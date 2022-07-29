BRADFORD — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team had the nightcap of the opening round of games Wednesday, falling in a heartbreaker to Keystone, 8-6, in seven innings.
The team had just roughly 14 hours to recoup as the loss put them in a noon matchup against Section 2 champ Hermitage today at the Kessel Athletic Complex at the University of Pitt-Bradford. And recoup they did — defeating Hermitage 15-5 in four innings.
After trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the third, DuBois sent 13 batters to the plate, notching eight runs on five hits and taking advantage of a couple of Hermitage errors — as all but two runs in the inning was unearned.
“I just thought we came in and we hit today,” DuBois assistant coach Dom Morelli said. “We were a little nervous and a little set back yesterday, swinging a little harder and we just weren’t in the rhythm. I think this (game) is going to do it for us (for the remainder of the tournament). This is what we needed. They were confident with nothing to lose today and had fun with the game.”
“This whole team hits well,” DuBois manager Ricky Buzard said. “They’re good.”
Evan Burton was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for DuBois. The trio of Luke Reed, Lance Davidson and Brody Knouse had two hits and two RBIs each.
On the mound, Jackson McCall threw for the first three and 2/3 innings before giving way to Burton for the final Hermitage out of the game.
Although the win was a decisive one late, early on it looked like Hermitage might be picking up where Keystone left off the night prior. Ty Turosky led off the game with a single to center and then McCall walked Nolan Golub. After a groundout moved the runners up, Lincoln Brett — who was 2-for-3 with a game-high four RBIs — hit a two-RBI single to make it 2-0 just four batters into the contest. Brett would be thrown out trying to stretch it to a double and a fly out to short ended Hermitage’s initial inning.
DuBois would answer to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Reed drew a walk and Davidson later singled, moving Reed to third. A fielder’s choice by Knouse plated Reed to cut the Hermitage lead to 2-1. Burton then doubled to tie the game up and a JT Hughes RBI single gave them the lead.
A scoreless second inning set up Hermitage to re-take the lead in the top of the third. Three consecutive hits to start the inning did the trick as Golub led off with a single and Dante Evans doubled to left-center. That set up Brett for another two-RBI at-bat — this time a double that plated Golub and Evans for a 4-3 Hermitage lead. McCall would later get out of the jam with runners on first and second as Dylan Gardner hit into a fielder’s choice to third, with Knouse stepping on the bag to get the lead runner to get out of the inning.
DuBois then had its big eight-run inning as things got going with one out. Knouse ripped a double to right-center and moved up to third on a wild pitch with Burton at the plate, as he then walked. A ground ball by Hughes went through the shortstop’s legs, plating Knouse to tie things up. McCall would single to load up the bases as Hermitage was able to get another out. But Luca Morelli would draw a bases-loaded walk off of Brett to give DuBois a 5-4 lead.
Another Hermitage bobble on a grounder gave DuBois a 6-4 lead as Reed then hit a two-run double to right field to go up 8-4.
Hermitage went to Golub on the mound from there but the DuBois bats kept rolling as Knouse hit an RBI single with the bases juiced for a five-run lead. Burton then drove in two more runs with a single to left to give DuBois a commanding 11-4 lead.
The Section 2 champs got one more run in the top of the fourth — a Golub RBI single — to cut it to 11-5. But McCall was able to get Evans to line out and Brett to hit into a fielder’s choice before DuBois went to Burton on the mound — as he struck out Matthew Reese to end the inning.
Needing four runs for the 10-run mercy rule, DuBois was able to end the contest early by doing just that. Brycen Buzard’s one-out single to left brought home Mateo Gallegos — who reached on a throwing error — for a 12-5 lead. After Reed singled to move Brady Baronick to third, Davidson hit a two-run single to center for a nine-run lead. One batter later, Knouse hit a chopper to third that was bobbled, plating in Reed for the winning run, ending the game at 15-5 with one out in the bottom of the fourth. The Hermitage loss sends them to the consolation game Friday at 2 p.m. against Aston/Middletown.
Although outscoring Hermitage by 10, DuBois only outhit the Section 2 champs by an 11-10 margin.
“They’re a good team — they’re here at states,” Buzard said of Hermitage. “We know everyone’s going to be good.”
Buzard said he’s hopeful the win gives his squad confidence moving forward, as the All-Stars will be back at it on Friday at 5 p.m. against Southern Lehigh — who fell to Greencastle 12-0 in four innings Thursday.
“That’s what we’ve done all year,” Morelli said of the offensive production. “Yesterday’s game, we didn’t get the bats going like we liked to. Again, it’s a big stage. We did the ceremonies, we did different things right before the game. And that can kind of throw us off too. We had our warmups three hours before the game started and had to sit through the ceremony. Not to make excuses, but there’s lots of things that we typically don’t do in our pregame that we had to do yesterday. So the kids are having fun. They kickstarted themselves today and I hope we roll with it.”
DuBOIS 15,
HERMITAGE 5, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Hermitage 202 1 — 5
DuBois 308 4 — 15
One out when winning run scored.
Hermitage—5
Ty Turosky ss 3120, Nolan Golub 2b-p 2221, Dante Evans 1b 3110, Lincoln Brett p-2b 3024, Matthew Reese lf 3020, Armir Frieson cf 2000, Jaxson Hicks 3b 2010, Maddox Burke rf 0000, Dylan Gardner rf 1000, Seth Lordo c 2100. Totals: 21-5-10-5.
DuBois—15
Brycen Buzard 2b 4211, Luke Reed cf 3322, Lance Davidson ss 3122, Brody Knouse 3b 4222, Evan Burton 1b-p 2223, JT Hughes rf 3111, Jackson McCall p-1b 2110, Ace Johnson ph 1000, Nate Witherite lf 1000, Porter Price ph 1000, Mateo Gallegos ph-pr 1100, Luca Morelli c 0101, Brady Baronick ph 0100. Totals: 25-15-11-12.
Errors: Hermitage 4, DuBois 1. LOB: Hermitage 6, DuBois 6. 2B: Evans, Brett; Burton, Knouse.
Pitching
Hermitage: Lincoln Brett-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Nolan Golub-2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Jackson McCall-3 2/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Evan Burton-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Brett.