DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star team had a four inning combined no-hitter on Thursday evening at Way Memorial Field in a dominant 13-0 win over Potter/McKean in four innings a District 10 playoff matchup.
Jackson McCall and Luke Reed combined for the no-hitter. McCall got the start and struck out five in three innings of work — with the only baserunner being Reid Page, who drew a walk as the second batter of the game. Reed then finished off the job for the mercy rule win in the top of the fourth, striking out one.
McCall also helped out his own cause and led the team going 2-for-3 with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third and four total RBIs.
Brody Knouse was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Lance Davidson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
The DuBois’ bats rolled throughout, racking up a dozen hits in the three innings they took to the plate. Brycen Buzard led off with a single to the left/center gap and Reed hit a double to right immediately thereafter. Davidson then brought both of them home with a two-RBI double. And after a Chase Boyd wild pitch advanced Davidson to second, a Knouse single plated him for the quick 3-0 lead.
After JT Hughes hit a double to right, McCall then hit a double of his own — this one down the left field line, bringing Hughes home for a 4-0 lead as Potter/McKean would then get out of the inning and go with Lawson Wetzel on the mound for the rest of the contest.
A three-up-three-down top of the second put DuBois back in the driver’s seat once again as they plated four more runs in the bottom of the second. Wetzel walked the first two batters as Reed then hit a bloop single to center, plating Luca Morelli for a 5-0 lead. Davidson then drew another walk to load the bases and a Knouse infield chopped to third brought Buzard home to make it 6-0. Hughes drew a walk two batters later with the bases still juiced to bring Reed home for a 7-0 ball game. A Wetzel wild pitch would then bring home Davidson from third with the home up 8-0.
McCall then struck out two out of three in the top of the third as DuBois brought the mercy rule in play in the bottom half of the inning.
DuBois did its damage with two outs, needing two runs for the 10-run rule to kick in. They would get that and some insurance, plating five DuBois Little Leaguers to make it 13-0. With Buzard — who singled with one out earlier in the inning — at third, Davidson hit a single to left to make it 9-0. Knouse then hit a double to right field, bringing Davidson all the way home to make it 10-0 DuBois. But from there, DuBois added a few more insurance runs.
Wetzel would walk Brady Baronick as Knouse waited at third base. Hughes then drew a walk to load up the bases. That left McCall at the plate, who took advantage of the situation and hit a bases-clearing double over the Potter/McKean center fielder to make it 13-0 before Potter/McKean was able to get out of the inning.
Although McCall had a no-hitter going and allowed just one baserunner in the first three innings, DuBois went to Reed on the mound to try and finish the game off in the top of the fourth. That decision saved pitches on McCall’s arm and also continued to work out in DuBois’ favor. Reed got Page to groundout to second, Wetzel to fly out deep to center as Hughes was able to make a good catch, and Boyd to strikeout to end the game at 13-0 in four innings.
Reed and Buzard also had two hits each while Buzard scored three runs and Reed had two.
The win moves DuBois into the winners-bracket finals as they will take on St. Marys one week from now on Friday, July 8. St. Marys earned a 13-11 win over Kane Thursday night. Potter/McKean will now try and keep its hopes alive in the double-elimination tournament as they’ll travel to Bradford on Wednesday.
DuBOIS 13,
POTTER/McKEAN 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Potter 000 0 — 0
DuBois 445 x — 13
Potter/McKean—0
Brennan Fillhart 3b-2b 2000, Reid Page 2b-ss 2000, Lawson Wetzel ss-p 2000, Chase Boyd p-c 2000, Logan Jackson c-cf 1000, Hunter Worthington lf-3b 1000, Chase Wahlers lf 0000, Gavin Roessner 1b 1000, Ryan Carlson cf-2b 1000, Holden Nance rf 1000, Tymber Nichols rf 0000. Totals: 13-0-0-0.
DuBois—13
Brycen Buzard 2b 2320, Luke Reed cf-p 2221, Mateo Gallegos ph 1000, Lance Davidson ss 2322, Brody Knouse 3b 3133, Evan Burton 1b 2000, Brady Baronick 1b 0100, JT Hughes rf-cf 1211, Jackson McCall p-3b 3024, Nate Witherite lf 2000, Porter Price rf 1000, Luca Morelli c 0100, Ace Johnson c 1000. Totals: 20-13-12-12.
Errors: Potter 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Potter 1, DuBois 4. 2B: McCall 2, Reed, Davidson, Hughes, Knouse. SB: Buzzard.
Pitching
Potter/McKean: Chase Boyd-1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Lawson Wetzel-2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
DuBois: Jackson McCall-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Luke Reed-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Boyd.