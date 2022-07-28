BRADFORD — It appeared as though Keystone would go down lightly.
Nearly five innings into its first-round game against DuBois, the Section 3 champions hadn’t managed to score a run. DuBois, meanwhile, had built a five-run lead, using a four-run fifth to carry a comfortable margin into Keystone’s final turn at bat.
Keystone, however, wouldn’t go down without a fight.
After rallying for five runs to tie the game and force extra innings, Keystone’s bats stayed hot in the extra frame. They rallied all the way back to an 8-6 victory, putting a thrilling cap on the first day of the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state tournament.
Lance Davidson threw five sparkling frames for DuBois, scattering three hits before reaching his pitch count limit. DuBois’ lone run through four frames, an RBI single by Luke Reed that scored Nate Witherite in the third, had sufficed most of the way. DuBois then added another four runs in its half of the fifth, using a rally that started with an infield single by Porter Price.
Keystone loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, however, and after a bases-clearing double by Gabe Killinger gave them life, the visitors found a way to pull the score even.
After Killinger’s double, Luke Nonemaker sent an RBI single to the wall to pull Keystone within a run. With the bases loaded yet again, Kyle Everett drove a sacrifice fly to the left field wall to tie the game.
DuBois got a fly out and an infield force to escape, but the damage had been done.
Charles Ramos started the Keystone seventh with a single, and after moving to second on a wild pitch, came around to score on a single by Killinger. As Keystone continued to battle, it found ways to keep runners moving around the base paths, and suddenly found itself with a three-run lead.
DuBois managed a seventh-inning rally and got a run back on a Brody Knouse groundout, but Jaiden McClosky nailed down the final two outs for Keystone, sealing the thrilling victory.
Nonemaker and Killinger each had two hits for Keystone, while Killinger also drove in four runs. Reed and Knouse each finished with two RBI for DuBois, while Davidson notched two strikeouts in five economical innings on the mound.
Keystone advances to the second round of the tournament’s winners’ bracket, where it will meet Hollidaysburg Thursday at 7:30 p.m. DuBois, meanwhile, will take on Hermitage in an elimination game at noon.