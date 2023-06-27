DuBOIS — It was a long afternoon and evening for the DuBois and Bradford Little League All-Star baseball teams on Monday. But after both squads finally got to playing the actual game, the DuBois’ bats got rolling in a 13-1 win in four innings.
Lance Davidson led the way for DuBois at the plate, hitting a home run for the second consecutive game, as he was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Teammates Cooper Knouse and Brady Baronick were each 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
On the mound, Brycen Buzard picked up the win, tossing the first three innings as he allowed just two hits, one run and one walk while striking out three. Kody Knisley took to the mound in the fourth inning and was able to strike out the side to cap off the mercy rule victory.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Bradford at 6 p.m. as DuBois and its fans made the trip up. But with Mother Nature not cooperating as much up north, the game was then moved to DuBois’ Way Memorial Field with a new start time at 8 p.m. as the weather looked more promising there. So after DuBois spent over three hours on the road up to Bradford and back, that decision to move the game paid off as there wasn’t a raindrop in the sky for both teams.
DuBois was the away team via the coin flip and jumped out to a 2-0 lead early. Kellan Hoover drew a leadoff walk off of Bradford starter Max Gow. Two batters later, Davidson’s single moved Hoover to third and with two outs, Baronick hit an RBI infield single, plating Hoover. But Davidson would then make it home after the throw to get Baronick out at first wasn’t in time, giving DuBois the 2-0 lead.
It would still be 2-0 at the end of two innings as Bradford pulled Gow after one and 1/3 innings to keep him under 35 pitches. Josh Woodhouse would then throw the next 2/3 innings as Bradford utilized five pitchers on the afternoon.
Bradford’s third pitcher was Owen Strotman as the DuBois bats came to life in the top of the third inning. Buzard helped out his own cause with an RBI double to bring home Landon Liddle, who had reach on an error earlier, to make it 3-0. That set up Davidson hitting a home run for the second consecutive game. This time, he accomplished the feat on a 3-0 pitch and put it right into the bleachers in center field to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Trailing by five, Bradford broke Buzard’s perfect game with one out in the bottom of the third as Peter Stitt singled to center. After Levi Stitt then walked, Brady Pogue hit one into right field, bringing around Peter Stitt across the plate. However, Pogue was then caught in a rundown between first and second, eventually getting tagged out by Davidson, who in turn then fired the ball home to catcher Luca Morelli as Levi Stitt was trying to score and got Levi Stitt out for the unconventional double play to end Bradford’s lone scoring threat on the evening.
From there, DuBois tacked on eight runs in the top of the fourth to put the 10-run mercy rule firmly into play. Singled by Axton Carr and Brock Fike led the inning and a wild pitch with Knisley at the plate moved Carr and Fike to third and second, respectively. Knisley, the first batter faced by Brockway’s fourth pitcher in Pogue, then hit a sac fly to left to plate Carr to lead 6-1.
Two batters later, Fike scored on a wild pitch to go up 7-1 as a couple of walks then loaded the bases as Bradford turned to Cooper Burns on the mound. With Hoover at the plate, a pickoff by the catcher to first base saw the ball go screaming into right field, scoring two more for a 9-1 DuBois lead.
After Hoover’s infield single and Buzard’s walk, Davidson hit a line drive to the warning track in center field for a sac fly RBI, making the game 10-1 and needing one more run to implement the mercy rule.
DuBois would get just that with the next batter up as Knouse hit a grounder up the middle into center field, bringing Hoover home for the 11-1 lead and Buzard would also score with an error in center field giving them a 12-1 lead as Knouse made it to third. Baronick then hit a double to left, plating Knouse as it would set the final score at 13-1 in four innings.
DuBois will play once again on Friday as they’ll host St. Marys in a winners bracket semifinal as St. Marys picked up a 20-3 win over Smethport/Mount Jewitt on Monday evening.
DuBOIS 13,
BRADFORD 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 203 8 — 13
Bradford 001 0 — 1
DuBois—13
Kellan Hoover cf 2210, Brycen Buzard p-2b 2211, Lance Davidson ss 2223, Cooper Knouse 2b-3b 3121, Brady Baronick 1b 3022, Luca Morelli c 3010, Axton Carr 3b 3110, Brock Fike eh-lf 2110, Kody Knisley lf-p 0001, Tyler Farrell eh-1b 1110, Bryson Maicki eh-rf 1100, Landon Liddle rf 1200. Totals: 23-13-12-8.
Bradford—1
Porter Gilligan cf-ss 1000, Cooper Burns ss-p 1000, Max Gow p-3b-c 1000, Owen Strotman c-p-1b 1000, Jonah Bridge eh 1000, Wyatt Reid lf 1000, Derick Dixon 3b-1b-3b 1000, Peter Stitt 2b 1110, Lewi Stitt rf 0000, Brady Pogue eh-p-cf 1011, Evan Cook eh 1000, Josh Woodhouse eh-p 1000, Andrew Rhodes eh 1000. Totals: 12-0-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 3. LOB: DuBois 6, Bradford 0. DP: DuBois 1, Bradford 0. 2B: Buzard, Knouse, Baronick. HR: Davidson. SF: Davidson, Knisley.
Pitching
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Kody Knisley-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Bradford: Max Gow-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Josh Woodhouse-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Owen Strotman-1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brady Pogue-1/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Cooper Burns-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Buzzard. Losing pitcher: Gow.