-run mercy rule victory in the fourth and fifth innings.
Those miscues led to some extra pitches on arms that could have been avoided, but DuBois’ hitters also got some extra time to shine in the process. All told, nine of DuBois’ 13 players collected at least one hit, while 11 different players scored a run.
Brody Knouse and JT Hughes each had three hits to lead the DuBois attack. Knouse drove in a pair, while Hughes had a RBI double. Evan Burton, who bats between Knouse and Hughes, provided the power as he crushed a three-run homer as part of the a 2-for-5 day that saw him collected five RBIs.
Lance Davidson put together a 2-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs, while Jackson McCall and Mateo Gallegos also had a pair of hits. McCall had a double, two RBIs and scored twice, with Gallegos scoring once.
With the win, DuBois advanced to play ??? this evening in the winners’ bracket final at 6:30 p.m. Saegertown will battle ??? in an elimination contest at 4 p.m.
“Hitting the ball has been our game so far, and we hit the ball really well today,” said DuBois assistant coach Dom Morelli. “We were hitting the ball hard even when we making outs. The defense slacked a little bit and made a couple errors, but we’ll pick it up. That’s what we’re going to work on.
“We have all of our big pitching left, but it was important to get the guys in today and them some work as well. As we move, we’re going to have to lean on those guys too. That was an important step to today’s game, getting those pitchers in there.”
DuBois broke the ice with a run in the top of the first, as Saegertown starter Gavin Leslie wiggled out of a jam before the runs starter to flow from there for the District 10 champs.
Brycen Buzard reached on an error to open the game but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Luke Reed. Davidson followed with a walk before Burton singled home Reed to make it 1-0.
That’s all DuBois got in the first though, as Leslie struck out Burton and Hughes to strand a pair of runners.
Saegertown tried to answer right back as it loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and infield single against DuBois starter Buzard. However, Buzard also then recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and leaves the bases full.
Buzard settled in from there and retired the side in order in the second and third. He notched the win, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing a hit with two walks and fourth strikeouts.
DuBois broke the game open with a big six-run second that saw it bat around.
McCall and Nate Witherite jump-started the inning with back-to-back singles. Luca Morelli made it three singles in a row as he his hit to center plated McCall.
Leslie then retired the next two batters, but DuBois was far from done as it put together a five-run rally with two outs.
Davidson got that rolling with a RBI single, while Knouse plated another run with is second hit of the game. Burton then launched a three-run home run well over the fence in left-center to make it 7-0. Hughes kept the inning going with a single, but he was eventually stranded at third.
After being kept off the board in the third, DuBois pushed its lead to 10-0 with three more runs in the fourth.
Knouse led off the fourth with his third single in as many at-bats, while Hughes singled with one away. McCall plated both runners when he ripped a double down the left-field line. McCall then took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a groundout by Porter Price.
That run put the 10-run mercy rule into play, but DuBois couldn’t finish things off in the bottom half as a pair of errors led to two unearned runs scoring with Hughes on the mound.
DuBois came right back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth as Burton singled home Ace Johnson and Davidson, who had reached on a walk and error, respectively.
Those runs put DuBois back up 10 at 12-2, but once against Saegertown kept the game alive as a two-out error in the bottom of the fifth allowed a run to score to make it 12-3 as the game went to the sixth.
And, DuBois kept on hitting and scoring.
Gallegos led off the sixth with a walk, while Buzard doubled to center. Johnson then walked to load the bases with no outs, and Davidson promptly cleared them with a three-run double. Hughes added a RBI double in the frame to set the eventually final at 16-3.
Burton then came on and threw a scoreless bottom of the sixth, working around a leadoff double, to finish off the win.
DUBOIS 16,
SAEGERTOWN 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 160 324 — 16
Saegertown 000 210 — 3
DuBois—16
Brycen Buzard p-2b 5110, Luke Reed cf 2100, Ace Johnson ph-rf-c 1200, Lance Davidson ss 4224, Brody Knouse 3b 5332, Evan Burton 1b-p 5125, JT Hughes rf-p-rf 4131, Jackson McCall c-1b 4222, Nate Witherite lf-spr 1110, Brady Baronick ph 2000, Porter Price ph-cf 1001, Luca Morelli 2b 1111, Mateo Gallegos ph-lf 3120. Totals: 38-16-17-16.
Saegertown—3
Grayson Burchill ss-p-ss 1100, Mason Groner 2b-p-2b 1000, Wyatt Keem spr-ph 1000, Gavin Leslie p-ss-3b 2010, Quinton Burchill c 3110, Matthew Shartle 3b-2b-p-1b 3110, Kayden McClintock rf 3010, Riley Wilkinson cf 2001, Pryce Whiteman 1b-p 2000, Jaxton Amy ph 1000, mason Furry lf 1000, Nicholas peters ph 1000, Dominic Gjovik 1000. Totals: 22-3-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 3, S’town 4. LOB: DuBois 9, S’town 6. 2B: Buzard, Davidson, Hughes, McCall; McClintock. HR: Burton. SF: Wilkenson. SAC: Groner. SB: Shartle. CS: McClintock (by McCall).
Pitching
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; JT Hughes-2 IP, 2 H. 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Evan Burton-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
S’town: Gavin Leslie-2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Grayson Burchill-2+ IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Mason Groner-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Matthew Shartle-0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Pryce Whiteman-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Buzard. Losing pitcher: Leslie.