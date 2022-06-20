DUBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star softball team opened the District 10 Tournament with a lopsided 19-1, 3-inning victory against Warren Saturday at Heindl Field.
DuBois pitcher Reese Pfingstler appeared to struggle with some nerves in the first inning, allowing a run on four walks, but settled in from there and tossed a three-inning no-hitter. She struck out seven to go along with the four walks.
Pfingstler also played a big role in an offensive attack that saw DuBois pound out nine hits around nine walks in the mercy-rule victory. DuBois had six different players collect hits, eight players drive in a run and nine of 10 players score a run. Pfingstler, Theresa McBride and Presleigh Evock each had two hits.
Warren came out in the top of the first and showed patience at the plate as Olivia Romanosky, Khloe Morse and Ava Wymer all drew walks to load the bases with no outs.
DuBois then got a big defensive play from catcher Megan Orzechowski, who tracked down a wild pitch and got back to the plate in time to tag out Romanosky as she tried to score.
Pfingstler then recorded a strikeout for the second out before Morse raced home on another wild pitch. Alyssa Goss drew the fourth free pass of the inning to momentarily extend the inning, but Pfingstler halted things there with her second strikeout to end the frame.
That strikeout started a string of seven straight outs to end the game, with six of those outs coming via the strikeout.
As Pfingstler silenced the Warren bats, the DuBois offense needed to bat in just two innings to push 19 runs across to end the game after three via the 15-run mercy rule.
McBride opened the bottom of the first with a bang as she ripped a triple to left. She scored on a wild pitch before Evock singled and Bash reached on a third strike that went to the backstop. A walk by Pfingtsler loaded the bases with no outs.
Orzechowski plated Evock on a groundout, then Warren starter Lindemuth got a strikeout for out No. 2. Unfortunately for Lindemuth and Warren, DuBois was just getting started as it put together a huge nine-run rally with two outs to take an 11-0 lead after one inning.
Brianna Brubaker started that rally with two outs with a walk before Pfingstler came home on a wild pitch. Allie LaBue’s infield single then plated Brubaker, while a walk by No. 9 batter Reese Glass turned the lineup back over to the top where McBride smacked a two-run single to left and Evock a RBI single to center.
Bash kept things going with a walk before Pfingstler ripped a three-run, inside-the-park homer past the right fielder to put a punctuation mark on the big inning.
DuBois kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the second.
Brubaker was hit by a pitch to open the inning and LaBue walked. Brubaker then scored on a failed pickoff throw by Warren’s catcher, while LaBue raced home on a wild pitch.
Following a strikeout, McBride and pinch-hitter Elizabeth Green both walked before scoring on a a three-run, inside-the-park homer to right by Bash that pushed the lead to 16-0.
Pfingstler kept the rally going by beating out an infield single, while Orzechowski walked. Ella Gibson then plated Pfingstler on a groundout before Brubaker tripled to right to bring home Orzechowski. Brubaker scored DuBois’ 19th and final run on a wild pitch.
With the win, DuBois advances to play Mt. Jewett/Smethport in a winner’s bracket game tonight in Smethport. Warren drops into the losers’ bracket where it will play the loser of tonight’s game between St. Marys and Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
DUBOIS 19,
WARREN 1, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 100 — 1
DuBois (11)8x — 19
Warren—1
Olivia Romanosky cf 0000, Annika Wymer ph 1000, Khloe Morse 1b 0100, Sophia Depasquale ph 1000, Ava Wymer ss 0000, Addison Wentworth ph 1000, McKenna Lindemuth p 1000, Alyssa Goss lf 0000, Libbet Vanhouten 2b 1000, Meredith Smyth c 1000, Laken Carroll rf 1000, Vivien Palmieri 3b 1000. Totals: 8-1-0-0.
DuBois—19
Theresa McBride 1b 2322, Presleigh Evock rf 2221, Elizabeth Green ph-rf 0100, Calli Bash ss 2313, Reese Pfingstler p 2323, Megan Orzechowski c 1101, Ella Gibson 3b 3001, Brianna Brubaker cf 1311, Alli Snyder 2b 2211, Reese Glass lf 2100. Totals: 17-19-9-13.
Errors: Warren 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Warren 2, DuBois 2. 3B: McBride, Brubaker. HR: Bash, Pfingstler. HBP: Brubaker (by Lindemuth). SB: Brubaker.
Pitching
Warren: McKenna Lindemuth-2 IP, 9 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 5 BB.
DuBois: Reese Pringstler-3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pfingstler. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.