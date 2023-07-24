SAEGERTOWN — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team finish off a long, but highly successful stay at the Section 1 Tournament Saturday by shutting out host Saegertown, 5-0, to capture the section title and punch its ticket to states, which begin later this week.
The victory was DuBois’ second shutout of the home team in the tourney, as the District 10 champions also blanked Saegertown, 7-0, in the winner’s bracket final Wednesday evening. Saegertown bounced back with a had-fought 5-3 win again Harborcreek in a loser’s bracket game that was postponed Thursday and eventually played Friday evening.
Because of that postponement, officials decided not to play the title game on Friday — as originally scheduled — as well following that loser’s contest and pushed it back to Saturday along with a potential if-necessary title game. The tournament’s original schedule had the two championship games set for different days (Friday-Saturday).
The change freed up some extra pitching for Saegertown as it was able to bring back one of its best arms, who had thrown earlier in the sectional, but wasn’t eligible to pitch Friday.
Ultimately, that didn’t matter as DuBois silenced the District 1 champs again, this time behind a stellar outing from Axton Carr. The righty, one of the 11-year olds on the squad, threw five shutout innings while allowing just two hits. He struck out two and walked just one. Lance Davidson relieved Carr in the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning to finish off the win. He gave up a hit while striking out two and walking one.
DuBois made the switch to keep Carr eligible to pitch in Wednesday’s state opener in Newtown Square and will now have all of its arm ready to go. That include’s Brycen Buzard, who tossed a four-hit shutout in Wednesday’s 7-0 win vs. Saegertown.
Carr was backed by an offense that gave him a 3-0 lead after two innings, and that proved to be all DuBois needed. The team tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and fifth but did strand 10 runners on base as it missed opportunities to break the game wide open.
“We have the confidence in our pitchers, and Axton came in and did what we expected him to do,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “He threw strikes, located well and mixed speeds. He had them off-balance and threw just an absolute gem. And, we were able to keep him under the 65 (pitches) and keep Lance under the 65, so we have all our pitchers (for the start) of states.
“It was good to get those early runs, but man, we’re still leaving runners on, and we need to capitalize more often. That will catch up to you sooner or later, but we got enough today, and we’re just going to keep plugging away. The big thing is, we’ve had different guys step up when we’ve needed them, so it’s just not one or two guys (doing it). It’s been players up and down the lineup stepping up and having a big hit.”
DuBois wasted little time jumping on Saegertown starter Quinton Burchill for a run in the top of the first but could have had more.
Buzard started that rally with a single to center with one out and went to second when Davidson reached on an error. Brady Baronick was then hit by a pitch, something that happened three times in the game, to load the bases.
A wild pitch then allowed Buzard to race home to make it 1-0, but that’s all DuBois could muster as Burchill recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Carr ended a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the first and got DuBois right back to the plate, where it scored two more times in the second to push its lead to 3-0.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on a Cooper Knouse walk, Brock Fike single to right and Bryson Maicki bunt single. Tyler Farrell then plated a run on a fielder’s choide that saw Maicki erased at second.
Burchill countered with his fourth strikeout for out No. 2, but Landon Liddle came through for DuBois with a clutch two-out single to right to score Fike to make it 3-0. Burchill ended things there though with another strikeout to limit the damage.
With the way Carr was throwing, it didn’t matter as that three-run deficit proved too much to overcome.
Carr worked around a two-out error in the second and a two-out single by Parker Adkins in the third. Saegertown finally got a runner past first base in the fourth when Burchill hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in the first out and Kayden McClintock reached on a two-out error. However, a groundout to Davidson at short promptly ended the inning.
Saegertown put two on the fifth as well, as Brayden Shetler reached on an error with one out and Adkins beat out an infield single with two away. Another grounder to Davidson at short ended another inning though.
Meanwhile, DuBois added to its lead with a pair of runs in the middle innings.
Knouse got something started in the fourth when he reached on an error with one out. Fike followed with a double to deep right to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Maicki then smacked a sac fly to center that plated Knouse for a 4-0 advantage.
The inning then ended in fluke fashion as Farrell hit a ball the other way that hit Fike as he was running to third. Farrell was awarded a hit on the play, but the ball hitting Fike resulted in the final out.
DuBois added on a final run in the fifth but left the bases loaded in the process.
Liddle jump-started things this time with an infield single with one out against new reliever Matthew Shartle. Kellan Hoover followed with a walk before Shartle got a strikeout for out No. 2.
Davidson delivered with two out though, as his single to left brought home Liddle for a 5-0 lead. Hoover and Davidson took the extra base on the throw to the plate, then Baronick was hit for a third time to load the bases. DuBois could only muster the one run though.
Davidson took the mound an inning later to finish off the game and preserved the shutout as he used a pair of strikeouts to work around a leadoff single and walk.
All told, DuBois went 3-0 in five days in Saegertown, winning those games by a combined score of 22-2.
DuBois opens state tournament play on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the Section 7 champions. State play is nothing new to the group. Nine of the 12 players on the roster competed at states a year ago — nine at 12-year old states in Bradford and four at 11-year old states in Athens. The other three were on DuBois’ Minor League squad a year ago.
“We’ve had a bunch play at the state tournament (before), so they know what it’s all about and what to expect,” said Davidson. “So, that’s good going in. We’re just (looking) to have some fun.”
DUBOIS 5,
SAEGERTOWN 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 120 110 — 5
Saegertown 000 00 — 0
DuBois-7
Kellan Hoover cf 2000, Brycen Buzard 2b-ss 3100, Lance Davidson ss-p 3011, Brady Baronick 1b 0000, Kody Knisley lf 3000, Luca Morelli c 3000, Cooper Knouse 3b-2b 1200, Brock Fike eh 3120, Bryson Maicki eh 2011, Tyler Farrell eh 2011, Axton Carr p-3b 2000, Landon Liddle rf 2121. Totals: 26-5-8-4.
Saegertown-0
Gavin Leslie ss-c 3000, Mason Groner 2b 2010, Quinton Burchill p-ss 2000, Matthew Shartle c-p-1b 3000, Kayden McClintock rf 3000, Jaxton Amy eh 3000, Pryce Whiteman 3b 2000, Brayden Shetler 1b-p 2000, Mason Furry lf-c-lf 2000, Parker Adkins cf 2020. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Errors: DuBois 3, S’town 2. LOB: DuBois 10, S’town 8. 2B: Fike. SF: Maicki. HBP: Baronick 3 (2 by Burchill, 1 by Shartle), Knouse (by Shetler).
Pitching
DuBois: Axton Carr-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Lance Davidson-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
S’town: Quinton Burchill-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Matthew Shartle-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Brayden Shetler-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Carr. Losing pitcher: Burchill.