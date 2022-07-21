CRANBERRY — To say the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team has hit the ball well at the Section 1 Tournament in Cranberry would be a huge understatement.
The District 10 champions racked up its second lopsided victory in as many days Wednesday, rolling past Butler Township, 18-4 in six innings, to reach Friday’s championship game.
DuBois has now scored 34 runs on 32 hits in two games — all while playing a pair of full-length, six-inning games. And, the District 10 champs broke out the home run swing Wednesday against Butler Township, bashing four long balls as part of its latest offensive outburst.
Brody Knouse led the hit barrage, going 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Evan Burton and Luke Reed also belted homers. Burton finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Reed was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.
Brycen Buzard went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored out of the leadoff spot to help push DuBois into Friday’s title contest against the winner of today’s elimination game between Butler Township and LeBoeuf.
“We’re working on our pitching and trying to get some different pitchers work right now,” said DuBois manager Ricky Buzard. “And, we’re hitting. That’s what we do.
“They (players) have a lot of experience and have high expectations and keep coming out and playing hard. They are meshing well and having a blast.”
DuBois was the visitors for the second straight day and seized control of the game from the get-go with five runs against Butler Township starter Sam Vicari.
Buzard and Reed opened the game with walks and advanced on a groundout before Knouse started his huge day with a two-run single to center. Burton then singled home Knouse, while Burton in turn came home on a single by JT Hughes.
Nate Witherite eventually capped the big first inning with a groundout that plated Hughes to make it 5-0.
DuBois starter Lance Davidson worked around a walk in the bottom of the first before DuBois tacked on two more runs in the second as Knouse and Burton hammered back-to-back home runs with one out.
Butler Township got on the board in the bottom of the second as Torin Bell ripped a leadoff double and later scored on a groundout by Brett Schnur.
DuBois answered back with a three-run third to go up 10-1.
Buzard got things started with a walk with one away. Butler reliever Schnur then struck out Reed for the second out, but Davidson legged out an infield single that scored Buzard, who had taken second and third on wild pitches.
Knouse then hammered his second homer to center, this one a two-run shot, to put DuBois on the verge of a potential mercy-rule victory as it led 10-1. However, just like Tuesday’s 16-3 win vs. Saegertown, DuBois never quite finished things early.
But, that also gave its players more time time to rack up the hitting stats.
Butler Township tried to make things a little interesting with a three-run fourth against DuBois reliever Jackson McCall.
Vicari led off the frame with a solo home run, while Drew Cuny later singled home Bell, who had walked. Nate Gilkey forced home the third run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
McCall notched the win in relief despite giving up three runs, all earned, on four hits while striking out two and walking a pair. McCall is the lone DuBois pitcher is not eligible to pitch in Friday’s championship game.
Butler Township never scored after the fourth, as McCall tossed a scoreless fifth and Reed a scoreless sixth to finish things off.
Meanwhile, DuBois poured on the runs, plating two in the fifth and six more in the sixth to win by 14 runs in the end.
Luca Morelli led off the fifth with an infield single but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Buzard. Reed then smacked a two-run homer the other way to right to make it 12-4 after five innings.
DuBois then put an exclamation point in the victory with its huge sixth inning.
Ace Johnson and Brady Baronick each reached on errors around a groundout to start the inning. Those two miscues would have ended the inning quickly. Instead, DuBois made Butler pay for the two errors.
Buzard doubled home Johnson and Baronick, before Reed reached on infield single and Davidson walked to load the bases. That brought Knouse to the plate, and he delivered again — this time with his second two-run single of the game.
Burton then capped the inning with a two-run single of his own to set the eventual final at 18-4.
Friday’s championship game is slated for 6 p.m., with an if-necessary title game being played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
DUBOIS 18,
BUTLER TOWNSHIP 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 523 026 — 18
Butler 010 300 — 4
DuBois—18
Brycen Buzard ss-2b 3422, Luke Reed cf-p 4322, Lance Davidson p-ss 3211, Brody Knouse 2b-3b 5457, Evan Burton 1b 5234, JT Hughes rf-cf 5111, Jackson McCall 3b-p 2000, Ace Johnson ph-lf 2000, Nate Witherite lf 2001, Porter Price ph-lf 1000, Mateo Gallegos ph-spr 1100, Luca Morelli c 2010, Brady Baronick ph 1100. Totals: 26-18-15-18.
Butler Township—4
Nate Gilkey ss-p 2001, Hunter Knapik rf 3000, Sam Vicari p-1b-c 1111, Cooper Hilliard lf 2000, Cole Rea lf 1000, Torin Bell c-p-ss 2210, Colin Neubauer 2b 3110, Brett Schnur 1b-p-c 3011, Kayne Scott 3b 3000, Drew Cuny cf 3011. Totals: 23-4-5-4.
Errors: DuBois 1, BT 3. LOB: DuBois 7, BT 5. 2B: Buzard, Knouse; Bell. HR: Reed, Knouse 2, Burton; Vicari. HBP: Davidson (by Bell); Gilkey (by McCall).
Pitching
DuBois: Lance Davidson-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Jackson McCall-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Luke Reed-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Butler Township: Sam Vicari-1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Brett Schnur-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Torin Bell-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Nate Gilkey-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Vicari.